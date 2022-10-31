GT Biopharma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

GT Biopharma, Inc.
GT Biopharma, Inc.
GT Biopharma, Inc.

  • Announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022)

  • $20.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022, is expected to provide runway to fund operations into 2023.

BRISBANE, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “GTB”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, today announced third quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

“While the operating environment for early-stage biotech companies remain challenged, we carry forward a strong operating plan that takes us comfortably through to our next series of development milestones in 2023”, said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of GT Biopharma. “Additionally, we remain firm in our conviction and ability to take GT Biopharma’s second-generation proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager into the clinic. We also remain very encouraged by the strong body of preclinical evidence we are building across the solid tumor and hematological cancer landscape.”

Poster Presentations

  • Two poster presentations accepted at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022)

Quarterly Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Cash Position: The Company reported total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (“Cash”) of $20.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $23.7 million as of June 30, 2022 and $32.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The current Cash is expected to provide ample runway to fund operations into 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: We recorded R&D expenses of $2.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $1.8 million over prior year comparable period. We recorded R&D expenses of $5.9 million and $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $2.6 million over prior year comparable period. R&D expenses increased primarily due to hiring of additional employees and professionals in 2022 and costs associated with the continued development and manufacturing of our most advanced second generation TriKE® product candidates GTB-3650 and GTB-5550.

Selling, General and Administrative (S,G&A) Expenses: We recorded S,G&A expenses of $4.3 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $0.6 million over prior year comparable period. We recorded G&A expenses of $9.5 million and $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $26.6 million over the prior year comparable period. The decrease in S,G&A resulted primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation to consultants, officers and directors. We recorded additional expenses during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 that consisted of legal, finance, consulting and professional fees in support of our planned growth and new public company compliance initiatives.

Net Loss: We recorded a net loss of $6.9 million or $0.22 per share and $5.5 million or $0.17 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We recorded a net loss of $15.3 million or $0.48 per share and $40.0 million or $1.54 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same comparable period in 2021, and decrease in net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same comparable period in 2021, resulted primarily due to increase in R&D expenses and reduction in S,G&A expenses as discussed above.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.
GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are only made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contacts:

LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

GT BIOPHARMA, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except shares and par value)


 

 

September 30

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,465

 

 

$

8,968

 

Short-term investments

 

 

18,319

 

 

 

23,011

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

88

 

 

 

190

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

20,872

 

 

 

32,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

190

 

 

 

-

 

Deposits

 

 

9

 

 

 

-

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

21,071

 

 

$

32,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,325

 

 

$

8,220

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,537

 

 

 

1,901

 

Current operating lease liability

 

 

106

 

 

 

-

 

Derivative liability

 

 

57

 

 

 

138

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

5,025

 

 

 

10,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current operating lease liability

 

 

92

 

 

 

-

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

5,117

 

 

 

10,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series C - 96,230 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Common stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 32,507,618 shares and 32,061,989 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively




33





32


Common stock issuable zero shares and 327,298 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,113

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

684,804

 

 

 

674,348

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(668,884

)

 

 

(653,584

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

15,954

 

 

 

21,910

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

21,071

 

 

$

32,169

 


GT BIOPHARMA, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (includes $201 and $0 of expense from stock compensation to officers, employees and directors vesting during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and $327 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

 

2,743

 

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

5,969

 

 

 

3,287

 

Selling, general and administrative (includes $2,743 and $577 of expense from stock compensation granted to officers, employees and directors during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and $3,527 and $15,450 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

 

4,280

 

 

 

4,946

 

 

 

9,510

 

 

 

36,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from Operations

 

 

7,023

 

 

 

5,954

 

 

 

15,479

 

 

 

39,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(151

)

 

 

(32

)

Interest expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

696

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(502

)

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(43

)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

 

 

23

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

33

 

Total Other (Income) Expense

 

 

(142

)

 

 

(501

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

 

$

(6,881

)

 

$

(5,453

)

 

$

(15,300

)

 

$

(39,991

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share – basic and diluted

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(1.54

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

 

 

31,380,634

 

 

 

31,381,282

 

 

 

31,723,792

 

 

 

25,945,827

 


GT BIOPHARMA, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 

 

For the nine months ended

 

 

 

September 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,300

)

 

$

(39,991

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation – consultants

 

 

2,462

 

 

 

10,458

 

Stock based compensation - officers, employees and board of directors

 

 

3,854

 

 

 

15,450

 

Convertible notes payable issued for consulting services

 

 

-

 

 

 

720

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(43

)

Change in operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

70

 

 

 

-

 

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

 

 

53

 

 

 

-

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in prepaid expenses

 

 

102

 

 

 

279

 

(Increase) in deposits

 

 

(9

)

 

 

-

 

(Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(2,008

)

 

 

537

 

(Decrease) in operating lease liability

 

 

(62

)

 

 

-

 

Increase in accrued interest

 

 

-

 

 

 

689

 

Net Cash (Used in) Operating Activities

 

 

(10,919

)

 

 

(11,901

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales (purchases) of investments

 

 

4,639

 

 

 

(26,031

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

 

 

4,639

 

 

 

(26,031

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

24,679

 

Cancellation of common stock upon settlement with former officer

 

 

(223

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

-

 

 

 

16,433

 

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,205

 

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

 

 

(223

)

 

 

42,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash

 

 

(6,503

)

 

 

4,385

 

Cash at Beginning of Period

 

 

8,968

 

 

 

5,297

 

Cash at End of Period

 

$

2,465

 

 

$

9,682

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the year for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets exchanged for lease liabilities

 

$

260

 

 

$

-

 

Extinguishment of unamortized debt discount and adjustment to accumulated deficit upon adoption of ASU 2020-06

$

-

 

$

4,745

  

Common stock issued upon conversion of notes payable and accrued interest

 

$

-

 

 

$

38,799

 

Common stock issued upon settlement of vendor payable

 

$

3,251

 

 

$

-

 

Convertible notes payable issued for accrued expenses

 

$

-

 

 

$

1,525

 


