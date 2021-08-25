GSEB SSC result 2021: Scorecards of repeater students released at gseb.org; check direct link here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result for private, repeater, and isolated students. Candidates who appeared for the exams in July, can check their scores by visiting the official website https://www.gseb.org/.

For the Gujarat Class 10 repeater exams, a total of 3,26,505 candidates had registered themselves this year, of which, 2,98,817 students appeared for the examination in the month of July.

However, only 30,012 students have been declared passed with an overall pass percentage of 10.04 percent. The pass percentage for girls is 12.75 and for boys, it is 8.77 percent.

Students can follow these simple steps to access GSEB SSC repeater result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website " https://www.gseb.org/

Step 2: Search and click on results window that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Students need to submit their seat number in the appropriate field on the link provided

Step 4: To view results, click on the 'Go' button

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the Gujarat Board SSC repeater result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Kindly check the scorecard properly and take a printout for future use

Check the direct link here: https://result.gseb.org/

Students should note that they are requested to confirm their online GSEB repeater SSC result 2021 with their actual mark sheet. Meanwhile, the mark sheets will be sent to the respective schools in due course of time.

Students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools for any further updates or information.

