GSK (LON:GSK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of £0.14

The board of GSK plc (LON:GSK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.14 per share on the 11th of January. The dividend yield will be 4.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

GSK's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. But before making this announcement, GSK's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.925, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.613. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. GSK has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about GSK's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments GSK has been making. We don't think GSK is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for GSK that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.