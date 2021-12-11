REFILE-Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP

(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has sold almost all of its shares in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The two companies had been locked in a legal battle since 2011 https://www.reuters.com/article/grupo-mexico-gap-mexico-idUSL2N0X31TC20150406 when Grupo Mexico said it planned to launch a tender offer for at least 30% of the airport operator.

GAP has said its bylaws limit shareholders to holding no more than 10% of its outstanding stock and has been trying to force Grupo Mexico to reduce its stake. (Reporting by Noe Torres)