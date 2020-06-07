The Guardian view on Black Lives Matter worldwide: a common cause

Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

George Floyd’s name is now known around the globe; his death has sparked protests from Berlin to Mexico City. The extraordinary cruelty of his killing has shocked the world. But his death has resonated so widely not because it was exceptional, but because it was not. Not exceptional in the US, where the toll of African Americans who have died at police hands is long and shameful. And not, unfortunately, exceptional elsewhere.

Tens of thousands gathered at the weekend in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and other parts of the UK. In Bristol, protesters toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. But the movement has also brought people on to the streets in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires; in Abuja and Nairobi; in Barcelona, Copenhagen and Paris. These marches express solidarity and outrage that the richest and most powerful country in the world should continue to treat its people this way. Demonstrators oppose the racial legacy it embodies, and the brutal, militarised police response to protests.

But though they honour the African American experience, they also recognise the commonality of black struggles elsewhere, and more broadly the fight for human rights. The words “I can’t breathe” are chillingly familiar. In Australia, they evoke the death of David Dungay, an Indigenous man who uttered those words 12 times as he was restrained by prison guards. In Britain, they were cried out by Jimmy Mubenga as security guards pinned the deportee to his plane seat.

“The UK is not innocent,” read one placard at a London protest, invoking both its present and past. Britain prefers to remember its abolition of the slave trade to its role in industrialising slavery. It finished paying the bill for reparations to slave owners only five years ago. Many people still see empire as a conduit for the spread of cricket and railways. A broader curriculum, which is surely needed, would reveal it as a system of exploitation and white supremacy, with repercussions felt to this day.

BAME people die disproportionately as a result of the use of force or restraint by police, but not one officer has been convicted of manslaughter or murder in decades. Protesters in the UK have highlighted the shooting of Mark Duggan, the Metropolitan police’s growing use of stop-and-search, the Windrush scandal, the disproportionate exclusion of black boys from schools and the failure to act on the Lammy report, which highlighted glaring disparities in the criminal justice system. But they have also raised the impact of austerity, the Grenfell fire and the fact that BAME people are so much more likely to die of Covid-19. Racism is structural, and state neglect can be as deadly as state abuse. It does not always take a knee on the neck to kill someone. Poverty, overcrowding, and unequal access to healthcare can be fatal.

It is the increased threat from coronavirus which has driven many to the streets. Though protesters have largely been assiduous in their use of face masks and hand gel, there is a real danger that these gatherings will spread infection. Subsequent self-isolation by participants would help to reduce the risks. But when Dominic Cummings got a free pass for his drive to Durham, the leader of the house has forced MPs to return to a crowded chamber, and the government is ignoring warnings that lockdown is being relaxed too quickly, they must not be scapegoated for any rise in infections. Already, black people in London are twice as likely to be fined for breaching coronavirus regulations as white people.

To say that black lives matter is not only to demand that they are not stolen, but to insist that they are truly valued. No one expects this to be realised overnight; but nor are they willing to wait. The breadth of the protests is testament to what has gone wrong, but also a promise that change is possible. The protests are black-led but multiracial, showing the growing breadth of support. As in the US, white people are seeking to be allies. Other people of colour are identifying with black experience, while recognising that they too may benefit from racial hierarchies, and may themselves discriminate. Mistakes will be made. But progress can and must be made, too.