Guardian and Observer charity appeal passes £350,000 in donations

The Guardian and Observer charity appeal in support of refugee and asylum seekers has received more than £350,000 in donations from generous readers in less than a week since it launched.

The 2023 appeal is raising money for three charities – Refugee Councils of Britain, Refugees At Home, and Naccom – that support homeless and destitute asylum seekers and refugees and campaign for a fairer and more humane treatment of people arriving in the UK after fleeing war and persecution.

The appeal total is expected to rise still further after our popular charity telethon on Saturday 16 December. Journalists who will be on hand to take donations over the phone include Polly Toynbee, Owen Jones, John Crace, Marina Hyde and Zoe Williams.

The three charities provide shelter, food and advice to mitigate a winter homelessness crisis in which thousands of refugees with leave to remain have been kicked out of hotels at short notice. They also give longer-term support to help refugees recover their health and wellbeing, develop skills and rebuild their lives.

Katharine Viner, the Guardian’s editor-in-chief, writing in her column introducing the appeal, said: “More than ever, our 2023 appeal seeks to highlight the values of kindness, respect, tolerance and compassion, all of which underpin the missions of our partner charities, alongside their commitment to social justice and human rights.”

Bridget Young, the director of Naccom, said: “It’s incredible to see donations reach £350,000 so quickly. Thank you to Guardian and Observer readers for all your support. It sends a clear message that no one should be experiencing homelessness and destitution in the UK today – we all deserve to live in safety and dignity, regardless of who we are or where we’re from.”

Carly Whyborn, the executive director of Refugees at Home, said: “This funding is literally life-changing for hundreds of people who have arrived in the UK seeking sanctuary: it means a comfortable bed, a warm welcome, friendship and support instead of a winter spent on the streets. Thank you!”

Enver Solomon, the Refugee Council’s chief executive, said: “Your collective compassion will help us in our mission to support and empower people who, through no fault of their own, have had to flee conflict, violence and persecution and find safety in the UK. ”

* Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card or PayPal, or by phone on 0151 284 1126. We are unable to accept cheques.