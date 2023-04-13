Guardian Alarm Announces Sponsorship of Max Esterson Racing

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Guardian Alarm is proud to be a sponsor of Max Esterson Racing. Max Esterson is a 20-year-old American racecar driver who became the first American to win the main event at the Formula Ford Festival and just the third driver to win both the Festival and Walter Hayes in the same year.

"We're excited to be sponsoring Max Esterson Racing again this year," said Guardian Alarm President and CEO Brent Uhl. " Max has been racing since he was a child and has already accomplished a lot in his young career. We are proud to be associated with such a promising driver."

Guardian Alarm is sponsoring Max Esterson Racing together with other sponsors including Amity Search Partners, Buttkickers 4D Haptics, B. Dyson Capital Advisors, iRacing, Doug Mockett & Co., Christian Angle Real Estate, Chip Ganassi Racing Teams, and Lafayette American.

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is the largest independently owned security company in the Midwest and has been providing home and business integrated security solutions for over 90 years. Based in Southfield, Michigan, Guardian Alarm is a full-service security provider, offering everything from alarm systems to comprehensive security solutions that include fire alarm, access control, video analytics, video surveillance, and more.

