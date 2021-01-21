Guardian and Observer style guide: M

·22 min read

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Maasai
people and language; the Maasai Mara is a game reserve in Kenya

Mac or Mc?
Andie MacDowell (actor), Sue MacGregor (broadcaster), Kelvin MacKenzie (ex-editor), Shirley MacLaine (actor), Murdo MacLeod (photographer).

Sir Cameron Mackintosh (impresario), Elle Macpherson (model).

Sir Paul McCartney (composed song about frogs), Steve McClaren (football manager), Sir Trevor McDonald (ex-newsreader), Ian McEwan (novelist), Ewan McGregor, Sir Ian McKellen (actors), Malcolm McLaren (late impresario)

Macau

MacDonald, James Ramsay (1866-1937)
first Labour prime minister, known as Ramsay MacDonald

mace, the
parliament; Mace riot control spray

MacGuffin
an object or event in a book or a film that serves as the impetus for the plot

machiavellian
after Niccolò Machiavelli (1469-1527)

machine gun
noun; machine-gun verb; submachine gun

Machu Picchu
Peruvian “lost city of the Incas”

mackem
refers both to a person from Sunderland and their accent

Macmillan, Harold
(1894-1986) Tory prime minister

MacMillan, Kenneth
(1929-92) choreographer

MacNeice, Louis
(1907-63) Belfast-born poet

Macquarie University
in New South Wales

Madagascar
geographical; Malagasy Republic political; Malagasy inhabitant or inhabitants of Madagascar and the name of their language; the adjective for the country is Madagascan

Madama Butterfly
is the correct title of Puccini’s 1904 opera; Madame Butterfly and Madam Butterfly are the French and English versions

Madame Tussauds
no apostrophe, even though there was a Mme (Marie) Tussaud

madeira
wine and cake

Madejski stadium
home of Reading FC

Madison Square Garden
(not Gardens) in New York City

Madras
now known as Chennai

madrasa
normally used to mean Islamic school, although in both Arabic and Urdu the word is used to refer to any kind of school

mafia

Mafikeng
now spelt thus, though it was Mafeking when it was relieved

Maga
for Make America Great Again

Magdalen College, Oxford

Magdalene College, Cambridge

magic bullet
easy solution; silver bullet as used to kill a werewolf, and by the Lone Ranger.

We should normally stick to magic bullet for metaphorical use, at least when talking about a simple or ready solution.

By all means say silver bullet, however, when actually referring to werewolves or, metaphorically, if you are talking about getting rid of something. So:
Labour will need magic bullet to win the next election;
Labour will need silver bullet to remove Cameron from No 10

magistrates court
no apostrophe

maglev
high-speed trains (it is short for magnetic levitation)

Magna Carta
not “the Magna Carta”; note that it was sealed, not signed

Magnum
a .44 Magnum is a cartridge, not a gun (although Dirty Harry used a .44 Magnum revolver)

maharajah

Mahathir Mohamad
prime minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003; Mahathir on second mention (except in leading articles, where he is Mr, not Dr, Mahathir)

maiden name
sounds outdated in an age of marriage equality; preferable alternatives include birth name, original name, previous name, or a construction such as “Jane Smith (born Jane Jones)“

mailbag, mailvan

mail train

mainland
should not be used to refer to Great Britain in reports about Northern Ireland

mainmast, mainsail

mai tai
cocktail; muay thai contact sport

major
a major case of overuse; avoid except in a military context: big, main and leading are among the alternatives

majority
Unless you are specifically talking about the larger part of a measurable number, “most ofnormally sounds more natural: “a clear majority had voted Conservative, so he resolved to spend most of the next five years in the pub”

makeover, makeup
(nouns) one word; (verbs) two words: making up is hard to do

makrut lime
not “kaffir lime”; note that it is makrut and not, as Wikipedia has it, makrud. Used in south-east Asian cooking and to flavour drinks

Málaga

Malaysian names
generally the given name comes first, and Muslim Malays tend not to use surnames, so Mahathir Mohamad (Mahathir the son of Mohamad) becomes Mahathir on second reference. Chinese Malaysian names, like Singaporean names, are in three parts: eg Ling Liong Sik (Ling after first mention)

