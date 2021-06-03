GTX Corp to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

GTX Corp
·5 min read

Presentation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp. (OTC: GTXO), a pioneer in the fields of health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST. Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp., will be giving the presentation.

GTX Corp is a leading innovator in wearable GPS and asset tracking solutions and through recent advances in technology, patents, and proprietary developments, GTX is well positioned to penetrate certain vertical market sectors such as (elderly care, monitoring children, shipping and high value asset management) of the sizable and growing Wearable Tech, and Track & Trace markets.

Best known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - Think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury (currently estimated 100 million people worldwide and growing to 277 million by 2050) The Company also offers a wide variety of health & safety products, with customers in over 35 countries, has an extensive IP portfolio and is a GSA approved U.S. government supplier.

“GTX Corp is honored to have been selected to present at the LD Micro Invitational XI. Over the years, LD Micro has provided companies like ours access to thousands of institutional investors to showcase their companies. We look forward providing the investment community with updates on our business and showcase our new technologies,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp.’s CEO.

Event: GTX Corp. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM EST

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About GTX Corp.:

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.
GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:
213.489.3019
Info@GTXCorp.com
IR@GTXCorp.com
GTX Corp United Kingdom
In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle
Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com Tel: +44 7785 364100

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

