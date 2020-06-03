Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Conference Call and Webcast Presentation to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (GCLA.L)(GCLA.L) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, June 8, 2020 after the markets close.

Those interested in connecting via conference call are invited to please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-666-0250 from Argentina, or +1-785-424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CLARIN.

The 1Q20 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla200610V3KpXSoa.html

There will be a replay available, for 7 days, starting four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 61827203

The webcast presentation will be archived at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir/

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

Agustín Medina Manson

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Tel: +54 11 4309 7215

Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London:

Alex Money

Jasford IR

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York:

Melanie Carpenter

I-advize Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 212 406 3692

E-mail: clarin@i-advize.com