Mall, the
in London

Malloch-Brown, Lord
a former deputy secretary general of the UN, Mark Malloch Brown acquired a peerage and a hyphen when he became a Labour minister

Mallorca
not Majorca

Malmö

Mamma Mia!
musical show and film featuring Abba songs

mammon

man/manned
use a gender-neutral term instead whenever possible eg crew, staffed

Man Booker prize
no longer the name of the prize, it is now just the Booker prize

mañana

manchild
plural manchildren

mangetout
one word

manifesto
plural manifestos

mankind
humankind or humanity are preferable

manmade
artificial or synthetic are non-gender-specific alternatives

manner or manor?
“To the manner born” is a phrase from Hamlet. To the Manor Born was a sitcom

manoeuvre, manoeuvring

mantis
plural mantids

Māori
the people and their language

Mao Zedong
Mao on second mention

margarita
cocktail

margherita
pizza

Mariinsky theatre
St Petersburg home of the Mariinsky Ballet, formerly known as the Kirov Ballet

Royal Marines, US Marines, US Marine Corps

Marks & Spencer
at first mention, then M&S

marquis
not marquess, except where it is the correct formal title, eg Marquess of Blandford

Marrakech

Mars bar

Marseille
not Marseilles

marshal
(military rank) not marshall, a very frequent error; a reader sent in this mnemonic: “Air Chief Marshal Marshall presided at the court martial of the martial arts instructor”

Marshall plan
US aid to help rebuild Europe after the second world war

marshmallow
not marshmellow, munchmallow, munchmellow

Martí, José
(1853-95) writer and leader of Cuba’s war of independence against Spain

martial
arts, law

martini
cocktail made with gin or vodka and vermouth; note that Martini & Rossi makes Martini, a brand of vermouth – so you might make a martini with Martini

Marxism, Marxist

Mary Celeste
not Marie Celeste

Mas, Artur
(not Arturo) former president of Catalonia

mass
lc; mass is celebrated or said, not read or given

massacre
the savage killing of large numbers of people, not Macclesfield Town beating Stockport County 6-0 in the big Cheshire derby

massive
massively overused

Mastercard

masterful or masterly?
The former means wilful or domineering; the latter means highly competent: “He gave a masterly demonstration of good grammar”

master’s
as in “I did my master’s at UCL”

mat
floor covering; matt non-shiny, as in matt finish; matte used to combine images in films

match-fixing

matchplay
(golf) but World Match Play Championship

Mathews, Meg
former model and ex-wife of Noel Gallagher; they have a daughter, Anais

matinee
no accent

matins

“max fac”
When referring to the Brexiters’ preferred partnership use maximum facilitation at first mention, then “max fac” (quotes on first use). Adjectival use requires a hyphen, eg the max-fac option.

maxidress

may or might?
The subtle distinctions between these (and between other so-called modal verbs) are gradually disappearing, but they still matter to many of our readers and can be useful.

may implies that the possibility remains open: “The Mies van der Rohe tower may have changed the face of British architecture for ever” (it has been built); might suggests that the possibility remains open no longer: “The Mies tower might have changed the face of architecture for ever” (if only they had built it). Similarly, “they may have played tennis, or they may have gone boating” suggests I don’t know what they did; “they might have played tennis if the weather had been dry” means they didn’t, because it wasn’t.

Our headline “Capello has stayed aloof but personal touch may have kept Bridge onside” says the opposite of what is meant – it suggests that Capello’s personal touch means there is still a possibility of Bridge staying onside; it should have read “Capello has stayed aloof but personal touch might have kept Bridge onside” (but it didn’t).

may also has the meaning of “having permission”, so be careful: does “Megawatt Corp may bid for TransElectric Inc” mean that it is considering a bid, or that the competition authorities have allowed it to bid?

mayday
distress signal (from the French “m’aidez!”)

May Day
1 May

May, Theresa
with an H; Mother Teresa with no H

mayor of London
or anywhere else: lowercase

MB
megabytes (storage capacity)

Mbps
megabits per second (communication speed); take care to get such terms right: we referred to a “2mbps internet connection” which, at two millibits a second, is about the speed of smoke signals

McAlpine
note the “Sir” in the building and civil engineering company Sir Robert McAlpine (named after the baronet who founded it); not to be confused with Alfred McAlpine construction and support services

MCC, the
founded in 1787 as Marylebone Cricket Club

McDonald’s
hamburgers; the possessive is the same word, eg “McDonald’s new vegan-friendly image”

McJob
defined by the OED as “an unstimulating, low-paid job with few prospects, esp one created by the expansion of the service sector”

McLuhan, Marshall
(1911-80) Canadian author who coined the phrase “the medium is the message”

mean or median?
To calculate the mean, commonly known as the average, you add up everyone’s wages (for example) and divide them by the number of wage earners. The median is the wage earned by the middle person when everyone’s wages are lined up from smallest to largest. The median is often a more useful guide than the mean, which can be distorted by figures at one extreme or the other

meanwhile
usually means “here’s a slight change of subject”

Meat Loaf
sings

meatloaf
doesn’t sing.

To quote “the Loaf” himself:
“When I see my name spelt with one word, I want to slap and choke people. If you do that, you got to be a moron. It’s on every poster, every album and every ticket as two words. If you spell it as one, you’re an idiot. Bottom line”

Mecca
holy city in Saudi Arabia; mecca as in “Ashton-under-Lyne is a mecca for tripe-eaters”

medals
British Empire Medal, George Cross, Medal of Honor, Victoria Cross, Congressional Gold Medal etc; but Fields medal (official name: International Medal for Outstanding Discoveries in Mathematics)

Médecins Sans Frontières
international (not French) medical aid charity; no need to translate it

Medellín
Colombia’s second-largest city

media
The media, including social media, are plural, so television might be your favourite medium of all the media. A convention of spiritualists, however, would be attended by mediums

Medicaid, Medicare
are both US federal health insurance programmes, but Medicare primarily covers people over 65 and has no financial requirements for eligibility; Medicaid is targeted at those on low incomes

medieval
not mediaeval. While the term can be used to refer broadly to old-fashioned or primitive behaviour that might have been found in the middle ages, if using the term to refer specifically to that time period please ensure it falls roughly between 500-1455 AD.

Medvedev, Dmitry
(not Dmitri) became president of Russia in 2008, then swapped jobs with Vladimir Putin in 2012 and is now prime minister

meet, met
You might meet with triumph and disaster, or meet with a bad end, but “meet” should normally suffice if you are just going to meet someone

mega
fine for megabits, megabytes and megawatts, not as an adjective meaning big

Mekelle
capital of Tigray province in Ethiopia

memento
plural mementoes

memorandum
plural memorandums, not memoranda

menage
no accent

Menorca
not Minorca

menswear

mental handicap, mentally handicapped, mentally retarded
do not use: say a person with learning disabilities

mental health
Take care using language about mental health issues. In addition to such clearly offensive and unacceptable expressions as loony, maniac, nutter, psycho and schizo, terms to avoid - because they stereotype and stigmatise - include victim of, suffering from, and afflicted by; “a person with” is clear, accurate and preferable to “a person suffering from”.

Terms such as schizophrenic and psychotic should be used only in a medical context: for example never use schizophrenic to mean “in two minds”. Also, they should only be used as adjectives, not nouns.

Avoid writing “the mentally ill” - say mentally ill people, mental health patients or people with mental health problems

If relevant, include helpline information at the end of articles or other content:

• In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You can contact the mental health charity Mind by calling 0300 123 3393 or visiting mind.org.uk

merchant navy

meretricious or meritorious?
Derived from the Latin for prostitute, meretricious means flashy but without substance; meritorious means worthy of merit

Meridian
ITV region; Meridien hotels

Mesolithic

Messiaen, Olivier
(1908-92) French composer

metalwork

metaphor
traditionally defined as the application to one thing of a name belonging to another, eg bowling blitz, economic meltdown, “every language is a temple in which the soul of those who speak it is enshrined” (Oliver Wendell Holmes)

meteor
a piece of space rock, usually from a comet or asteroid, that enters the Earth’s atmosphere; if it hits the ground before it burns up, it is a meteorite

method acting
techniques associated with the Russian Constantin Stanislavski (1865-1938) and the American Lee Strasberg (1901-82)

Met Office

#MeToo

metres
should be written out in full, to avoid confusion with million (an obvious exception would be athletics, eg she won the 400m)

metric system
We use the metric system for weights and measures; exceptions are the mile and the pint. As understanding of the two systems is a matter of generations, conversions (in brackets) to imperial units should be provided wherever this seems useful, though usually one conversion – the first – will suffice. Imperial units in quoted matter should be retained, and converted to metric [in square brackets] if it doesn’t ruin the flow of the quote.

