Guardian announces appointment of Imogen Fox as Chief Advertising Officer

Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Guardian News & Media (GNM) has appointed Imogen Fox as its new Chief Advertising Officer.

Fox has been part of the Guardian since 2004, progressing from assistant fashion editor to become head of fashion. Fox moved into the Guardian’s commercial department in 2016 where she has held a number of leadership roles, including executive editor of Guardian Labs and most recently director of advertising.

In her new role Fox will shape and deliver the Guardian’s advertising strategy, oversee key relationships with clients and agencies, while maximising revenue growth for the Guardian’s award-winning advertising business.

Imogen will report directly to chief executive officer, Anna Bateson.

Anna Bateson, chief executive officer, Guardian Media Group said:

“Imogen is an innovative and performance driven leader who has helped to transform the Guardian’s advertising business into an award-winning, creative hub. Advertising is a critical source of revenue for the Guardian and Imogen’s commercial experience and deep understanding of Guardian journalism and our brand will be invaluable as we continue to showcase the high impact advertising we have to offer.”

Imogen Fox said:

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to lead the Guardian’s advertising department at a time when we are being recognised as an impactful leader in the industry. Many of our commercial partners advertise with us because of our purpose and values-driven content, something we are noticing as a key factor in how advertisers choose to spend. I’m looking forward to strengthening these relationships.”

Imogen was appointed following an external recruitment process, and takes up her new role with immediate effect.

- Ends -

Notes for editors

Guardian News & Media press office:

media.enquiries@theguardian.com

About Guardian News & Media

Guardian News & Media (GNM) publishes theguardian.com, one of the world’s leading English-language news websites. Traffic from outside of the UK now represents around two-thirds of the Guardian’s total digital audience. In the UK, GNM publishes the Guardian newspaper six days a week, first published in 1821, and the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer.