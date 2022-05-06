Guardian wins at Amnesty International UK Media Awards

The Guardian won the ‘Best Use of Digital Media’ accolade at the Amnesty International UK Media Awards, announced during a ceremony in London this week (Wednesday 4 May).

The Amnesty International UK Media Awards celebrate excellence in human rights journalism and applaud the courage and determination of journalists and editors who put their lives on the line to tell important human rights stories.

The Guardian won for its story ‘Countdown to the airstrike: the moment Israeli forces hit al-Jalaa tower, Gaza’. The award was given to the Guardian’s global development reporter Kaamil Ahmed, interactive designer Garry Blight, Airwars’ Joe Dyke, and Gaza-based journalist Anas Baba for their use of video, images and audio captured by the residents of al-Jalaa tower in the hour after Israeli forces called to tell them it would be demolished.

