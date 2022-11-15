GTA: Rockstar rejected Eminem movie deal, says insider

·3 min read
Eminem pictured in 2001
Eminem was in demand after the release of his 2001 Marshall Mathers LP

Rockstar Games turned down the chance to launch a Grand Theft Auto movie starring Eminem, a new podcast claims.

Games industry veteran Kirk Ewing, a friend of GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser, says a Hollywood agent came to him with the deal.

He says the brothers were offered $5m for rights to a movie starring the rapper by Top Gun director Tony Scott.

But, Kirk tells BBC podcast Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game, Sam Houser told the agent they were "not interested".

Kirk, whose game State of Emergency was released by Rockstar, says the Housers had been talking about a movie tie-in around the time GTA 3 took the world by storm.

Released in 2001 on Playstation 2, the pioneering title laid the groundwork for the rest of the series and the imitators that would follow.

In the same year, Eminem was flying high off the back of his record-breaking Marshall Mathers LP.

He had also just wrapped shooting on his starring role in 8 Mile - a semi-biographical film loosely based on his early steps into rap.

'Are you interested?'

Kirk tells the podcast he tracked Sam Houser to a hotel, where the two stayed up late to discuss the possibility of making a GTA movie.

"I think at that point it was still in Sam's mind that it might be something that he wanted to do," Kirk says.

He says he was phoned at 04:00 by an LA producer with an offer.

Kirk recalls: "He said 'Kirk we've got Eminem to star, and it's a Tony Scott film - $5m on the nose. Are you interested?'

"And I phoned up Sam and I said 'Listen to this. They want Eminem in the Grand Theft Auto movie and Tony Scott to direct'.

"And he said: 'Not interested'."

People queueing to buy GTA: Vice City
GTA 3 follow-up Vice City was in such demand that people queued at midnight to be the first to buy it

And that is the last time, as far as Kirk is aware, that either brother discussed GTA coming to the silver screen.

"They realised that the media franchise that they had was bigger than any movie that was going on at the time," Kirk says.

GTA has gone on to become a cultural juggernaut and in 2018 was declared the most profitable entertainment product of all time.

That includes record-breaking movies like Avatar.

The studio finally confirmed this year that GTA VI was in development - and Rockstar's suggested gamers could be playing it by 2024 or 2025.

It's insisted a leak of early footage from the game in September won't affect the long-term plans for the title.

Rockstar and its parent company Take Two Interactive haven't responded to Newsbeat's request for comment.

Samuel L Jackson
Samuel L Jackson - who won an award for his performance - appeared in sequel GTA: San Andreas

Although the world never saw a Grand Theft Auto movie, A-list stars have queued up to join the expansive voice cast of GTA3's sequels.

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Ray Liotta and comedians Ricky Gervais and Frankie Boyle have appeared in different instalments of the series.

And Eminem has popped up on the game's celebrated soundtrack - as a guest star on a Dr Dre track recorded for a GTA Online expansion pack.

Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game, fronted by the UK rapper and GTA fan, charts the history and controversies of the smash hit open-world series.

Listen on BBC Sounds here.

Newsbeat logo
Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Twitter and YouTube.

Latest Stories

  • Former Kentucky congressman Carroll Hubbard dead at 85

    PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Kentucky, who served nine terms in the House and gained a reputation for quiet gestures of kindness before his career imploded in a banking scandal, has died. He was 85. Hubbard died Saturday at a nursing facility in Paducah, Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield said. Hubbard was a Democrat elected to the Kentucky Senate in 1967 at the age of 30 and served there until 1974, when he was elected to Congress from Kentucky's 1st District. He remained

  • The top 10 most stolen cars in Canada revealed, SUVs are particular targets

    The Honda CR-V is the most stolen vehicle in Canada, and Toronto and Montreal are "rich hunting grounds for organized auto theft crime rings."

  • 'Too hyperbolic'? School board parental rights push falters

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in last week's midterm elections, notching notable wins in some Republican strongholds but failing to gain a groundswell of support among moderate voters. Traditionally nonpartisan, local school boards have become fiercely political amid entrenched battles over the teaching of race, history and sexuality. Candidates opposing what they see as “woke” id

  • Christina Applegate leans on TV mom Katey Sagal at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 1 year after MS diagnosis

    The "Dead to Me" star, making her first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year, reunited with her "Married... With Children" family at emotional unveiling.

  • World Cup 2022: Manchester United and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes calls out Qatar's treatment of workers

    Fernandes is the most recent football player to come out against Qatar.

  • US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. While the department did not offer specifics on what would be discussed, it said the talks were routine and represent a continuation of a n

  • Roberta Flack is unable to sing after ALS diagnosis

    The Grammy-winning musician, 85, is known for hits such as Killing Me Softly with His Song.

  • 'The White Lotus' Fans Are Speechless Over Alexandra Daddario's See-Through Dress

    'The White Lotus' cast member Alexandra Daddario walked the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a cream-colored one-shoulder dress. Read what fans said about the bold look.

  • U.S. midterms: Democrats projected to win Senate as some GOP point fingers at Trump over losses

    Control of the U.S. Senate has been decided with Democrats projected to remain the majority party after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto won re-election in one of the most watched races in the country. But as Democrats continue to see victories, and control of the House up for grabs, some Republicans are beginning to point the finger at former president Donald Trump after many of his endorsed candidates lost their races. Jennifer Johnson reports.

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app