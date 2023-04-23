The Guardian view on parks: an asset that should be for everyone

Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

When the mill owner Joseph Strutt cut the ribbon on the Derby Arboretum in 1840, entry came with a caveat. This landscaped sweep, one of the first public parks in England, was only open to the public on Sundays and Wednesdays. For the rest of the week, its fountains and pathways were reserved for paying customers, whose entry fees effectively subsidised the park.

The system was scrapped in 1882, as the growing concern for public health among Victorian reformers accelerated the creation of open public parks in towns and cities across England. Anyone can now stroll through Derby’s arboretum. But another form of gatekeeping is taking place in parks today. Councils that have seen their budgets eviscerated by austerity are finding ways to turn parks into cash-generating assets, often by renting stretches of the land to fenced-off commercial events.

These deals can be mutually beneficial, particularly when the park is sizable and locals are consulted. They can also resemble a destructive form of temporary privatisation. Earlier this month, Haringey council in north London rented part of Finsbury Park to Tough Mudder, a popular obstacle course and run for adults. Initiatives that encourage outdoor exercise are welcome, but the scale and nature of the event drew criticism after hundreds of racers churned up mud and trampled a community orchard. The company has apologised and Tough Mudder will not return to the park. The council should have foreseen the damage. After visiting the scene, the local MP David Lammy called it an “environmental disgrace”.

Races and festivals generate income that councils can reinvest in park maintenance, but they can also wall off areas of parkland, making them less accessible for locals. As one resident wrote in the Guardian, other events held in Finsbury Park have required 37 industrial-sized generators and a three-metre high fence. This reliance on commercial income isn’t limited to London. Residents in Swansea and Manchester have complained about frequent fenced-off events. Councils find themselves in a difficult position. Parks are a discretionary service, and so they are vulnerable to cost-cutting. Local authority funding has shrunk by £15bn in real terms since 2010. Income from events has become an increasingly important source of revenue.

This reliance on commercial cash may seem like an unimportant nuance. But it represents a profound change in the funding of municipal infrastructure, following David Cameron’s ambition to build a “leaner” state. Although some councils can plug funding gaps by renting space commercially, not all have this ability. A 2022 Guardian investigation found that councils in deprived areas – where people are often less likely to have access to green spaces – had cut spending on parks by as much as 92% since 2010. Knowsley council planned to sell off 10% of its parks until protests led to a U-turn. Newcastle city council has handed over its parks to a charitable trust, leaving their maintenance in the hands of volunteers.

There are examples that buck this trend: Liverpool city council recently signed a legally binding agreement to protect its parks in perpetuity. But for councils that cannot make their parks pay, the risk is a thinning of municipal infrastructure and a crumbling public realm. Many civic spaces have already been privatised or sold off. Parks are one of the last areas of truly public space. They offer us solace and fresh air, space to breathe and exercise. Councils should not have to depend on commercial revenue to safeguard their future.