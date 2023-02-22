Guardian readers attack newspaper for appearing to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism

Guardian readers, including prominent members of the Jewish community, wrote scathing responses to its defence of Mr Corbyn in the Guardian's Letters page - Reuters

Guardian readers have attacked the newspaper for appearing to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

The paper published an editorial on February 16 which argued that Mr Corbyn, while “wrong in his initial response” to anti-Semitism within the party, had “a formidable record fighting against racism” and in “speaking up for many persecuted peoples”.

“Erasing the dark marks of the recent past should not mean disavowing everything that happened between 2015 and 2020,” the editorial warned, adding that there was “a danger” that Keir Starmer’s “determination” not to allow Mr Corbyn to represent Labour at the next election had come to “symbolise that stance”.

Its readers, including prominent members of the Jewish community, wrote scathing responses to the editorial in the Guardian's Letters page.

Baroness Julia Neuberger, who was the second woman to be ordained as a Rabbi in the UK, said she was “horrified” by the editorial, which gave the Guardian’s official view of Mr Corbyn’s stewardship of the Labour party while it failed to tackle anti-Semitism within its ranks.

'Failed to accord anti-Semitism the status of racism'

Baroness Neuberger said it was “neither sufficient or even accurate” to claim Mr Corbyn had a “formidable record” for standing up to racism, as he “consistently failed to accord anti-Semitism the status of racism – which it undoubtedly is”.

The Letters page was almost entirely filled with opprobrium for the Guardian’s editorial defending Mr Corbyn.

Simon Sebag Montefiore, the historian and author of Jerusalem: The Biography, said it was “extraordinary” that the paper should defend the legacy of the former Labour leader “only three years after his toxic crankery led to the unprecedented shame of an Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation into racism in the Labour party.”

“With craven bad faith, the editorial criticises Corbyn with faint fault then praises him on the very grounds for which he was so widely and rightly rejected by decent people,” he added.

An investigation into anti-Semitism in the Labour party by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) identified “serious failings in leadership” during the years Mr Corbyn was at the helm, as well as “evidence of political interference” in the handling of antisemitism complaints.

'Corbyn's apparent affection for murderous dictatorships'

Mr Montefiore said the investigation, “as well as Corbyn's apparent affection for murderous dictatorships” in Russia, Syria and Iran, “repelled many Labour voters but also alarmed most British Jews”.

He went further than Baroness Neuberger in accusing the editorial, not just Mr Corbyn, of implying that “anti-Semitism is something other than racism”.

“In doing so, it makes light of centuries of anti-Jewish racism,” he added in a lengthy note to the Guardian's Letters page.

"It is almost as if your editorial was carefully crafted to hurt Jewish people. If this genuinely reflects the policy of the Guardian and the Scott Trust, this is a heartbreaking moment in the history of a newspaper that was once the champion of equal rights and liberal values."

Editorial 'managed to undermine the EHRC's findings'

Karen Pollock, head of the Holocaust Educational Trust, wrote to the paper saying its editorial: “not only failed to acknowledge the devastating experience of Jewish people in the Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn but also managed to undermine the EHRC's findings”.

The EHRC, a non-departmental public body, found "specific examples of harassment, discrimination and political interference," as well as a "lack of leadership within the Labour party on these issues, which is hard to reconcile with its stated commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism".

Mike Katz, the chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said the claim about Mr Corbyn’s anti-racist credentials would “elicit a hollow laugh from the many Jewish Labour Movement members who suffered racist bullying and harassment - let alone the Jewish MPs hounded out of the party - all under his watch”.

Glyn Turton, the only reader on the Letters page who supported the editorial, described it as “admirable”.

Mr Turton said that while “Jeremy Corbyn was not a good leader” and “antisemitism is always and everywhere loathsome,""some of the policies that Corbyn and John McDonnell advocated in 2017 had an appeal that went well beyond the confines of the far left”.

The Guardian has been contacted for comment.