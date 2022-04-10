Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.24

The board of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 19th of April to CA$0.24. This takes the dividend yield to 2.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

View our latest analysis for Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Guardian Capital Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 25.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.6% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Guardian Capital Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.17 to CA$0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Guardian Capital Group has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Guardian Capital Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Guardian Capital Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.