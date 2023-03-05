Gruyère cheese can now be made outside Switzerland and France, rules US court

Decision being hailed as major victory for US dairy farmers amidst ongoing battles between European and American producers - Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Cheeses made outside Switzerland and France can now carry the name gruyère in the US after a recent court ruling put an end to Europe’s monopoly on the product.

The decision from the US appeals court in Virginia on Friday is being hailed as a major victory for US dairy farmers amidst ongoing battles between European and American producers on the rights to use common food names like parmesan, bologna, asiago and fontina.

In their ruling, the US appeals court said the word gruyère is understood more commonly among US consumers as a generic term for a variety of cheese rather than a cheese made specifically from a certain region.

“...the common usage of gruyère establish[es] that when purchasers walk into retail stores and ask for [gruyere], they regularly mean a type of cheese, and not a cheese that was produced in the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France,” the court ruled.

“...the Consortiums cannot overcome what the record makes clear: cheese consumers in the United States understand ‘gruyère’ to refer to a type of cheese, which renders the term generic.”

Switzerland’s Interprofession du Gruyère asked that the name be reserved for products made in its places of origin - Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The ruling upholds a decision from the US Patent and Trademark Office which rejected bids from Switzerland’s Interprofession du Gruyère and France’s Syndicat Interprofessionnel du Gruyère who asked that the name be reserved exclusively for products made in its places of origin in Switzerland and France. The groups said they will continue to pursue efforts to protect the name.

In Europe, Geographical Indications establish intellectual property rights for specific products whose qualities are linked to the area of production. They serve as quality control guidelines for producers and consumers.

The most common examples include Parmigiano-Reggiano, which can only be labelled as such if they come from Parma, Reggio, Emilia, Modena, and parts of Bologna and Mantua, and the label Champagne, which must be produced in the Champagne region of France in order to carry the name. Rules in the US are much more relaxed.

“The court has sent a clear message that European attempts to stop American producers from using generic food names in the US will be firmly rejected,” said Jaime Castaneda, executive director for the Consortium for Common Food Names in a statement. “It is a momentous victory for American consumers, farmers and food manufacturers.”