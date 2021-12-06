Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in November 2021 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 0.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 52.6% Compared to 2020)
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of November 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.
For November 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.7%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 19.2%, 16.2% and 7.8%, respectively, while the Guadalajara airport presented a decrease of 6.7%.
In relation to international travel restrictions, on November 26th, the United States Government announced that, beginning on December 6th, it will request all travelers to present a negative COVID-19 contagion test, taken no more than 24 hours prior their flight departure.
Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-19
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 19
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Guadalajara
904.0
826.5
(8.6
%)
9,584.2
7,638.9
(20.3
%)
Tijuana*
494.8
598.0
20.9
%
5,460.7
6,247.8
14.4
%
Los Cabos
152.0
188.0
23.7
%
1,754.2
1,822.6
3.9
%
Puerto Vallarta
152.1
182.6
20.0
%
1,673.1
1,649.3
(1.4
%)
Montego Bay
0.7
0.0
(100.0
%)
8.4
0.0
(100.0
%)
Guanajuato
172.5
126.6
(26.6
%)
1,874.5
1,340.9
(28.5
%)
Hermosillo
159.5
149.5
(6.3
%)
1,644.2
1,301.9
(20.8
%)
Mexicali
105.1
104.2
(0.8
%)
1,081.5
970.8
(10.2
%)
Morelia
43.7
46.8
7.0
%
426.9
484.0
13.4
%
La Paz
82.7
87.9
6.3
%
906.7
808.3
(10.9
%)
Kingston
1.0
0.1
(86.7
%)
1.7
1.1
(34.0
%)
Aguascalientes
58.2
58.8
1.0
%
578.2
516.0
(10.8
%)
Los Mochis
34.2
35.9
4.8
%
350.6
319.1
(9.0
%)
Manzanillo
8.9
8.8
(1.2
%)
86.7
76.8
(11.4
%)
Total
2,369.2
2,413.7
1.9
%
25,431.5
23,177.6
(8.9
%)
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-19
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 19
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Guadalajara
343.7
338.2
(1.6
%)
3,923.0
3,328.1
(15.2
%)
Tijuana*
255.9
296.8
16.0
%
2,612.7
2,416.4
(7.5
%)
Los Cabos
321.1
361.6
12.6
%
3,331.7
3,144.9
(5.6
%)
Puerto Vallarta
282.7
286.2
1.2
%
2,859.0
1,934.2
(32.3
%)
Montego Bay
347.6
270.7
(22.1
%)
4,249.9
2,240.4
(47.3
%)
Guanajuato
52.8
59.3
12.3
%
629.4
562.4
(10.7
%)
Hermosillo
5.8
7.4
26.3
%
63.4
94.5
49.0
%
Mexicali
0.7
0.6
(15.7
%)
6.2
4.9
(21.8
%)
Morelia
31.4
35.2
12.0
%
376.2
363.6
(3.3
%)
La Paz
1.4
1.7
15.1
%
11.9
16.5
39.3
%
Kingston
132.2
77.9
(41.1
%)
232.8
720.7
209.5
%
Aguascalientes
19.0
19.1
0.6
%
201.2
189.0
(6.1
%)
Los Mochis
0.5
0.7
32.0
%
6.4
8.7
35.8
%
Manzanillo
6.4
5.7
(10.4
%)
69.2
38.3
(44.6
%)
Total
1,801.3
1,761.0
(2.2
%)
18,573.1
15,062.5
(18.9
%)
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-19
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 19
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Guadalajara
1,247.7
1,164.7
(6.7
%)
13,507.2
10,967.0
(18.8
%)
Tijuana*
750.7
894.9
19.2
%
8,073.4
8,664.1
7.3
%
Los Cabos
473.1
549.5
16.2
%
5,085.9
4,967.5
(2.3
%)
Puerto Vallarta
434.8
468.8
7.8
%
4,532.1
3,583.5
(20.9
%)
Montego Bay
348.2
270.7
(22.3
%)
4,258.3
2,240.4
(47.4
%)
Guanajuato
225.2
185.9
(17.5
%)
2,504.0
1,903.3
(24.0
%)
Hermosillo
165.4
156.9
(5.1
%)
1,707.6
1,396.4
(18.2
%)
Mexicali
105.7
104.8
(0.9
%)
1,087.7
975.7
(10.3
%)
Morelia
75.1
82.0
9.1
%
803.1
847.6
5.5
%
La Paz
84.1
89.6
6.5
%
918.5
824.8
(10.2
%)
Kingston
133.2
78.0
(41.4
%)
234.5
721.8
207.8
%
Aguascalientes
77.2
77.9
0.9
%
779.4
705.0
(9.5
%)
Los Mochis
34.7
36.5
5.2
%
357.0
327.8
(8.2
%)
Manzanillo
15.3
14.5
(5.1
%)
155.8
115.1
(26.1
%)
Total
4,170.5
4,174.7
0.1
%
44,004.6
38,240.1
(13.1
%)
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-19
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 19
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Tijuana
251.6
294.2
16.9
%
2,569.5
2,386.7
(7.1
%)
The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to October 9, 2019.
Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-20
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 20
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Guadalajara
591.0
826.5
39.8
%
5,138.1
7,638.9
48.7
%
Tijuana*
503.7
598.0
18.7
%
4,080.4
6,247.8
53.1
%
Los Cabos
146.2
188.0
28.6
%
1,067.6
1,822.6
70.7
%
Puerto Vallarta
108.3
182.6
68.6
%
838.7
1,649.3
96.6
%
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
N/A
1.0
0.0
(100.0
%)
Guanajuato
110.8
126.6
14.3
%
937.9
1,340.9
43.0
%
Hermosillo
94.8
149.5
57.7
%
842.3
1,301.9
54.6
%
Mexicali
72.5
104.2
43.7
%
611.5
970.8
58.8
%
Morelia
39.9
46.8
17.3
%
342.0
484.0
41.5
%
La Paz
66.0
87.9
33.2
%
498.4
808.3
62.2
%
Kingston
0.0
0.1
1063.6
%
1.4
1.1
(17.6
%)
Aguascalientes
37.2
58.8
58.3
%
317.1
516.0
62.7
%
Los Mochis
23.7
35.9
51.3
%
182.2
319.1
75.1
%
Manzanillo
5.0
8.8
76.6
%
43.6
76.8
76.2
%
Total
1,799.0
2,413.7
34.2
%
14,902.1
23,177.6
55.5
%
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-20
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 20
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Guadalajara
220.5
338.2
53.4
%
2,071.1
3,328.1
60.7
%
Tijuana*
177.6
296.8
67.2
%
1,545.4
2,416.4
56.4
%
Los Cabos
206.6
361.6
75.0
%
1,650.5
3,144.9
90.5
%
Puerto Vallarta
124.5
286.2
129.9
%
1,449.5
1,934.2
33.4
%
Montego Bay
87.8
270.7
208.2
%
1,487.6
2,240.4
50.6
%
Guanajuato
32.4
59.3
83.2
%
294.7
562.4
90.8
%
Hermosillo
5.1
7.4
44.5
%
38.1
94.5
148.0
%
Mexicali
0.2
0.6
145.4
%
2.0
4.9
140.2
%
Morelia
27.3
35.2
28.8
%
212.4
363.6
71.2
%
La Paz
0.5
1.7
204.6
%
5.7
16.5
189.4
%
Kingston
39.4
77.9
97.5
%
570.5
720.7
26.3
%
Aguascalientes
12.9
19.1
48.4
%
102.1
189.0
85.1
%
Los Mochis
0.3
0.7
166.1
%
2.1
8.7
312.8
%
Manzanillo
1.4
5.7
315.6
%
35.4
38.3
8.3
%
Total
936.5
1,761.0
88.0
%
9,467.0
15,062.5
59.1
%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-20
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 20
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Guadalajara
811.5
1,164.7
43.5
%
7,209.2
10,967.0
52.1
%
Tijuana*
681.3
894.9
31.3
%
5,625.8
8,664.1
54.0
%
Los Cabos
352.8
549.5
55.8
%
2,718.1
4,967.5
82.8
%
Puerto Vallarta
232.8
468.8
101.4
%
2,288.2
3,583.5
56.6
%
Montego Bay
87.8
270.7
208.2
%
1,488.5
2,240.4
50.5
%
Guanajuato
143.1
185.9
29.9
%
1,232.6
1,903.3
54.4
%
Hermosillo
99.9
156.9
57.1
%
880.4
1,396.4
58.6
%
Mexicali
72.8
104.8
44.0
%
613.5
975.7
59.0
%
Morelia
67.2
82.0
21.9
%
554.4
847.6
52.9
%
La Paz
66.5
89.6
34.6
%
504.1
824.8
63.6
%
Kingston
39.5
78.0
97.7
%
571.8
721.8
26.2
%
Aguascalientes
50.0
77.9
55.8
%
419.3
705.0
68.2
%
Los Mochis
24.0
36.5
52.6
%
184.3
327.8
77.9
%
Manzanillo
6.3
14.5
128.5
%
78.9
115.1
45.8
%
Total
2,735.5
4,174.7
52.6
%
24,369.1
38,240.1
56.9
%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
Nov-20
Nov-21
% Change
Jan - Nov 20
Jan - Nov 21
% Change
Tijuana
176.3
294.2
66.9
%
1,533.9
2,386.7
55.6
%
Highlights for the period:
Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during November 2021 increased by 25.1% compared to November 2020; load factors for the month went from 66.3% in November 2020 to 78.9% in November 2021.
New routes:
Puerto Vallarta – Toronto: Swoop
Puerto Vallarta – Austin: American Airlines
Kingston – Philadelphia: American Airlines
Montego Bay – Atlanta: Frontier
Montego Bay – Orlando: Frontier
Montego Bay – Frankfurt: EW Discover
Montego Bay – Manchester: Virgin Atlantic
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
