GTT: Information about the KFTC investigation

Paris – October 19, 2020. As part of the investigation concerning GTT’s commercial practices with the Korean shipyards1, the Korea Fair Trade Commission announced on Saturday that a hearing of the case is scheduled on October 21st 2020. This follows the issuance from the Korea Fair Trade Commission of a confidential Examiner Report.

The Examiner Report sets out the preliminary conclusions of the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s case team, following its investigation.

The Examiner Report does not prejudge the outcome of the procedure. It opened a new phase, during which GTT and its counsels have responded in writing to its conclusions, in preparation for the hearing. GTT and its counsels will participate in this hearing.

GTT expects the procedure to come to an end in the next few months. In the meantime, GTT, which is fully cooperating with the Korea Fair Trade Commission, intends to continue the conduct of its business to the benefit of all stakeholders.

