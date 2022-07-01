The Guardian view on Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah: praise be

Editorial
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Robb Cohen/AP</span>
Photograph: Robb Cohen/AP

Many films have used songs as titles, but the release of a documentary dedicated to a single one – Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah – is a rarity, raising the question of why some music takes on a life of its own. Part of the reason, in this age of endless recycling, is the number of times a track is covered, or sampled, by later artists. In a recent chart, Hallelujah took 48th place, with 112 recorded covers, from Bob Dylan to Bono. When the actor Rita Tushingham chose it as one of her castaway tracks on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, it wasn’t Cohen’s 1984 original that she nominated but Jeff Buckley’s version, released in 1994 – itself inspired by John Cale’s reinterpretation. Other fans will recognise the latter from the movie Shrek. At this point in its afterlife it’s quite possible to know the song without having any idea who wrote it.

Hallelujah is an anthem – a musical form that originated as a call-and-response type of liturgical music, and became a vehicle for the inspiration of congregations. Part of its power lies in its sense of reverence – of worship – even though the object of that worship is not a god at all but its own mischievous creativity in the face of the human condition.

You only have to think of My Way – another song that inspired its own biopic – to realise that the modern secular anthem is no stranger to lesser gods, in this case the solipsistic mid-20th-century idolisation of personal destiny. It became the shout-out of choice for the end of long, drunken evenings, or of people’s lives. Last year, it was the closing number at the funeral of Covid-era hero Captain Sir Tom Moore. Frank Sinatra, who popularised it, came to regard it as something trite and unsavoury that had stuck to the bottom of his shoe. Cohen also hated it, except in a cover version by Sid Vicious which he felt exploded “the certainty, the self-congratulation”.

However, the stickiness that Sinatra so detested is the key to a musical form that has often also served an agent of conscience: Nina Simone reframed Kurt Weill’s Pirate Jenny in the early 1960s as a cry for vengeance in America’s southern states. Sheryl Crow wrote one of the great anthems for peace, Redemption Day, after visiting war-torn Bosnia in 1995, and it was picked up by Johnny Cash after the outbreak of the Iraq war. Crow later released a version in which she duetted with Cash years after his death.

Whether aiming high or low, the key to an anthem is a simple and often repeated chorus, which makes it easy to remember and sing along to. It helps to have a big dollop of sentimentalism, as did Rodgers and Hammerstein’s football anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, which made its unlikely way from the 1940s musical Carousel to the Liverpool Kop after manager Bill Shankly picked a cover version by Gerry and the Pacemakers as his eighth Desert Island Disc on the eve of the 1965 FA Cup final. It recently deposed My Way as the UK’s funeral anthem of choice. Like so many anthems, it has become part of the culture, an outlet for big communal emotions that might otherwise be inexpressible. Great anthems might not always be admirable but they are necessary.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.