It is not necessary to convert moderate distances between metres and yards, which are close enough for rough and ready purposes (though it is preferable to use metres), or small domestic quantities: two litres of wine, a kilogram of sugar, a couple of pounds of apples, a few inches of string.

Small units should be converted when precision is required: 44mm (1.7in) of rain fell in two hours. But be sensible: don’t convert a metric estimate into a precise imperial figure (round the conversion up or down). Tons and tonnes are close enough for most purposes to do without conversion; use tonnes (except in shipping tonnage).

Body weights and heights should always be converted in brackets: metres to feet and inches, kilograms to stones/pounds. Geographical heights and depths, of people, buildings, monuments, etc, should be converted, metres to feet. In square measurement, land is given in sq metres, hectares and sq km, with sq yards, acres or sq miles in brackets where there is space to provide a conversion. The floor areas of buildings are conventionally expressed in sq metres (or sq ft). Take great care in conversions of square and cubic measures: 2 metres is about 6.5 feet, but 2 sq metres is about 21.5 sq feet

Métro
in Paris; Metro is its Tyne and Wear equivalent

Metropolitan police
the Met at second mention; commissioner of the Metropolitan police, Met commissioner is acceptable; but note Metropolitan Police Authority (MPA).

The Metropolitan police are plural, like other forces, but the Met is singular, so: the Metropolitan police are investigating, but the Met is investigating, etc

Mexican wave

meze
not mezze

Miami Beach
US city

miaow
noise made by cats

mic
abbreviation for microphone, but you are miked up

microblogging
is what people do on Twitter

microbrewery, micropub
“A micropub is a small freehouse which listens to its customers, mainly serves cask ales, promotes conversation, shuns all forms of electronic entertainment and dabbles in traditional pub snacks,” according to the Micropub Association

mid-60s, mid-90s, etc

mid-Atlantic
but transatlantic

midday

middle ages

middle America, middle England

Middle-earth
(Tolkien) not Middle Earth

Middle East
never Mid, even in headlines

Middlesbrough, Teesside
not Middlesborough, Teeside

midget
considered by some to be offensive, certainly more so than dwarf; best to ask the people you are writing about how they prefer to describe themselves

Midlands, east Midlands
but West Midlands

midnight
not 12 midnight, 12am or 12pm

Midsummer Day
24 June

midterm, midweek, midwest
no hyphens

migration
A migrant migrates from one country to another.
An “economic migrant” is how rightwing newspapers and politicians describe someone who immigrates to the UK to do what emigrants from the UK do when they migrate to other countries

Migration Watch UK
also sometimes styling itself Migrationwatch (randomly using both spellings in the same document); calls itself “an independent think tank” but is a rightwing anti-immigration pressure group and should be described as such

MiG-21
Soviet Union-built fighter plane, still in use in some countries

Milad al-Nabi
Islamic festival celebrating the birth of the prophet; many Muslims disapprove of celebrating this event

mileage

Militant tendency

military ranks
Use as abbreviated below on first mention, then just surname, eg Col Tommy Smith, thereafter Smith.

Army: Gen, Lt Gen, Maj Gen, Brig, Col, Lt Col, Maj, Capt, Lt, 2Lt, OCdt, WOI, WOII, SSgt, CSgt, Sgt, CoH, L/CoH, Cpl, Bdr, L/Cpl, L/Bdr, Pte

Navy: Adm, V Adm, R Adm, Capt, Cdr, Lt Cdr, Lt, SLt, Mid, OCdt, WOI, WOII, CPO, PO, LH, AB, Mne

RAF: Gp Capt, Wg Cmdr, Sqn Ldr, Flt Lt, Fg Off, Plt Off, MAcr, WO, Ft Sgt, Ch Tech, Sgt, Cpl, Jr Tech, L/Cpl, SAC, LAC, AC

