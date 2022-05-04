Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports In April 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 15.3% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 43.1% Compared to 2021)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of April 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

For April 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 14.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Guadalajara airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 35.3%, 24.1%, 23.8% and 2.5%, respectively, compared to April 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

.

Airport

Apr - 19

Apr- 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 19

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Guadalajara

863.2

887.1

2.8

%

3,283.6

3,247.5

(1.1

%)

Tijuana*

507.3

671.9

32.5

%

1,868.5

2,492.9

33.4

%

Los Cabos

162.0

214.0

32.1

%

556.7

726.8

30.6

%

Puerto Vallarta

151.1

227.8

50.8

%

502.8

726.6

44.5

%

Montego Bay

0.8

0.0

(100.0

%)

2.6

0.0

(100.0

%)

Guanajuato

170.4

136.7

(19.8

%)

632.3

519.1

(17.9

%)

Hermosillo

155.9

157.2

0.8

%

540.9

540.5

(0.1

%)

Mexicali

101.1

102.0

0.8

%

367.1

392.2

6.8

%

Kingston

0.0

0.2

N/A

0.0

0.4

N/A

Morelia

36.4

55.9

53.5

%

146.6

203.5

38.8

%

La Paz

85.3

93.9

10.0

%

295.4

332.0

12.4

%

Aguascalientes

55.3

68.6

24.1

%

198.2

226.6

14.3

%

Los Mochis

37.9

36.4

(3.7

%)

121.6

132.5

8.9

%

Manzanillo

8.4

7.8

(6.8

%)

32.2

31.8

(1.4

%)

Total

2,335.1

2,659.7

13.9

%

8,548.7

9,572.3

12.0

%



International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Apr - 19

Apr- 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 19

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Guadalajara

339.6

345.5

1.7

%

1,327.7

1,315.3

(0.9

%)

Tijuana*

238.7

337.6

41.4

%

896.8

1,260.8

40.6

%

Los Cabos

345.8

414.5

19.9

%

1,402.0

1,539.3

9.8

%

Puerto Vallarta

309.8

344.1

11.1

%

1,566.8

1,405.1

(10.3

%)

Montego Bay

423.9

401.3

(5.3

%)

1,760.1

1,329.4

(24.5

%)

Guanajuato

57.7

56.8

(1.5

%)

229.0

232.3

1.5

%

Hermosillo

5.6

6.0

8.8

%

22.7

24.6

8.8

%

Mexicali

0.6

0.5

(10.9

%)

2.0

1.7

(16.0

%)

Kingston

0.0

115.7

N/A

0.0

383.9

N/A

Morelia

33.6

37.3

11.1

%

134.8

153.6

13.9

%

La Paz

1.1

2.4

125.9

%

4.6

9.8

112.5

%

Aguascalientes

16.9

18.6

10.5

%

61.4

65.8

7.2

%

Los Mochis

0.6

0.6

8.2

%

2.2

2.4

7.0

%

Manzanillo

8.3

6.7

(19.4

%)

45.4

32.3

(28.9

%)

Total

1,782.0

2,087.6

17.2

%

7,455.6

7,756.5

4.0

%


Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Apr - 19

Apr- 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 19

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Guadalajara

1,202.8

1,232.6

2.5

%

4,611.3

4,562.9

(1.1

%)

Tijuana*

746.0

1,009.6

35.3

%

2,765.3

3,753.7

35.7

%

Los Cabos

507.8

628.5

23.8

%

1,958.7

2,266.2

15.7

%

Puerto Vallarta

460.9

571.9

24.1

%

2,069.6

2,131.7

3.0

%

Montego Bay

424.7

401.3

(5.5

%)

1,762.7

1,329.4

(24.6

%)

Guanajuato

228.1

193.5

(15.1

%)

861.3

751.4

(12.8

%)

Hermosillo

161.5

163.3

1.1

%

563.6

565.1

0.3

%

Mexicali

101.7

102.5

0.8

%

369.2

393.9

6.7

%

Kingston

0.0

115.9

N/A

0.0

384.3

N/A

Morelia

70.0

93.2

33.2

%

281.5

357.1

26.9

%

La Paz

86.4

96.2

11.4

%

300.0

341.9

14.0

%

Aguascalientes

72.2

87.3

20.9

%

259.6

292.4

12.6

%

Los Mochis

38.4

37.1

(3.5

%)

123.9

134.9

8.9

%

Manzanillo

16.6

14.5

(13.1

%)

77.7

64.1

(17.5

%)

Total

4,117.1

4,747.3

15.3

%

16,004.3

17,328.8

8.3

%


*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

!

