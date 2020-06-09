Grupo Clarín Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company" (GCLA.L)(GCLA.L), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its first quarter 2020 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of March 31, 2020 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) because Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), establishes that the restatement will be applied to the financial statements.

Highlights (1Q20 vs.1Q19):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 5,116.0 million, a decrease of 16.1% compared to 1Q19, mainly due to lower advertising revenues in all segments and lower circulation in the Printing and Publishing segment.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was negative in Ps. 130.2 million, mainly driven by negative results across all business segment.

Loss for the period totaled Ps. 627.7 million, compared to Ps. 424.1 million reported in 1Q19. Loss for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted Ps 529.3 million in 1Q20.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions of Ps.) 1Q20 1Q19 % Ch. 4Q19 QoQ Total Revenues 5,116.0 6,095.5 (16.1 %) 6,551.1 (21.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (130.2 ) 358.2 (136.3 %) (18.6 ) 598.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) (2.5 %) 5.9 % (143.3 %) (0.3 %) 794.4 % Loss for the period (627.7 ) (424.1 ) (48.0 %) (709.2 ) (11.5 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (529.3 ) (328.0 ) (61.3 %) (861.6 ) (38.6 %) Non-Controlling Interests (98.4 ) (96.1 ) (2.4 %) 152.4 (164.6 %)

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues.

For a full version of this earnings release with financial statements, go to: https://grupoclarin.com/IR/

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

GRUPO CLARIN S.A.

(BCBA: GCLA; LSE: GCLA)

cordially invites you to participate in its conference call and webcast presentation to discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires Time/4:00pm London Time/11:00am New York Time

To access the conference call, please dial:

Argentina Participants: 0-800-666-0250

U.S. Participants: 1-877-830-2576

All other countries: +1-785-424-1726

Passcode: CLARIN

The 1Q20 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla200610V3KpXSoa.html

There will be a replay available, for 7 days, starting four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 61827203

The webcast presentation will be archived at: https://grupoclarin.com/IR/

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires: Agustín Medina Manson

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Tel: +54 11 4309 7215

Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London: Alex Money

Jasford IR

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York: Melanie Carpenter

I-advize Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 212 406 3692

E-mail: clarin@i-advize.com