Do not abbreviate: Field Marshal, Admiral of the Fleet, Commodore, Marshal of the RAF, Air Chief Marshal, Air Marshal, Air Vice-Marshal, Air Commodore

militate or mitigate?
To militate against something is to influence it (his record militated against his early release); to mitigate means to lessen an offence (in mitigation, her counsel argued that she came from a broken home)

millefeuille

millenary
but millennium, plural millennia

millennials
This term is generally applied to people born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s. They can also be referred to as generation Y.
Generation Z applies to people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s.
Generation X applies to people born between the mid-1960s and the late 1970s.

millennium development goals
abbreviation MDGs

Millennium Dome
(now historical) at first mention, then just the dome; reopened in 2007 as the O2

millennium wheel
its official name is London Eye

million
in copy use m for sums of money, units or inanimate objects: £10m, 45m tonnes of coal, 30m doses of vaccine; but million for people or animals: 1 million people, 23 million rabbits, etc; use m in headlines

millisieverts
measure of radiation dose; abbreviation mSv

milquetoast
not milktoast. Named after Caspar Milquetoast, a character in the 1920s US cartoon strip The Timid Soul. Modern meaning: wuss

mimic, mimicked, mimicking

min
contraction of minute/minutes

mindset

minibus, minicab, miniskirt, minivan

MiniDisc
TM

ministers
are all lc: prime minister, etc

Minnelli, Liza
“Liza with a Zee, not Lisa with an Ess”, and Minnelli with two Ns; her father was the film director Vincente Minnelli (1903-86)

minority ethnic
(adjective) rather than ethnic minority

minuscule
not miniscule

misanthropist
hates everyone; misogynist hates women

mis-hit, mis-sell
but misspeak, misspell, misspent

mishmash

mistakable, unmistakable

mistress
best reserved for historical contexts; girlfriend or lover is less judgmental and sexist

misuse, misused

MLA
member of the Northern Ireland assembly (it stands for member of the legislative assembly)

MLitt
master of letters, not master of literature

Mobo awards
it stands for Music of Black Origin

Moby-Dick
The title of Herman Melville’s classic is hyphenated, although the name of the whale is Moby Dick

Modern
in the sense of Modern British, to distinguish it from modern art

Moët & Chandon
champagne

molotov cocktail

mom or mum?
It’s “mom” in the US, “mum” in the UK. In a father’s account about his son who went on a shooting rampage in a California high school, we referred to the boy’s “mum”, which as a reader pointed out was “noticeably at odds with the American tone of his remarks”

moment magnitude scale
measures earthquakes; superseded the Richter scale in 1979

Mönchengladbach

money-grubbing
not money-grabbing

money laundering
noun; money-laundering adjective

moneyed
eg moneyed classes; moneys not monies

Mongol
one of the peoples of Mongolia

mongooses
(not mongeese) plural of mongoose

moniker
not monicker

Monk, Thelonious
(1917-82) American jazz pianist and composer, generally but erroneously referred to in the Guardian and elsewhere as “Thelonius”; a pleasing mnemonic is that he made a melodious thunk

Montenegro
inhabited by Montenegrins

Mooc
massive open online course

moon
lc for the Earth’s moon

moon walk
what Neil Armstrong did; moonwalk what Michael Jackson did

Moors murders
committed in the 1960s by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley

moot
a moot point, in British English, is debatable, open to discussion; in American English, it is irrelevant

moped
technically this term refers to a low-powered motor scooter of less than 50cc, but it is sometimes acceptable to use it in headlines as shorthand for motor scooters generally

morbidity
can mean the state of being morbid (taking an unusual interest in death or unpleasant events); but morbidity, also known as the morbidity rate, also means the relative incidence of a disease in a specific locality

more than
generally preferable to over: there were more than 20,000 people at the game, it will cost more than £100 to get it fixed; but she is over 18

More Than
not MORE TH>N, which is how the insurance arm of Royal & Sun Alliance styles itself

