Marc Guéhi risks FA punishment after another message on rainbow armband

Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi wearing the Rainbow Laces captain's armband with the words 'Jesus loves you' on it at Portman Road on Tuesday. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Marc Guéhi is likely to face punishment from the Football Association after the Crystal Palace captain wrote “Jesus loves you” on his rainbow armband in the game against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The FA had formally contacted the England defender and his club earlier on Tuesday after it emerged that Guéhi wrote “I love Jesus” on his armband for Saturday’s draw against Newcastle. It is understood that they were reminded of its strict rules about not displaying any kind of religious messages, which are prohibited under Rule A4 of the governing body’s regulations.

It is not known whether Guéhi – whose father is a minister of a local church in south-east London and has spoken openly about his devout Christian faith – was warned that any further transgressions would result in him being sanctioned. But TV commentators were quick to notice that the 24-year-old had defied the FA by writing a similar message for the game against Ipswich at Portman Road, including a heart symbol to represent the word “love”.

The FA is understood to be investigating, with Guéhi believed to be facing a potential ban. His father John has defended his son’s actions, stating that the former Chelsea defender should be free to express himself.

“I am saying did he offend anyone? I don’t think so,” he told Mail Online. “I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote.

“We are so thick-skinned in this country, God is everywhere in this country, and I know things change because of different beliefs but it is still a Christian country. Therefore, I don’t see what is offensive. He is a devout Christian; the son of a church minister and he accepted to put the armband on to welcome everyone in football but the problem we have now is that players are being used as spokespeople now.”

All Premier League clubs were given an armband for team captains to wear to promote Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which runs from 29 November to 5 December.

Ipswich’s captain, Sam Morsy, was the only captain not to wear the armband due to his religious beliefs as a practising Muslim. The FA is understood to deem that as a matter for Morsy and his club and would not amount to any breach of its regulations. But Guéhi’s father believes it is unfair that there has been more attention on the Palace captain.

“[Marc] is talking about him, he loves Jesus and like I said he didn’t refuse to wear that armband, like Morsy, people should pay more attention to the person who refused to wear it,” he said.

“Marc said ‘Yes’ and did the right thing by wearing it but people are having a go at him for what he wrote, he accepted to wear the armband, he was just trying to balance the message. He was saying: ‘You gave me the armband, as a Christian I don’t believe in your cause, but I will put it on’ but Morsy didn’t put it on because he said it was against his religion but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.”