Guardian Network training volunteers to connect at-risk farmers with mental health supports

When it comes to farmers and mental health, the statistics are clear — and jarring.

The most recent data — drawn from a 2021 University of Guelph study that surveyed 1,200 farmers — paints a stark and troubling picture. In Ontario, one in four farmers felt like their lives weren’t worth living or thought of taking their own life within the last 12 months.

And as farmers grapple with chronic depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation — thoughts of suicide in farmers are double the rate seen in the general population — they’re met with barriers in accessing the help the need. Deeply entrenched stigmas and isolation act as roadblocks.

It’s an ongoing issue the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has focused on for years, and it led to the establishment of the Farmer Wellness Initiative, a program that connects Ontario-based farmers and their families to free counselling sessions with mental health professionals via a “24/7/365” phone line.

But receiving the professional help offered through the initiative proved to come with its own hurdles.

That’s one of the reasons CMHA Ontario formed the recently launched Guardian Network, a volunteer-based suicide prevention network that supports the province’s farming community.

“Farmers who were able to reach out did not connect with counsellors because they had no agricultural experience. They couldn’t understand the farmers in the way they needed,” said program manager Marnie Wood.

To counter that disconnect, the Guardian Network trains individuals who are already in the agricultural world.

Through the network, field service representatives, veterinarians, livestock dealers, financial advisers and other professionals who meet with farmers on a regular basis are trained to notice the signs of depression, anxiety, stress and suicidal ideation and to intervene when necessary.

“Because farmers are often isolated, or with people all the time that don’t recognize the signs, we really wanted to bring in this program to train those people who have regular contact with farmers — salespeople, breeders — to have those conversations and then connect them to the Farmer Wellness Initiative,” Wood said.

Story continues

The Guardian Network — one of three programs under the umbrella of Agriculture Wellness Ontario, which is facilitated by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture — completed its pilot launch in June.

Across the province, including in the Peterborough region, in-person and virtual training sessions are ongoing to equip volunteers aged 18 and over with the necessary tools, strategies and skills to become “Guardians.”

Last month, Wood met with dairy nutritionists in Peterborough where she led an information session about the network.

“We had several people who signed up to become ‘Guardians,’ and training will happen next month,” Wood said.

Throughout the province, the Guardian Network network has been well received, Wood said.

“We’re on our way to meeting our goal. Our aim is to (train) 150 ‘Guardians’ by the end of March, so we’re nearly halfway done, and we’ve filled up many spots for this fall already, so we can open up more training because we’ve filled those initial training dates,” she said.

Anecdotally, Wood said the network is receiving positive feedback.

“(From volunteers) we’ve heard things like, ‘I was able to connect a farmer with the Farmer Wellness Initiative right away and now they have a counsellor,’” Wood said.

“Trained ‘Guardians’ are also expressing that the network is providing a long overdue channel in accessing help. People are saying, ‘we’ve had to deal with this for the last 20 years. We know when there’s something wrong, but we just don’t know what to do.’

“And people are noticing that the training is influencing some of their experiences outside of farming. These are life skills to help others, so they’re transferable.”

Would-be Guardians can apply online at guardiannetwork.ca or email info@guardiannetwork.ca

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner