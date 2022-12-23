Guaranteed Removals and Erase.com Donate Holiday Gift Cards For Charity

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / As part of their annual tradition, Guaranteed Removals and Erase.com have once again teamed up with the Compassion Society of Halton to give back to their local community this holiday season.

This year, Compassion Society of Halton is accepting gift card donations for their Holiday Gift Market, helping those less fortunate afford the ability to provide presents for their families.

Guaranteed Removals and Erase.com have been teaming up with the Compassion Society of Halton for years now, and are very proud of their team for donating over $350 of gift cards this holiday season.

"It's an absolute privilege to be able to collaborate with such a generous organization like the Compassion Society of Halton." Said Allison, Head of the Culture Committee at Guaranteed Removals and Erase.com. "They do so many amazing things for their community on top of their charity drives, such as helping those new to Canada, or in need of employment guidance and opportunity." Continued Allison. "Once again it's been a pleasure to work with them, and the response from our team was, as always, so generous and fulfilling."

With over 800 families as active clients, the Compassion Society of Halton is grateful for any and all contributions this holiday season to bring as much joy to these families as possible.

"Corporate donors in Burlington and in Halton have been a huge support for us and have always come back as repeat donors - not all of them but many with whom we have built a relationship and they see all the impact we are making." Says Aliya Khawari, Executive Director of Compassion Society of Halton. "So really, it's these corporate groups that keep us afloat along with generous community groups and individuals, since Compassion Society does not receive United Way or government funding." Continued Khawari. "This charity is so important because a good community cares, and it's healthy and beneficial to all of us in the long run to be empathetic to those in need and struggling. We might be the one tomorrow who might be in need and its places like the Compassion Society that offer quick relief for not just the basic necessities, but also is a place where all are welcome."

About The Compassion Society Halton

The Compassion Society helps support local families: We give help, Where it's needed, When it's needed. We respond to the needs of the community by providing food, clothing, everyday household articles and referrals to local resources. For more information visit, https://www.compassionsocietyofhalton.com/.

About Erase.com

Erase.com assists companies and individuals to proactively manage unfavorable brand perceptions. Erase.com is a leading authority in reputation management, having helped thousands of businesses and individuals improve their digital reputation. Operating out of offices in Miami, Florida, and Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Erase.com develops bespoke plans of action tailored to its clients' needs. Erase.com helps individuals and businesses gain control of their online reputation, repair negative search engine results for branded keywords, and provide solutions to address fake and negative reviews that impact how a brand or product is perceived online. For more information, visit www.erase.com.

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is North America's largest online content removal company and has successfully removed negative content for clients across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. Guaranteed Removals helps businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation. For more information visit www.GuaranteedRemovals.com.

