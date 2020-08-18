GSI Technology to Participate in the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 3, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence applications including, facial recognition, drug discovery, and space, announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will participate in the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The Company will present at 8:20 a.m. PDT and host one-on-one meetings the same day.



The LD 500 conference will take place on September 1st through the 4th. To register for the event, and book a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please use the following link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/ .

View GSI Technology’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/GSIT .

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI is bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

ABOUT LD MICRO

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

