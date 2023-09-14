GSK to open £65m drug factory in Hertfordshire

glaxo smith kline

GSK is opening a new £65m drug factory in Hertfordshire in a major boost for Britain’s life sciences sector.

The pharmaceutical giant said the cutting-edge manufacturing facility will allow it to quickly scale up production of new medicines for viruses such as HIV. The factory is at its life sciences campus in Ware, where it already employs around 1,350 people.

Science minister George Freeman hailed the opening as “evidence of the strength of the UK’s £94bn life sciences sector, which continues to attract private investment into local economies and add to the 280,000 jobs the industry already supports in clusters all over the country”.

It follows swirling concerns that Britain has been slipping down the rankings of global pharmaceutical hubs, amid criticism from industry chiefs over the UK’s “very unattractive” tax policies.

Earlier this year, AstraZeneca said it had chosen Ireland over the UK for its new $400m (£320m) drug factory, with chief executive Pascal Soriot saying the initial plan had been to build the factory in the North West of England.

Mr Soriot said: “We really have invested a lot [in the UK] and the country was making a lot of progress in building a life sciences sector. But, I have to say in the recent past, it’s not been as supportive as we would have thought.”

He said pharma businesses need to be able to generate “good returns and [have] incentive to invest”, which requires stable tax rates. “Unfortunately, here, it’s going up,” he said.

In February, GSK chief Emma Walmsley said Britain needed to make 'the right decisions' on life sciences

Pharmaceutical bosses have been particularly concerned over ballooning NHS taxes, with the sector facing a £3.3bn bill this year compared to £563m in 2021.

Drug companies are liable for a levy designed to protect the health service from rising prices that is based around how much the NHS’s drug bill has increased by.

It has risen dramatically because of higher spending on Covid treatments during the pandemic. That has sparked frustration within the industry that drug makers have been left to foot the bill for providing jabs and therapies.

The industry is in talks with the Government over how the levy scheme will function next year.

GSK chief Dame Emma Walmsley has raised the alarm about soaring costs for pharma companies in Britain. In February, she said the country was at a “tipping point” and needed to make “the right decisions now” on life sciences.

Dame Emma said the sector understood that there was “a lot of pressure on public finances”, but added: “We do need to sit down now and start talking to make sure that the next scheme, which will start in 2024, gets this balance right.”

Official government figures in July revealed that the UK had been hit by a collapse in foreign investment into its life sciences sector. More cash is now being channelled into Ireland, Singapore and India, following the 47pc slump in spending in the UK pharmaceutical sector from overseas investors.

Mr Freeman said: “Investments from the private sector leaders like GSK are a critical part of the deep, long-term partnership between government, industry, investors and the NHS, underpinning the success of UK life sciences.”

GSK’s new facility will be crucial to its ambitions to help provide more treatments for HIV. It has already developed long-acting injections that could mean people no longer have to take daily pills.

It is also working on a potential cure for HIV that will essentially wake up the virus within people’s immune cells and then allow them to be targeted.

