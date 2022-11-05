Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in October 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 22.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 21.6% Compared to 2021)

·10 min read
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of October 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

For October 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 22.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 41.9%, 38.4%, 38.2% and 13.3% respectively, compared to October 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-19

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 19

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Guadalajara

914.4

1,056.2

15.5

%

8,680.2

9,025.4

4.0

%

Tijuana*

514.8

683.8

32.8

%

4,965.9

6,656.9

34.1

%

Los Cabos

154.6

231.4

49.7

%

1,602.3

2,101.2

31.1

%

Puerto Vallarta

149.8

231.2

54.3

%

1,521.0

2,175.3

43.0

%

Montego Bay

0.8

0.0

(100.0

%)

7.7

0.0

(100.0

%)

Guanajuato

179.8

164.1

(8.7

%)

1,702.1

1,464.8

(13.9

%)

Hermosillo

168.9

170.6

1.0

%

1,484.6

1,514.2

2.0

%

Kingston

0.7

0.1

(89.7

%)

0.7

1.0

43.3

%

Mexicali

105.3

119.7

13.7

%

976.4

1,038.4

6.3

%

Morelia

40.4

59.4

46.9

%

383.2

533.7

39.3

%

La Paz

83.6

86.2

3.1

%

824.0

873.0

5.9

%

Aguascalientes

54.4

55.1

1.3

%

520.0

579.8

11.5

%

Los Mochis

33.6

36.3

8.1

%

316.4

343.8

8.7

%

Manzanillo

7.3

7.3

(0.2

%)

77.8

81.3

4.5

%

Total

2,408.5

2,901.3

20.5

%

23,062.3

26,388.7

14.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): 

Airport

Oct-19

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 19

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Guadalajara

344.8

370.8

7.5

%

3,579.3

3,603.7

0.7

%

Tijuana*

220.8

334.4

51.5

%

2,356.9

3,397.7

44.2

%

Los Cabos

245.8

322.1

31.0

%

3,010.5

3,632.5

20.7

%

Puerto Vallarta

158.1

205.8

30.2

%

2,576.3

2,793.4

8.4

%

Montego Bay

287.0

317.1

10.5

%

3,902.3

3,542.9

(9.2

%)

Guanajuato

48.5

65.2

34.5

%

576.7

632.9

9.7

%

Hermosillo

5.9

6.6

12.1

%

57.5

65.1

13.2

%

Kingston

100.6

140.9

40.0

%

100.6

1,269.3

1161.2

%

Mexicali

0.5

0.6

12.9

%

5.6

5.2

(6.8

%)

Morelia

31.9

40.7

27.7

%

344.7

404.9

17.5

%

La Paz

1.0

1.4

33.5

%

10.4

20.5

97.1

%

Aguascalientes

17.9

20.8

16.6

%

182.2

191.0

4.8

%

Los Mochis

0.5

0.5

10.8

%

5.9

6.4

7.5

%

Manzanillo

2.0

3.0

47.7

%

62.7

55.2

(12.0

%)

Total

1,465.3

1,829.8

24.9

%

16,771.8

19,620.7

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-19

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 19

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Guadalajara

1,259.2

1,427.0

13.3

%

12,259.5

12,629.1

3.0

%

Tijuana*

735.6

1,018.2

38.4

%

7,322.7

10,054.6

37.3

%

Los Cabos

400.4

553.4

38.2

%

4,612.8

5,733.7

24.3

%

Puerto Vallarta

307.9

437.0

41.9

%

4,097.3

4,968.7

21.3

%

Montego Bay

287.8

317.1

10.2

%

3,910.0

3,542.9

(9.4

%)

Guanajuato

228.3

229.3

0.4

%

2,278.7

2,097.7

(7.9

%)

Hermosillo

174.8

177.2

1.4

%

1,542.2

1,579.3

2.4

%

Kingston

101.4

140.9

39.0

%

101.4

1,270.3

1153.2

%

Mexicali

105.8

120.3

13.7

%

982.0

1,043.6

6.3

%

Morelia

72.3

100.1

38.4

%

728.0

938.6

28.9

%

La Paz

84.6

87.6

3.5

%

834.4

893.5

7.1

%

Aguascalientes

72.2

75.9

5.0

%

702.2

770.9

9.8

%

Los Mochis

34.1

36.8

8.1

%

322.3

350.1

8.6

%

Manzanillo

9.3

10.2

10.1

%

140.5

136.5

(2.9

%)