Morissette, Alanis

Mormons
are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which should be used once (unabbreviated) and thereafter referred to as the Mormon church

morning-after pill

morris dancing
often seen with a capital M, for no apparent reason

Morrisons
for the stores (not Morrison or Morrison’s), Morrisons Supermarket plc is the name of the company (formerly Wm Morrison); just to make it more confusing, Morrison is a support services company owned by AWG plc (Anglian Water)

morse code

mortgage borrower, lender
the person borrowing the money is the mortgagor, the lender is both the mortgagee and the mortgage holder; to avoid confusion, call the mortgagor the mortgage borrower and the mortgagee the mortgage lender

mortise lock

not mortice

mosquito
plural mosquitoes

Mosquito
“youth dispersal device” that emits a piercing noise inaudible to over-25s

Mossad, the
Israeli secret service, the equivalent of MI6 or the CIA. The Hebrew word mossad simply means institute, so the definite article in “the Mossad” is designed to distinguish it from other more mundane institutes

MOT
test cars must undergo when they are three years old or more; not MoT, although this was the abbreviation for the former Ministry of Transport

mother of parliaments
the great 19th-century Liberal politician and Manchester Guardian reader John Bright described England, the country (not Westminster, the institution), as the mother of parliaments

mother of three
etc, not mother-of-three; but do not use unless relevant to the story

Mother’s Day
or Mothering Sunday

Mötley Crüe, Motörhead
include “metal umlauts”

motorbike, motorcar, motorcycle

motor neurone disease
may be abbreviated to MND after first mention

motorways
junction 4 of the M4, etc

mottoes

moustache
not mustache

movable

mph

MP, MPs
if spelling out, lowercase: member of parliament

MP3, MP3 player
not mp3

Mr, Ms, Mrs, Miss
In leading articles: use the appropriate honorific after first mention (unless you are writing about an artist, author, journalist, musician, sportsman or woman, criminal or dead person, who take surname only); use Ms for women subsequently unless they have expressed a preference for Miss or Mrs.

Everywhere apart from leading articles: generally use first name and surname on first mention, and thereafter just surname. Use an honorific, however, if this strikes the wrong tone, or to identify different members of the same family
See honorifics

MSP
member of the Scottish parliament

Muhammad
Muslims consider Muhammad to be the last of God’s prophets, who delivered God’s final message. They recognise Moses and Jesus as prophets also.

The above transliteration is our style for the prophet’s name and for most Muhammads living in Arab countries, though where someone’s preferred spelling is known we respect it, eg Mohamed Al Fayed, Mohamed ElBaradei.

The spelling Mohammed (or variants) is considered archaic by most British Muslims today

Muhammad Ali
born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr in 1942

mujahideen
collective noun for people fighting a jihad; the singular is mujahid

mukhabarat
secret police in the Arab world (it means “informers”)

multicultural, multimedia, multimillion, multinational, multiparty
but multi-ethnic

Mum or mum?
capital M if it’s just Mum, eg “Mum was a lovely person”; otherwise lowercase, eg “my mum was a lovely person”, “how is your mum?”, “she’s a hard-working mum”, etc

Mumbai
formerly Bombay, but no need to say so

Murphy’s law
”If there are two or more ways to do something, and one of those ways can result in a catastrophe, then someone will do it”; also known as sod’s law.

Not to be confused with Muphry’s law – “the editorial application of the better-known Murphy’s law” – which states: “If you write anything criticising editing or proofreading, there will be a fault of some kind in what you have written”

museums
initial caps, eg British Museum, Natural History Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A on second reference), Metropolitan Museum of Art, etc

Muslim
not Moslem

mutual
Ignore pedants who say mutual should only mean reciprocated – mutual respect, mutual admiration society, mutual destruction – rather than shared. By this logic, Dickens would have had to change the title of Our Mutual Friend to Our Common Friend

muzak
no need for a capital M

MW
megawatts

mW
milliwatts

Myanmar
not Burma, but its people and language are Burmese. The capital is Naypyidaw, not Yangon.

myriad
A large, unspecified number, derived from the ancient Greek for ten thousand. The OED lists various ways it is used: as a singular noun (there is a myriad of people outside), a plural noun (there are myriads of people outside), or an adjective (there are myriad people outside)

Myspace
no longer MySpace

myxomatosis

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors' offense goes limp against shorthanded Heat

    The Raptors looked clueless against Miami's shorthanded zone defense on Wednesday.

