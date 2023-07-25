Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won't pitch again until mid-September

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians ace Shane Bieber will be sidelined until at least mid-September with elbow inflammation, a significant blow to Cleveland's postseason hopes.

Bieber hasn't pitched since July 9. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday in a procedural move.

Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but won't be back until the season's final month.

“Shane is actually self-reporting that he’s doing great, which we love hearing,” Francona said. “But when you do the math, it’s going to be another six days until he throws, then three weeks after that until he gets back on the mound. That’s six weeks right there.”

The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games.

Cleveland has also been without starters Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill for extended periods, forcing Francona to lean on rookies Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen and Gavin Williams to keep the defending AL Central champions in playoff contention.

The Guardians lost 5-3 to the last-place Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game series Monday, dropping Cleveland four games behind division leader Minnesota.

Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and was a candidate to be traded before being hurt.

By shifting him to the 60-day, Cleveland cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for left-hander Daniel Norris to have his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus.

Brian Dulik, The Associated Press