Airport

Apr - 19

Apr- 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 19

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Tijuana

234.8

335.1

42.7

%

882.1

1,252.5

42.0

%

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021


Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Apr - 21

Apr - 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 21

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Guadalajara

692.5

887.1

28.1

%

2,266.1

3,247.5

43.3

%

Tijuana*

585.7

671.9

14.7

%

1,996.4

2,492.9

24.9

%

Los Cabos

167.5

214.0

27.8

%

534.4

726.8

36.0

%

Puerto Vallarta

140.7

227.8

61.9

%

441.1

726.6

64.7

%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

N/A

0.0

0.0

N/A

Guanajuato

124.9

136.7

9.5

%

410.9

519.1

26.3

%

Hermosillo

116.6

157.2

34.8

%

374.2

540.5

44.4

%

Mexicali

86.8

102.0

17.5

%

277.0

392.2

41.6

%

Kingston

0.0

0.2

814.3

%

0.1

0.4

160.4

%

Morelia

44.7

55.9

25.0

%

153.8

203.5

32.3

%

La Paz

72.0

93.9

30.4

%

241.1

332.0

37.7

%

Aguascalientes

44.4

68.6

54.5

%

142.2

226.6

59.4

%

Los Mochis

30.7

36.4

18.9

%

101.6

132.5

30.5

%

Manzanillo

7.4

7.8

5.6

%

24.5

31.8

29.7

%

Total

2,113.9

2,659.7

25.8

%

6,963.4

9,572.3

37.5

%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Apr - 21

Apr - 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 21

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Guadalajara

252.2

345.5

37.0

%

847.2

1,315.3

55.3

%

Tijuana*

213.1

337.6

58.4

%

637.9

1,260.8

97.7

%

Los Cabos

276.1

414.5

50.2

%

810.5

1,539.3

89.9

%

Puerto Vallarta

168.3

344.1

104.4

%

520.8

1,405.1

169.8

%

Montego Bay

157.6

401.3

154.6

%

462.4

1,329.4

187.5

%

Guanajuato

35.8

56.8

58.8

%

121.2

232.3

91.7

%

Hermosillo

7.4

6.0

(18.6

%)

27.3

24.6

(9.7

%)

Mexicali

0.3

0.5

87.6

%

1.0

1.7

75.5

%

Kingston

44.9

115.7

157.4

%

160.3

383.9

139.5

%

Morelia

26.6

37.3

40.3

%

101.6

153.6

51.1

%

La Paz

1.0

2.4

146.9

%

4.9

9.8

99.6

%

Aguascalientes

15.0

18.6

24.6

%

48.9

65.8

34.6

%

Los Mochis

0.8

0.6

(21.5

%)

2.4

2.4

0.6

%

Manzanillo

3.5

6.7

91.5

%

12.9

32.3

151.1

%

Total

1,202.6

2,087.6

73.6

%

3,759.2

7,756.5

106.3

%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Apr - 21

Apr - 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 21

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Guadalajara

944.7

1,232.6

30.5

%

3,113.3

4,562.9

46.6

%

Tijuana*

798.8

1,009.6

26.4

%

2,634.3

3,753.7

42.5

%

Los Cabos

443.6

628.5

41.7

%

1,344.9

2,266.2

68.5

%

Puerto Vallarta

309.1

571.9

85.1

%

961.9

2,131.7

121.6

%

Montego Bay

157.6

401.3

154.6

%

462.4

1,329.4

187.5

%

Guanajuato

160.7

193.5

20.4

%

532.1

751.4

41.2

%

Hermosillo

124.1

163.3

31.6

%

401.5

565.1

40.8

%

Mexicali

87.1

102.5

17.7

%

278.0

393.9

41.7

%

Kingston

45.0

115.9

157.7

%

160.4

384.3

139.5

%

Morelia

71.3

93.2

30.7

%

255.4

357.1

39.8

%

La Paz

73.0

96.2

31.9

%

246.1

341.9

38.9

%

Aguascalientes

59.4

87.3

47.0

%

191.0

292.4

53.0

%

Los Mochis

31.5

37.1

17.9

%

104.0

134.9

29.8

%

Manzanillo

10.9

14.5

33.0

%

37.4

64.1

71.5

%

Total

3,316.5

4,747.3

43.1

%

10,722.6

17,328.8

61.6

%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport

Apr - 21

Apr - 22

% Change

Jan-Apr 21

Jan-Apr 22

% Change

Tijuana

211.4

335.1

58.5

%

632.4

1,252.5

98.0

%

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during April 2022 increased by 33.3%, compared to April 2021; load factors for the month went from 71.6% in April 2021 to 81.4% in April 2022.

  • New routes:

    • Morelia- Cancun: Volaris

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294



