Gtech Black Friday sale: Save 40% on the AirRam MK2 K9 vacuum cleaner OLD

Black Friday 2020 is nearly here, with just a number of days to go until the big day.
We’re expecting thousands of deals across tech, home appliances, laptops, TVs, kids’ toys and games consoles, but the good news is that the pre-sales are already well underway so you can snap up a deal right now.
After Amazon launched its Black Friday sale a whole month before Black Friday, which falls on 27 November this year, other retailers followed, including Currys PC World, John Lewis, AO and Boots, just to name a few.
The mammoth shopping event is a great time to save money on home appliances, whether you’re looking for a new fridge or coffee machine.
Gtech has launched its Black Friday sale today with an impressive deal on a vacuum cleaner that’s perfect for pet owners.
The popular brand has featured in a range of IndyBest reviews, from the best cordless vacuums to the best hoovers for tackling pet hair, so we know the brand has reputable products.
Read on for everything you need to know about the huge discount, with more insight from our reviews on the brand’s vacuum cleaners.
Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99 - Buy now
Save a whopping 40 per cent on this cordless vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for pet-owners.
The lightweight 3.2kg device has been designed to be more robust than other models in order to tackle the tougher cleaning tasks that come with having four-legged friends. It provides up to 40 minutes of run time with each four hour charge, and the rotating brush bar inside the head of the vacuum works to pick up pet hair, large debris and dust.
The standard MK2 model was awarded a spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. While it isn’t specifically designed for pet owners like the K9 version, our reviewer commended its “exceptional performance on hard floors – which is interestingly where cordless machines often fall short.”
They also noted that the MK2 is “lovely and comfortable to hold, even for long periods, and you can empty the canister and store it away in a jiffy – helped by the handy dirt-ejection feature.” The same ejectable bin also features on the discounted K9 version, which makes dispensing waste a breeze.
Our reviewer said that they got around 35 minutes of charge from the MK2 rather than the 40 minutes that the brand promotes, but they didn’t get left short as that was still plenty of time to clean.
If you’re a pet owner on the lookout for a new vacuum, now is the time to buy as you’ll be saving £100 on this nifty model.
