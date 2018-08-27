Guérin, Harvey clinch CTCC wins at CTMP

The two rounds of the CTCC presented by Pirelli were presented as part of the hugely popular NASCAR Truck event staged on CTMP’s road course.

Two new drivers and cars took part in the CTCC races in the GT Cup class: Amir Farahmand from Toronto with the No. 25 BMW M4 and Martin Harvey from Berthierville, Québec with the No. 80 Porsche GT3.

Harvey, a regular participant in the Canadian Porsche GT3 Cup series, captured the overall and GT Cup pole position beating the time set by the No. 72 Automobile Etcetera Ferrari 458 of Mario Guérin by 0.719 seconds.

Race 1 - Harvey all the way

In the first 40-minute race of the weekend, Harvey immediately launched into the race lead and pulled out a significant advantage over the pursuing No. 72 Ferrari 458. Slowing down in the final laps, it was the Porsche leading the Ferrari to the chequered flag as Harvey recorded the GT Cup class win by 2.396 seconds in his CTCC debut.

Series rookie Ethan Simioni comforted his lead atop the GT Sport class rankings with a victory aboard his No. 58 BMW M4 GT4. Tom Kwok finished second in his No. 55 Civic Type R and Alain Lauzière was third in his No. 47 Audi RS3 LMS.

Marc Raymond (No. 27 Porsche Cayman) claimed victory in the Super Touring class, with Scott Giannou at the controls of the No. 86 Toyota 86 finishing second. Claremont, Ontario’s Paul Joakim was the only driver to rival Touring Class point leader Shawn Little. Joakim took the win in the first race of two.

Race 2 - A Ferrari out in front

In the second race of the meeting, Guérin got the better on Harvey this time and crossed the line 17.378 seconds ahead of him. The Porsche driver had been pressuring Guérin intensely throughout the middle portion of the race, but unfortunately pushed too hard, a spin in the fast, downhill Turn 2 on Lap 21 costing his time, but not a position, in the running order. Rob Metka was third in his Ferrari 458.

Malcolm Strachan drove is No. 8 Audi R8 GT4 LMS to victory in the GT Sport class, finishing ahead of Race 1 class winner Ethan Simioni. Tom Kwok was third this time.

In the Super Touring class, Marc Raymond scored his second victory in succession, beating Scott Giannou at the controls of the No. 86 Toyota 86. In the Touring category, it was again Paul Joakim in front of Shawn Little.

CTCC presented by Pirelli will conclude the 2018 campaign and crown their class champions in a one-day, doubleheader event (September 29) at Circuit ICAR located on the grounds of the Mirabel Airport north of Montréal.