GST Portal scaled up to handle three lakh taxpayers concurrently

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal has been enabled to handle double the taxpayer traffic for return filing after the GST infra was upgraded to handle up to three lakh concurrent users at a time.

"The GSTN Portal now successfully handles almost double the taxpayer traffic for return filing immediately after lockdown. It has been made possible as the GST infra has been upgraded to handle up to three lakh concurrent logged-in users at a time," according to an official statement.

GSTN had augmented the capacity of the gateway from 1.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs concurrent logged in taxpayers in June 2020 as a proactive measure to handle the expected sharp surge in the indirect tax-related activities on the portal after easing of lockdown.

Further, the upgrade has enabled GSTN to handle and scale up to five lakhs concurrently logged-in taxpayers, if necessary.

"The GST eco-system is future-ready to offer a seamless experience to the taxpayers with its augmented capacity even beyond the current load limits. Taking the surge during the peak filing into consideration, GSTN also took on the performance and stress testing of GST System applications that helped identify and remove bottlenecks in the software," the official statement further said.

As per the GSTN data, September 2020 witnessed a sudden jump in the filing of GSTR-3B, the monthly return filed by the normal taxpayers.

"It is noteworthy to mention that the number of active taxpayer numbers has effectively doubled since the launch of GST at approximately 1.3 crore. This surge was due to the backlog in the filing of previous months' returns for which relaxations were provided to the taxpayers in view of the Covid-19 outbreak," as per the official statement. (ANI)