Total

3,873.8

4,731.1

22.1

%

39,834.1

46,009.4

15.5

%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-19

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 19

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Tijuana

217.0

331.5

52.8

%

2,317.9

3,370.0

45.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-21

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 21

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Guadalajara

814.2

1,056.2

29.7

%

6,812.4

9,025.4

32.5

%

Tijuana*

628.5

683.8

8.8

%

5,649.7

6,656.9

17.8

%

Los Cabos

189.2

231.4

22.3

%

1,634.6

2,101.2

28.5

%

Puerto Vallarta

172.6

231.2

34.0

%

1,466.7

2,175.3

48.3

%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

N/A

0.0

0.0

N/A

Guanajuato

131.6

164.1

24.7

%

1,214.3

1,464.8

20.6

%

Hermosillo

144.1

170.6

18.4

%

1,152.4

1,514.2

31.4

%

Kingston

0.0

0.1

134.4

%

1.0

1.0

5.8

%

Mexicali

102.5

119.7

16.8

%

866.6

1,038.4

19.8

%

Morelia

43.2

59.4

37.5

%

437.2

533.7

22.1

%

La Paz

85.3

86.2

1.1

%

720.2

873.0

21.2

%

Aguascalientes

52.5

55.1

5.0

%

457.2

579.8

26.8

%

Los Mochis

31.2

36.3

16.4

%

283.2

343.8

21.4

%

Manzanillo

7.0

7.3

4.4

%

68.0

81.3

19.5

%

Total

2,401.8

2,901.3

20.8

%

20,763.7

26,388.7

27.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-21

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 21

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Guadalajara

346.6

370.8

7.0

%

2,989.9

3,603.7

20.5

%

Tijuana*

218.5

334.4

53.1

%

2,119.5

3,397.7

60.3

%

Los Cabos

321.3

322.1

0.2

%

2,783.3

3,632.5

30.5

%

Puerto Vallarta

190.0

205.8

8.3

%

1,647.9

2,793.4

69.5

%

Montego Bay

208.7

317.1

51.9

%

1,969.7

3,542.9

79.9

%

Guanajuato

55.8

65.2

16.8

%

503.1

632.9

25.8

%

Hermosillo

10.5

6.6

(37.3

%)

87.1

65.1

(25.2

%)

Kingston

77.9

140.9

80.9

%

642.8

1,269.3

97.5

%

Mexicali

0.7

0.6

(19.9

%)

4.3

5.2

20.3

%

Morelia

35.5

40.7

14.8

%

328.4

404.9

23.3

%

La Paz

1.1

1.4

18.1

%

14.8

20.5

38.2

%

Aguascalientes

18.0

20.8

16.0

%

169.9

191.0

12.4

%

Los Mochis

1.0

0.5

(43.6

%)

8.0

6.4

(21.0

%)

Manzanillo

2.9

3.0

2.5

%

32.6

55.2

69.6

%

Total

1,488.4

1,829.8

22.9

%

13,301.5

19,620.7

47.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-21

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 21

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Guadalajara

1,160.8

1,427.0

22.9

%

9,802.3

12,629.1

28.8

%

Tijuana*

847.0

1,018.2

20.2

%

7,769.3

10,054.6

29.4

%

Los Cabos

510.5

553.4

8.4

%

4,418.0

5,733.7

29.8

%

Puerto Vallarta

362.6

437.0

20.5

%

3,114.7

4,968.7

59.5

%

Montego Bay

208.7

317.1

51.9

%

1,969.7

3,542.9

79.9

%

Guanajuato

187.4

229.3

22.4

%

1,717.4

2,097.7

22.1

%

Hermosillo

154.6

177.2

14.6

%

1,239.5

1,579.3

27.4

%

Kingston

77.9

140.9

80.9

%

643.8

1,270.3

97.3

%

Mexicali

103.2

120.3

16.6

%

870.9

1,043.6

19.8

%

Morelia

78.7

100.1

27.3

%

765.6

938.6

22.6

%

La Paz

86.5

87.6

1.3

%

735.0

893.5

21.6

%

Aguascalientes

70.4

75.9

7.8

%

627.1

770.9

22.9

%

Los Mochis

32.2

36.8

14.6

%

291.3

350.1

20.2

%

Manzanillo

9.9

10.2

3.9

%

100.6

136.5

35.7

%

Total

3,890.2

4,731.1

21.6

%

34,065.1

46,009.4

35.1

%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport

Oct-21

Oct-22

% Change

Jan-Oct 21

Jan-Oct 22

% Change

Tijuana

214.4

331.5

54.6

%

2,092.6

3,370.0

61.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during October 2022 increased by 18.9%, compared to October 2021; load factors for the month went from 73.9% in October 2021 to 81.3% in October 2022.

  • New routes:

    • Guadalajara – Bogota: VivaAerobus

    • Puerto Vallarta – Vancouver: Flair

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:

 

 

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

 

Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

 


