Gua Sha tools: Do they work, and are they worth the hype?

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

This multi-use tool is selling like crazy thanks to TikTok. (Credit: Getty)

Just when we thought the hype around trendy skincare tools was slowly hushing down, the coveted jade roller stepped aside to let its not-so-distant cousin have a moment in the spotlight. Popping up all over spas, beauty counters, and now even on TikTok (with over 11 million views under its very own hashtag), is the Gua Sha.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s right, it’s more than just a pretty prop for top-shelf Instagram flat lays. These carved stones, often made from jade or rose quartz, derive from traditional Chinese medicine with the initial purpose of stimulating blood flow to relieve migraines and neck pains. Delivering legitimate skin (and overall health) benefits such as lymphatic drainage, in modern times, Gua Sha tools are considered as a viable needle-free alternative to diminishing visible signs of aging.

Glide the tool across the face in gentle, upward strokes for a lifting and de-puffing effect (you’ll be shocked by your natural contour!) Unlike jade rollers, the grooves and curves on Gua Sha tools allow you to focus and apply more pressure around the hollows of your cheeks, jawline, and under-eye area — with caution, of course.

While some experts recommend trusting a professional to perform a Gua Sha treatment for you, you don’t need to book an appointment at a high-end spa to try out this trending tool. Here are some that you can buy online for a relaxing at-home facial experience.

ODACITE Crystal Contour Gua Sha Green Aventurine

MOUNT LAI Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool





Story continues

Dehiya Beauty White Jade Facial Gua Sha Tool (Credit: Urban Outfitters)

Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.