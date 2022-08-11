Guardians beat Tigers 3-2 after Detroit fires GM Al Avila

  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez slides safely into third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    1/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez slides safely into third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civil throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    2/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civil throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan heads to third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    3/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan heads to third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hugs Victor Reyes in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    4/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hugs Victor Reyes in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, walks in the dugout next to second baseman Jonathan Schoop before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    5/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, walks in the dugout next to second baseman Jonathan Schoop before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter makes his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    6/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter makes his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, is greeted by third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    7/8

    Guardians Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, is greeted by third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    8/8

    Tigers Avila Fired Baseball

    Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez slides safely into third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civil throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan heads to third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hugs Victor Reyes in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, walks in the dugout next to second baseman Jonathan Schoop before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter makes his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, is greeted by third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY LAGE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Tigers
    Detroit Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Civale
    Aaron Civale
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Karinchak
    James Karinchak
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Beau Brieske
    Beau Brieske
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach Plesac
    Zach Plesac
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DETROIT (AP) — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night.

A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.

Cleveland started the day tied with Minnesota for first place in the AL Central. The Guardians lead the last-place Tigers by 16 games in the division.

Aaron Civale started for Cleveland after being on the 15-day injured list with wrist inflammation and retired the first nine batters. Civale gave up two runs and three hits while striking out four over four innings.

James Karinchak and five other relievers — including Bryan Shaw (5-2) — combined for five innings of scoreless relief. Emmanuel Clase gave up one hit in the ninth, earning his 26th save.

Karinchak struck out Javier Baez with two on in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Karinchak struck out Eric Haase and Kerry Carpenter — in his major league debut — to trigger an demonstrative, one-man celebration as the reliever walked toward the dugout.

Kwan scored in the first inning on Jose Ramirez's single. Will Benson had an RBI single — his first major league hit — and Myles Straw's groundout gave the Guardians a 3-0 lead in the second.

Drew Hutchison (1-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings.

The offensively challenged Tigers scored their only two runs in the fifth on Harold Castro's single and Haase's double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Beau Brieske (right forearm soreness) was scheduled to start the series finale on Thursday and after a setback, he was transferred him to the 60-day injured list. “We decided to be very conservative and be smart with Beau," manager AJ Hinch said. ... OF Austin Meadows started an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

FILLING IN

Peyton Battenfield will be promoted from Triple-A Columubs as Karinchak’s replacement in Toronto and the right-hander may make his major league debut against the Blue Jays.

Karinchak will not join his teammates after Thursday's game for the trip across the border because he has not complied with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The reliever has not given up a run over his last 13 2/3 innings and 12 appearances.

MAKING MOVES

Guardians: RHP Jake Jewell was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Civale on the roster.

Tigers: The Tigers optioned OF Daz Cameron to Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Garrett Hill (2-3, 5.12) and Detroit RHP Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.49) scheduled to start the series finale Thursday afternoon.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.