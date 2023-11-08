When is GTA 6 coming out? Settings, plot, and character rumours abound

Grand Theft Auto fans finally have a date of sorts for the long-awaited sixth instalment.

The game's developer Rockstar has announced that the first GTA 6 trailer will land next month. More than 10 years have passed since Grand Theft Auto 5, so players are desperate for any news on the iconic franchise.

Although very little about GTA 6 has been confirmed, a slow trickle of leaks, reports and teases have shed light on its setting, characters and possible release date. Here's how the new game is reportedly shaping up.

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two has provided a big clue as to when GTA 6 will be playable.

In a press release in May, the company forecasted a record-breaking windfall in profit for its fiscal year 2025, which covers April 2024 to March 2025.

"We expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion (£6.5bn) in Net Bookings," the gaming giant said.

Barring an acquisition of another franchise, those kinds of eye-watering numbers could only be produced by a massive game the likes of GTA.

The announcement corroborates the rumoured release dates that have been circulating online. Industry leaker Tom Henderson previously put a 2024 or 2025 release date on the project — a timeline that has subsequently been echoed by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and VGC’s Andy Robinson.

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

GTA 6’s likely setting

At the moment, Rockstar hasn’t given anything away in relation to GTA 6’s setting. But what are the rumours?

We’ve heard whispers that the new game could be set in Rockstar’s recreation of Miami, which it calls Vice City. This was, you guessed it, the setting for 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. London is currently high on the most-requested list from fans, not used as a series location since 1999’s London expansion packs for the very first Grand Theft Auto.

We may not be restricted to Vice City, though. Early reports suggest the game world may be larger than that of GTA 5, while the Vice City of 2022 is a relatively petite collection of islands.

Henderson released a video on this very subject back in 2021, where he revealed that he had heard that GTA 6 would be a “modern title”, as a modern setting is easier to expand on in the game’s online setting.

What is GTA 6’s rumoured story?

We could be getting the series’ first female protagonist. In a 2013 interview with the Guardian, Dan Houser explained why a woman wasn’t playable in GTA V, and how the team could make it happen in the future.

“We didn’t really think about it this time [of GTA V]. That’s not to say that we couldn’t or we wouldn’t. This character set is just what came to us: it wasn’t, ‘We’ve got X and Y so we need Z’, we weren’t trying to do it off a checklist – I don’t think that will ever give you something that’s believable or engaging.

“In the future, could we do a game with a lead female character? Of course. We just haven’t found the right game for it yet, but it’s one of the things that we always think about. It didn’t feel natural for this game but definitely for the right game in the future — with the right themes, it could be fantastic,” Houser said.

Other rumours hint at the possibility of a playable female character who is the clever one in the group and is great at using technology and hacking. Sounds great to us.

When can we expect to hear more about GTA 6?

Fans will get their first official look at the new GTA next month. The game's debut trailer will arrive in early December to coincide with Rockstar's 25th anniversary, the company confirmed on November 8.

The developer may be particularly cagey about revealing too much on GTA 6 before its full announcement — and with good reason.

In September 2022 a UK-based hacker broke into the company’s servers and published almost 100 videos of an early in-development version of the game. A candidate for the most substantial pre-release video game leak ever, it showed the game in a state never intended to be seen by the public.

GTA Online (Rockstar Games)

What has Rockstar said about GTA 6?

In February last year, Rockstar confirmed that a new entry in the GTA franchise was in the works.

“With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well under way," the company said in February.