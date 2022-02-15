Gu takes 2nd, Gremaud earns Olympic gold in ski slopestyle

  • Gold medal winner Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud (7) and Silver medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrate after the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gold medal winner Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud (7) and Silver medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrate after the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud loses her ski at the beginning of the course as she competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud loses her ski at the beginning of the course as she competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • China's Eileen Gu reacts after a fall during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    China's Eileen Gu reacts after a fall during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • China's Eileen Gu reacts after a fall during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    China's Eileen Gu reacts after a fall during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • China's Eileen Gu reacts during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    China's Eileen Gu reacts during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • China's Eileen Gu reacts after a fall during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    China's Eileen Gu reacts after a fall during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • China's Eileen Gu falls during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    China's Eileen Gu falls during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Estonia's Kelly Sildaru competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Estonia's Kelly Sildaru competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Estonia's Kelly Sildaru competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Estonia's Kelly Sildaru competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
PAT GRAHAM
·2 min read
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu earned a silver medal with her final run of the Olympic women's ski slopestyle contest on Tuesday, keeping alive her quest to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

Gu's bid for another gold medal was thwarted by Mathilde Gremaud. The freestyle skier from Switzerland won the event on a bitterly cold and hazy day with the temperature hovering around minus-5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-20 Celsius). Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze.

Sitting in eighth place after two runs, Gu used a strong final performance to work her way onto the podium. Her run included a double-cork 900 with a Buick grab at the end that impressed the judges and earned her a score of 86.23. She couldn’t catch Gremaud, though, who scored an 86.56 on her second run.

It's an upgrade in medals for Gremaud, who won the silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and captured bronze in big air last week in Beijing. She also finished second at the Winter X Games last month.

Gu, the 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China, won the big air contest last week. She also is competing in the halfpipe competition.

It was a difficult start for Gu, who struggled on an early rail in her first run. Then, on her second pass through the Secret Garden course, she over-rotated on a trick off a rail and tumbled to the snow. She put her helmet back on and skied to the bottom.

Before starting her third and final run, she put her hands on her hips and stared off to the side of the course to find her focus. Then she turned in a splendid run.

American Maggie Voisin wound up fifth. Teammate Marin Hamill made the field for the final but didn't start after hurting her leg in a crash during the qualifying round. The team said she was heading back to the U.S. for further evaluation.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’