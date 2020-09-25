Guaranteed Removals is Named One of the Nation's Top Growing Companies for the Second Year in a Row

Guaranteed Removals is proud to be featured on The Globe and Mail's second annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Leading reputation management company, Guaranteed Removals is pleased to announce it placed 53rd on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 1037%, Guaranteed Removals remains an innovative industry leader and is excited to be recognized for their continuous efforts in transforming the digital landscape.

"Being named one of the nation's top growing companies for the second year in a row is a significant achievement," states co-founder James John. "We can only hope that we will continue to grow as we provide our clients with the best possible service."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine-out now-and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Guaranteed Removals

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals has helped thousands of individuals and businesses improve their digital reputation. Due to the increased usage of social platforms and third-party review sites, positive reputation management now plays a critical role in both personal and professional success. Operating out of our Burlington ON office, we at Guaranteed Removals work diligently to develop a comprehensive plan of action that is tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

For more information please visit the following:

Website - https://www.guaranteedremovals.com/

Facebook - www.facebook.com/guaranteedremovals

Twitter - twitter.com/GuarantRemovals

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/guaranteedremovals/

Contact:

Alyssa Durant

Savannah Oakes

Sarah Nelson

hr@guaranteedremovals.com

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/607817/Guaranteed-Removals-is-Named-One-of-the-Nations-Top-Growing-Companies-for-the-Second-Year-in-a-Row



