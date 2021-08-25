The Guardian view on global vaccine inequality: unwise as well as unethical

Photograph: Brian Inganga/AP

The statistics are stark and shaming. During an exasperated intervention earlier this week, the World Health Organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pointed out that of 4.8bn Covid vaccine doses delivered around the world to date, around 75% have gone to just 10 countries. The level of vaccine donations from richer countries, he added with some understatement, has been “really disappointing”. In Africa, where a third wave of the virus has been on the march since May, less than 2% of the continent’s population has received a first dose. While high-income countries across the globe have administered around 100 doses for every 100 citizens, the equivalent figure for low-income countries is 1.5.

As a consequence, while the United States, Britain and other richer nations begin to roll out programmes for booster shots in the autumn, a pandemic of the unvaccinated continues unabated elsewhere. The WHO’s target of reaching 10% of the population of every country with a first shot by the end of September is unlikely to be met. This grotesque inequity, as Mr Ghebreyesus and others have repeatedly pointed out, is ultimately in no one’s interest. Allowing much of the planet to operate as a variant factory, and the more transmissible Delta variant to run riot, stores up trouble for the future. “Vaccinating the world” should therefore be seen as sound strategy as well as an ethical obligation. But, in Europe and North America, early good intentions have so far come a distant second to domestic priorities.

Governments with the means to do so have secured preferential deals for vaccines, over-ordered doses, hoarded them and restricted exports. Britain has played a leading role in opposing calls for intellectual property rights for vaccines to be temporarily waived. Overall, donations from richer countries have not remotely approached the level required. Covax, the vaccine-pooling scheme, has under-delivered, losing its major supply source after India’s decision to ban AstraZeneca exports. On the ground, insufficient time, effort and finance have been devoted to ensuring that the infrastructure is in place to carry out vaccination programmes efficiently, when doses are available. The likely result is that most people in low-income countries will be required to wait until 2023 to be vaccinated. This desperately slow rollout will cost the global economy $2.3tn in lost output, according to a study published today. The brunt of those losses will be borne by the unvaccinated poor.

Perhaps more in hope than expectation, the WHO has called for a two-month moratorium on the administering of booster shots in wealthier nations. The politics of such a move would be fraught. But a way must be found to dramatically increase supply to those countries struggling to provide first and second jabs. As the IMF, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization have acknowledged by setting up a joint vaccine taskforce, the level of inequality is untenable. As successive waves of Covid-19 hit richer countries, domestic crisis management eclipsed all other considerations. But if the world is to emerge sustainably from the pandemic, a more strategic and equitable approach is desperately needed.