  • Collin Sexton shreds new-look Nets in Kyrie Irving's return

    Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role Brooklyn's loss to the Cavs.

  • Oilers bury lifeless Leafs in Toronto

    Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe summed it up quite nicely after the game: "We didn't do anything."

  • Horvat spoils Toffoli's big game as Canucks down Habs in shootout

    Bo Horvat, who scored two goals and an assist in regulation, beat Carey Price with a shot between the legs to secure the 6-5 victory in the Canucks' home opener.

  • Capitals slapped with $100K fine for violating COVID protocols

    The NHL revealed the Capitals broke protocols with close-contact social interactions and by not wearing masks.

  • Pascal Siakam reveals groin has been bothering him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall against the Miami Heat and told reporters his groin has been a problem for a few games.

  • Michael Brantley returns to Astros after false Blue Jays report

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • AFC Championship: Can Josh Allen cement himself as a Bills legend?

    The conference's two best teams in the Chiefs and Bills meet after travelling a collision course to the AFC Championship game.

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • Judge rules in favor of Zion Williamson in $100 million legal battle

    Zion Williamson got a big win Wednesday.

  • 'Embarrassed' A.J. Brown apologizes for post-op Instagram session

    A.J. Brown appeared to be feeling the effects of anesthesia when he took to Instagram live.

  • Canada's long-track speedskating team racing internationally again in Dutch "bubble"

    HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's long-track speedskating team has entered a Dutch "bubble" to compete in its first international races in over 10 months. Olympic and world champion Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary and world champion Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa lead a Canadian contingent of 13 skaters into Heerenveen, the Netherlands for their first World Cup races of the season starting Friday. Their racing season has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadians will compete in World Cup races crammed into a pair of weekends, and remain in the Netherlands for next month's world championship. Canada's long-track team had its most successful season in a decade in 2019-20 with 10 world championship medals, including three gold, and 31 World Cup medals. The team has been without ice in the Calgary Oval since Sept. 5, however, because of a mechanical failure. Ice isn't expected to be restored before May. Aside from two weeks in an indoor oval in Fort St. John, B.C., in November and outdoor skating in Red Deer, Alta., the athletes' training has been limited to dryland and short-track workouts. "The focus over the next month will not be on podium performances, but more so on skaters to continue their preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing," Speed Skating Canada said in a statement. "They will look to utilize the valuable ice time in Heerenveen to regain their form, before lining up for their first races in over 10 months." Toronto's Jordan Belchos, Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, Calgary's Kaylin Irvine and Gilmore Junio, Winnipeg's Heather McLean, Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que., Abigail McCluskey of Penticton, B.C., Quebec City's Béatrice Lamarche and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., round out Canada's team. Participation was the choice of each athlete, coach and staff member, Speed Skating Canada said in the statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Sources: Missouri hiring former NFL coach Steve Wilks as DC

    The former Arizona Cardinals coach going to the SEC marks one of the offseason’s most surprising transactions.

  • Conor McGregor doesn't dismiss fight with Jake Paul: 'We'll see what happens'

    While a fight is not on the radar yet, Conor McGregor didn't say no when asked about Jake Paul.

