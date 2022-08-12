Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2022 Results

Grupo Clarín S.A.
Grupo Clarín S.A.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company") - (LSE:GCLA); (BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2022 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of June 30, 2022 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) as per Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), that establishes that the restatement must be applied to the financial statements.

Highlights (1H22 vs. 1H21):

  • Total Revenues reached Ps. 25,788.4 million, an increase of 1.3% in real terms compared to 1H21, mainly due to higher revenues in Digital and Printed Publications, partially offset by lower revenues in the Broadcasting and Programming segment.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps. 3,603.6 million, a decrease of 15.7% compared to 4,273.3 for 1H21, mainly driven by lower EBITDA in Broadcasting and Programming, partially compensated by a higher EBITDA in the Digital and Printed Publications and Others segments.

  • Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) was 14.0% in 1H22, compared to 16.8% in 1H21.

  • Profit for the period totaled Ps. 183.6 million, a decrease of 87.9% compared to a profit of Ps. 1,522.6 million reported in 1H21. Net Income for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted Ps 132.0 million in 1H22 from a loss Ps. 1,499.5 million in 1H21, a decrease of 91.2%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions of Ps.)

1H22

1H21

% Ch.

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

QoQ

YoY

Total Revenues

25,788.4

25,449.2

1.3%

13,443.0

12,345.4

12,920.7

8.9%

4.0%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

3,603.6

4,273.3

(15.7%)

1,927.8

1,675.8

1,900.8

15.0%

1.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)

14.0%

16.8%

(16.8%)

14.3%

13.6%

14.7%

5.6%

(2.5%)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

183.6

1,522.6

(87.9%)

117.5

66.0

304.4

78.0%

(61.4%)

Attributable to:

Equity Shareholders

132.0

1,499.5

(91.2%)

68.8

63.2

260.6

8.9%

(73.6%)

Non-Controlling Interests

51.6

23.2

122.5%

48.7

2.9

43.8

1602.0%

11.1%

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.
(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

Samantha Olivieri
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London:

Alex Money
Jasford IR
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York:

Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone
Fig Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 917 691-4047
E-mail: fig@fig.ooo

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

GRUPO CLARIN S.A.
(BCBA:GCLA; LSE:GCLA)
cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation
to discuss its First Half and Second Quarter 2022 Results

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires Time/4:00pm London Time/10:00am New York Time

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla220816tcUAI9Ys.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations.

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711869/Grupo-Clarn-Announces-First-Half-and-Second-Quarter-2022-Results

