The Guardian view on the Cop26 agreement: unfinished business

Editorial
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The anti-global heating movement is not strong enough. With last year’s defeat of Donald Trump, its enemies lost their most powerful figurehead. But the governments of Australia, Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to obstruct progress and at Cop26, yet again, they and the other backers of the fossil fuel-powered status quo outgunned supporters of the immediate decarbonisation that is needed, if the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C is to stay within reach. Now the Glasgow conference is over, the most important question for all those seeking to avoid and reduce climate harms is how to speed up the transition.

Ramping up the pressure on polluters – both nations and companies – is the obvious answer. Questions surrounding tactics remain fraught, as the recent debate over protests by Insulate Britain illustrates. But there is no question that civil society has a vital role to play. If people, in a few years’ time, are to look back on Cop26 as a success, it will be because the Glasgow agreement created the mechanism whereby countries must revisit their emissions-cutting pledges every year, and the political conditions changed sufficiently to ensure that existing promises were strengthened.

If Glasgow goes down in history as a failure, it will be because emissions keep on rising. This would mean that the world’s richest countries and organisations make the choice described in the opening speech by Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, as “the path of greed and selfishness”. That is, the choice not to protect the world’s poorest people and places from catastrophic climate harms – including sea level rises that are already engulfing small-island states, humanitarian disasters caused by extreme weather events, and temperatures that will make large areas of the planet uninhabitable.

That India and China are both actively engaged in the Cop process, alongside Joe Biden’s White House, is heartening, despite Xi Jinping’s absence. The new commitment to joint working by China and the US, and deal struck on methane, are tangible advances. But India’s last-minute insistence that a reference to “phasing out” coal be changed to “phasing down” was disappointing. India’s per capita emissions are around a 10th of the US’s, and a third of the UK’s. Environmental injustice largely fits an existing template of unequal wealth distribution, with the countries that have benefited least from fossil fuel-powered growth suffering the worst consequences. But the shocking failures of western governments with regard to polluting industries and subsidies – plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria are a particularly egregious example – in no way excuse the pro-coal policies pursued by India, China and others. Scientists are unequivocal that this dirtiest of fuels must be eliminated, and rapid falls in the price of renewables mean that cost is no excuse.

Emissions must shrink by around 45% this decade to keep alive the chance of limiting heating to 1.5C. Based on current commitments, we are on track for 2.4C. Next year, at Cop27 in Egypt, governments have another chance. If they are to take it, the pressure on them, and on the central banks and private financial institutions – that should long ago have grasped their responsibility to shut down the environment-wrecking fossil fuel industries, instead of propping them up – must be massively stepped up. Needless to say, there is no time to waste – a fact clearly understood by Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, who was visibly upset when he told delegates on Saturday that he was sorry for the agreement’s limitations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sunday best: Hamilton shocks Verstappen to win Brazilian GP

    Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty — the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo. Verstappen, the winner of the race's previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver's championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left.

  • NFL player props: There's no fade like Patrick Mahomes

    Patrick Mahomes has passed for more than 278 yards just once in his last seven games. Can he rebound on the road against a stingy Raiders defense?

  • Report: Cardinals likely without QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Panthers

    For the second straight week, the Cards will be without two of their most important players.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes about ‘cussing out’ training staff over minutes restriction

    Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.

  • Hurricanes put drama, jokes aside with donation to Canadiens charity

    The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 10 positional guide

    Get ready for your Week 10 fantasy football matchups with our overall positional rankings.

  • Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make Rams debut on Monday vs. 49ers

    OBJ will reportedly see game action just four days after being signed by the Rams.

  • Sixers assistant coach Dave Joerger steps away from post after cancer diagnosis

    The former Grizzlies and Kings head coach announced Saturday he will step away from his position after being diagnosed with "a treatable form of cancer."

  • Nick Nurse tips cap to Dwane Casey after loss to Pistons

    Nick Nurse gave Dwane Casey a quick hat tip for his work with the Pistons.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. posts letter thanking Cleveland after joining Rams

    OBJ's time in Cleveland didn't end well, but he thanked just about everyone involved.

  • Anthony Davis rips Lakers after loss: 'We're not winning a championship the way we're playing'

    Anthony Davis ripped the Lakers after their miserable third quarter in Friday's game.

  • The Latest: Tom Brady throws 2 picks in 1st Q at Washington

    The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 1:45 p.m. Tom Terrific has been anything but so far against Washington as Tampa Bay comes off its bye week. Tom Brady is already up to two interceptions Sunday. That's only the third time in his career he’s had that many in the first quarter of a game, including the playoffs. He came into this game having been picked off a total of only five times all season. The Bucs QB was intercepted twice in a loss to New Orleans in the Super Bowl champ

  • Canada downs hosts Finland 5-1 in women's hockey to complete three-game sweep

    TURKU, Finland — Victoria Bach scored twice, Brianne Jenner had a goal and two assists, and Canada defeated hosts Finland 5-1 on Sunday in women's hockey to sweep the countries' three-game exhibition series. Sarah Fillier and Ella Shelton added a goal and an assist each, while Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots. Erin Ambrose chipped in with two assists. Canada also topped the Finns 4-2 in Helsinki on Thursday before Saturday's 8-0 whitewash in the first of two at Turku's Gatorade Center. The Ca

  • Medvedev beats Hurkacz in opening match of ATP Finals

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday. Medvedev, the defending champion at the year-end tournament for the top eight players, served 15 aces and didn’t face a single break point against the seventh-seeded Hurkacz, who beat him in five sets at Wimbledon this year. Medvedev attributed his strong serving performan

  • Rams, 49ers get different results from offseason QB moves

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers came to similar conclusions in the offseason: It was time to upgrade over the quarterbacks who helped both franchises reach the Super Bowl in recent years. The Rams then went ahead and dealt Jared Goff and a pair of first-round selections for Matthew Stafford and the Niners traded away three first-round picks to take Trey Lance as Jimmy Garoppolo's heir apparent. The early returns halfway through the first season after those

  • Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton's incredible drive wins Sao Paulo Grand Prix and cuts Max Verstappen's lead to 14

    Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with 12 laps to go after stalking Verstappen for much of the race.

  • MATCHDAY: Italy's World Cup spot on the line in group finale

    A look at what’s happening in World Cup qualifying in Europe on Monday: GROUP C Four years after failing to qualify for the World Cup, European champion Italy needs a strong performance at Northern Ireland to be sure of a spot at next year’s tournament in Qatar. The Azzurri lead Switzerland on goal difference entering the final round of qualifiers, with Switzerland hosting Bulgaria. Italy and Switzerland each have 15 points, Northern Ireland and Bulgaria have eight each and Lithuania trails with

  • Canadian women lead early, fade in second half against No. 1 England in rugby test

    LONDON — Playing just its third rugby test match in two years, Canada showed its mettle with a determined first-half performance against top-ranked England on Sunday. The third-ranked Canadian women led 7-5 early, putting up a stiff fight before fading in the second half of a 51-12 loss. After a second Canadian try cut the English lead to 15-12, the Red Roses notched a try on the stroke of halftime before outscoring Canada 31-0 after the break, taking advantage of their experienced bench and exp

  • Off Their Game Week 10 - Michael Carter

    Tank Williams explains why the Jets RB will struggle vs. Buffalo in week 10.

  • Off Their Game Week 10 - D.J. Moore

    Andy Behrens explains why the Carolina WR willl struggle in week 10.