Slugger Josh Bell brings Guardians needed power, protection

·4 min read

CLEVELAND (AP) — Whether in Washington or San Diego or the postseason, Josh Bell kept an eye on the Guardians last season.

So impressed by their scrappy, single-swinging style, Bell decided to join them.

Bell officially signed his two-year, $33 million contract with Cleveland on Monday, giving the AL Central champions a desperately needed power hitter to plug into the middle of their pesky lineup.

The deal includes a player opt out after next season, but Bell made it clear he'd like to stay around longer.

“In my mind, it’s an opportunity for me to go off for the Guardians,” Bell said, “and if things go well, I’ll be back again.”

Cleveland was in the market for a big bat after hitting just 127 homers last season, second-fewest in the league. The switch-hitting Bell belted 37 homers in 2019 for Pittsburgh and has 130 over seven seasons in the majors.

“He’s hit for prodigious power in the past,” said Chris Antonetti, the president of baseball operations for the Guardians. "He does a good job. He doesn’t swing and miss a ton. But for all the things Josh does on the field and why we think he’s a good fit there, he’s also earned a reputation as a phenomenal teammate and someone who’s a unifying presence in the clubhouse.

“That’s something that is exceedingly important to us.”

The Guardians see him as a run producer ideal for protecting All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, who was intentionally walked a league-high 20 times last season as teams pitched around him.

Bell will platoon at first base with Josh Naylor and be used as a designated hitter by manager Terry Francona. This will be Bell's first time playing in the AL after being with the Pirates, Padres and Nationals, who dealt him to San Diego in August as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto deal.

Bell acknowledged struggling to find his swing after the trade, but he was encouraged by hitting .353 with a homer in the NL Championship Series before the Padres were eliminated in five games by the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has developed into a more disciplined hitter, and that approach makes him an ideal fit in Cleveland, where the Guardians were one of baseball's biggest surprises last season in part because of their ability to string hits together.

“That's just a sign of good hitting,” he said. "Teams can slug and win games, but when teams can string two, three hits together and defend and pitch and win games, that goes a long way in regards to winning divisions and a long way in regards to winning the close-fought games in the postseason as well.

“Hopefully I can add to that and add a little bit more power as well. If I can do both of those things, I’ll be the best protection in the world for José and we’ll see what kind of numbers he can put up next year.”

As for his own stats, Bell isn't making any predictions. He laughed when asked if he could be penciled in for 30 homers and 100 RBIs.

“You’re gonna sell me short?” he said.

Bell believes the elimination of infield shifts next season will have a major impact on offensive numbers across baseball, and bring more personal success.

“The sky’s the limit for a lot of lefties with the shift going away,” he said. "You’ll get rewarded for hard contact to the pull side a little bit more, so I won’t shy away from that contact as much as I have in the past.

“Hopefully the numbers will jump in regards to the home runs again and the average will be there too. I don’t want to put any numbers on anything, I’m just going to work to be the best version of myself next year as I can, and when I look back at the end of next season, I know I’ll be proud.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tom Withers, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Indigenous-led bid to bring 2030 Olympics to B.C. finds hope as province remains steadfast in rejection

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. For 14 years from ages six to 20, Willie Littlechild was forced to attend residential schools. "Being physically, emotionally, mentally, culturally, spiritually sexually abused throughout that whole term, I found a way out eventually from all of the abuse," Littlechild said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "And that was to run to sport. … I believe sports saved my life." Now 78, Littlechild has dedicated his life to advancing reconciliation

  • Citing drop in player numbers, safety concerns, Sherbrooke university ends rugby program

    After 25 years, the Vert et Or are no more. Université de Sherbrooke says the move was made because of declining participation and safety concerns. The university's director of sports excellence says it was a difficult decision and not one he took lightly. "But when you look at the numbers, it's hard to get to a different decision than to stop the program," said Simon Croteau. Croteau said not only were there not enough players for the men's and women's programs, but many of the players they had

  • Congressional report on Dan Snyder and Commanders leaves us asking: Why can't NFL be better for women?

    It's gotten to the point where commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, supposedly obsessed with optics, don't even try to clean up clear public relations messes anymore.

  • Jameson Williams' first NFL catch after ACL tear is a 41-yard TD that he celebrates with his dad

    The ex-Alabama star and first-round pick showed his stuff in just his second NFL game and made the most of the moment with his father.

  • Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 semi-final: team news, kick-off time and TV channel

    The first semi-final of the Qatar World Cup has been set up. Croatia will face Argentina, both teams having come through their quarter-finals via penalty shootouts. It is a match sure to be billed as Luca Modric vs Lionel Messi, and to judge by their respective performances in the knockout rounds so far, that wouldn't be unfair.

  • Argentina win would be Croatia’s ‘greatest historical game’, coach says

    The two sides meet in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night

  • Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 15

    With the fantasy football playoffs kicking off for most leagues in Week 15, check out two early waiver wire options to consider.

  • World Cup semifinals: How to watch Argentina-Croatia, France-Morocco

    Start times and TV and streaming options for the World Cup semifinal matches, featuring Argentina vs. Croatia and France vs. Morocco.

  • Former pro football player reveals how much NFL water boys make in a year

    Football season might be over, but thanks to TikTok, the question is stoking plenty of discussion.

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • 'I don't think we're done yet:' Bombers coach O'Shea weighs in on new three-year deal

    WINNIPEG — Wade Miller knew he was talking to a winner when he first interviewed Mike O’Shea in 2013. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and chief executive officer told the story at a press conference Friday, where he and O’Shea talked about the three-year contract extension the head coach had recently signed through the 2025 season. That first interview took place with Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters in the Toronto airport, a city where O’Shea had been the Argonauts’ special teams c

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l