  • Villas-Boas sounds resigned to his fate as Marseille's coach

    PARIS — Speaking with an air of resignation, Andre Villas-Boas accepted his time as Marseille coach might soon be up following another home defeat. The 1-0 loss to Lens in the French league on Wednesday, where he was tactically outwitted by a novice coach, came after an abject team performance last weekend in a 2-1 home reverse to Nimes. Villas-Boas did not even try to defend himself. “If I’m the one who is responsible, which I am, then I am at the disposal of the directors,” he said calmly. “I don’t have a problem with that. I’m not here to become an obstacle.” Marseille is in sixth place, but the position could soon get worse with tough games ahead. On Saturday, Marseille travels to face fourth-place Monaco, which is in fine form having won four of its last five matches. Marseille then takes on fifth-place Rennes, before going to Lens and hosting league leader Paris Saint-Germain in the same week. Fans have already turned on the players, venting their anger before the Lens game. Villas-Boas is the latest coach feeling the intense scrutiny at Marseille, the only French side to win the Champions League — in 1993 — yet also the most volatile. Firing Villas-Boas would involve paying a considerable amount of compensation, however, and Marseille can ill afford to shell out money firing and re-hiring since it is heavily cash-strapped. After he guided Marseille to second place last season and an automatic Champions League place, fans hailed Villas-Boas for doing so with limited resources while praising the fighting spirit he instilled in the side. But tight-knit camaraderie was nowhere to be found against Nimes or Lens, prompting a furious reaction from veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda. The France No. 2 has been an ever-present since 2007, aside from one season in England, and is nearing 600 games for Marseille. He described a chaotic scene at halftime against Lens. “We screamed an awful lot," he said. “There are many things to change within the club, notably the team spirit. When you play for Marseille, you must have character.” The long-serving captain wants changes to be made. “We're just not getting there, there's a problem in the squad. We don't have the collective strength which helped us do well last season," Mandanda said. "We have to do a lot of soul-searching, individually and collectively. We must accept everything that's going to happen.” Mandanda has said similar things before, and it remains doubtful whether this tirade changes anything. Dimitri Payet, whose three goals helped France to reach the 2016 European Championship final, has been off form and more like the erratic player who frustrated fans at his previous clubs. Payet has scored six goals in 21 games this season, compared to 12 in 27 last term. Winger Florian Thauvin is short of his best after spending almost the entire last season injured. His scoring return of six in 25 this season — at a ratio of .24 goals per game — is way below the 59 in 134 from 2016-19 at a ratio of .44. But Thauvin remains a highly rated player, having netted 70 goals and provided 45 assists in 187 games for Marseille. At 27 years old he's in his prime, yet he could leave for free in the summer when his contract ends. However, unlike some other players, Thauvin's work rate remains high. So, for now at least, hard-to-please Marseille fans have spared him from reproach. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • ASICS just added hundreds of new women's looks to their up to 60% off semi-annual sale section

    If you spend $200, ASICS will automatically slash $20 off your order.

  • Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag

    The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Trent Baalke as general manager Thursday, removing the interim tag from his title and pairing him with new coach Urban Meyer. Team owner Shad Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him to “have transparency and (fill) the needs and concerns of both parties without really getting filtered or have a chain of command.” Meyer, though, is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else. “Trent thoroughly knows the NFL and the dynamics of today’s game, has an exceptional eye for talent and I know will have excellent chemistry with head coach Urban Meyer as they begin their mission to bring a consistent winner to our fans in Jacksonville,” Khan said in a statement. Khan interviewed five minority candidates and Baalke for the team’s open GM job. He met with former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese, former Cleveland GM Ray Farmer and New Orleans executive Terry Fontenot. Fontenot was named Atlanta’s GM on Monday. Khan, the league’s lone minority owner, made it clear this month that hiring a person of colour to one of the team’s top two spots wasn’t a priority. “I want to get the best person for the job,” Khan said. “I think diversity is very important to me for many, many different reasons. I think we’re going to look far and wide, but I think what’s most important is this inflection point for the franchise we have the best leaders.” Baalke served as Jacksonville’s director of pro personnel in 2020, returning to a front-office role for the first time since San Francisco fired him and coach Chip Kelly following the 2016 season. Baalke spent a dozen years with the 49ers, half as GM. He hired Jim Harbaugh, who led the Niners to the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons and lost Super Bowl 47. Baalke also drafted quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second round in 2011. Before moving to Jacksonville, Baalke spent three years (2017-19) working as an operations consultant for the NFL. Jacksonville had one of the league’s most attractive coach/GM openings. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including four in the top 45, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap. Adding to the appeal: Khan, a billionaire businessman, has shown a penchant for patience and a willingness to spend big. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady as your GOAT QB? Packers and Bucs square off on Yahoo Sports app

    Who would you pick: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

  • NBA trade watch: Which stars are likely to be moved next

    Which mid-career superstars, expiring All-Stars and aging duos could be the next on the trade block?

  • The most chaotic fantasy moments of the season | FFSK

    Matt Harmon delves&nbsp;into the truly unbelievable fantasy mayhem you faced off against this year.