GTreasury Adds Executive Leadership Amid Surging Demand for Modern Technologies that Empower Treasurers and the Office of the CFO

Travis Arthur (Chief Marketing Officer) and Matthew Carey (Chief Revenue Officer) bring extensive experience scaling global businesses and driving growth for disruptive SaaS solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced two additions to its executive management team: Travis Arthur as Chief Marketing Officer and Matthew Carey as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointments come as GTreasury accelerates technological innovation, customer growth, and key strategic initiatives such as the recent acquisition of Hedge Trackers.

Arthur will guide the positioning and market strategy of GTreasury as the leader in digital treasury and risk management solutions for corporate treasurers, finance teams, and the office of the CFO. Carey will lead the global sales and go-to-market strategy and execution for GTreasury, which includes a focus on expanding GTreasury’s sales presence into new geographies.

Arthur joins GTreasury with particularly deep industry experience as a revenue-focused executive, bringing a proven record of planning and executing successful growth campaigns at fast-scaling SaaS businesses. He comes to GTreasury from Social Solutions, where he led go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing transformation, and demand generation as the Chief Growth Officer for the SaaS company. Previously, Arthur served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing for the digital banking software provider Q2, where he oversaw the strategy, development, and execution of the company’s market positioning and demand generation initiatives. Arthur has also held senior-level sales and marketing roles within Rackspace, ReachLocal, and Dell.

Carey brings GTreasury extensive experience leading global teams at companies ranging from hyper-growth startups to multi-billion-dollar global enterprises. He most recently served as the Vice President of Regulated Industries at SAP, where he was responsible for all sales, marketing, and operational activities for that vertical in the United States. Prior to SAP, Carey led global sales and channel operations for SnapApp, the cloud-based interactive marketing platform, and served a similar role for Bottomline Technologies, the cloud-based payment, cash management, cyber-fraud, and security solutions provider. Carey also has almost a decade of sales leadership at Oracle, where he led global teams selling big data, analytics, security, and cloud solutions.

“The need for transformative treasury modernization has never been higher, as legacy systems continually erode the effectiveness of today’s corporate treasurer in an ever-faster world,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO, GTreasury. “As we continue to build new capabilities into our platform and integrate with more partner technologies, we anticipate even more demand than we are seeing right now. Travis and Matt are the leaders to steer this growth and ensure that our unique capabilities and differentiation are well-understood by current and prospective customers. On behalf of the GTreasury team, we welcome Travis and Matt and are excited for the next chapter of GTreasury’s growth.”

“GTreasury is a rare combination of a well-established technology provider that continues to set the bar on innovation,” said Arthur. “The GTreasury team has earned its reputation as being highly focused on delivering the digital treasury capabilities that its customers want, and it has always kept its eye on the future of the industry. We anticipate a strong year ahead as we expand and strengthen our teams to meet market demands.”

“GTreasury enables treasury teams and the office of the CFO to focus resources on critical business initiatives without the manual and disconnected processes that hamper productivity,” said Carey. “The cost efficiencies and streamlined operations that GTreasury enables are significant advantages to its global customer base, and I look forward to bringing the benefits of a modernized treasury to more organizations across the globe.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

