Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in October 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 22.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 21.6% Compared to 2021)
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of October 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.
For October 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 22.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 41.9%, 38.4%, 38.2% and 13.3% respectively, compared to October 2019.
Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019
Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-19
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 19
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Guadalajara
914.4
1,056.2
15.5
%
8,680.2
9,025.4
4.0
%
Tijuana*
514.8
683.8
32.8
%
4,965.9
6,656.9
34.1
%
Los Cabos
154.6
231.4
49.7
%
1,602.3
2,101.2
31.1
%
Puerto Vallarta
149.8
231.2
54.3
%
1,521.0
2,175.3
43.0
%
Montego Bay
0.8
0.0
(100.0
%)
7.7
0.0
(100.0
%)
Guanajuato
179.8
164.1
(8.7
%)
1,702.1
1,464.8
(13.9
%)
Hermosillo
168.9
170.6
1.0
%
1,484.6
1,514.2
2.0
%
Kingston
0.7
0.1
(89.7
%)
0.7
1.0
43.3
%
Mexicali
105.3
119.7
13.7
%
976.4
1,038.4
6.3
%
Morelia
40.4
59.4
46.9
%
383.2
533.7
39.3
%
La Paz
83.6
86.2
3.1
%
824.0
873.0
5.9
%
Aguascalientes
54.4
55.1
1.3
%
520.0
579.8
11.5
%
Los Mochis
33.6
36.3
8.1
%
316.4
343.8
8.7
%
Manzanillo
7.3
7.3
(0.2
%)
77.8
81.3
4.5
%
Total
2,408.5
2,901.3
20.5
%
23,062.3
26,388.7
14.4
%
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-19
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 19
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Guadalajara
344.8
370.8
7.5
%
3,579.3
3,603.7
0.7
%
Tijuana*
220.8
334.4
51.5
%
2,356.9
3,397.7
44.2
%
Los Cabos
245.8
322.1
31.0
%
3,010.5
3,632.5
20.7
%
Puerto Vallarta
158.1
205.8
30.2
%
2,576.3
2,793.4
8.4
%
Montego Bay
287.0
317.1
10.5
%
3,902.3
3,542.9
(9.2
%)
Guanajuato
48.5
65.2
34.5
%
576.7
632.9
9.7
%
Hermosillo
5.9
6.6
12.1
%
57.5
65.1
13.2
%
Kingston
100.6
140.9
40.0
%
100.6
1,269.3
1161.2
%
Mexicali
0.5
0.6
12.9
%
5.6
5.2
(6.8
%)
Morelia
31.9
40.7
27.7
%
344.7
404.9
17.5
%
La Paz
1.0
1.4
33.5
%
10.4
20.5
97.1
%
Aguascalientes
17.9
20.8
16.6
%
182.2
191.0
4.8
%
Los Mochis
0.5
0.5
10.8
%
5.9
6.4
7.5
%
Manzanillo
2.0
3.0
47.7
%
62.7
55.2
(12.0
%)
Total
1,465.3
1,829.8
24.9
%
16,771.8
19,620.7
17.0
%
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-19
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 19
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Guadalajara
1,259.2
1,427.0
13.3
%
12,259.5
12,629.1
3.0
%
Tijuana*
735.6
1,018.2
38.4
%
7,322.7
10,054.6
37.3
%
Los Cabos
400.4
553.4
38.2
%
4,612.8
5,733.7
24.3
%
Puerto Vallarta
307.9
437.0
41.9
%
4,097.3
4,968.7
21.3
%
Montego Bay
287.8
317.1
10.2
%
3,910.0
3,542.9
(9.4
%)
Guanajuato
228.3
229.3
0.4
%
2,278.7
2,097.7
(7.9
%)
Hermosillo
174.8
177.2
1.4
%
1,542.2
1,579.3
2.4
%
Kingston
101.4
140.9
39.0
%
101.4
1,270.3
1153.2
%
Mexicali
105.8
120.3
13.7
%
982.0
1,043.6
6.3
%
Morelia
72.3
100.1
38.4
%
728.0
938.6
28.9
%
La Paz
84.6
87.6
3.5
%
834.4
893.5
7.1
%
Aguascalientes
72.2
75.9
5.0
%
702.2
770.9
9.8
%
Los Mochis
34.1
36.8
8.1
%
322.3
350.1
8.6
%
Manzanillo
9.3
10.2
10.1
%
140.5
136.5
(2.9
%)
Total
3,873.8
4,731.1
22.1
%
39,834.1
46,009.4
15.5
%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
CBX users (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-19
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 19
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Tijuana
217.0
331.5
52.8
%
2,317.9
3,370.0
45.4
%
The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.
Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021
Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-21
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 21
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Guadalajara
814.2
1,056.2
29.7
%
6,812.4
9,025.4
32.5
%
Tijuana*
628.5
683.8
8.8
%
5,649.7
6,656.9
17.8
%
Los Cabos
189.2
231.4
22.3
%
1,634.6
2,101.2
28.5
%
Puerto Vallarta
172.6
231.2
34.0
%
1,466.7
2,175.3
48.3
%
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
N/A
0.0
0.0
N/A
Guanajuato
131.6
164.1
24.7
%
1,214.3
1,464.8
20.6
%
Hermosillo
144.1
170.6
18.4
%
1,152.4
1,514.2
31.4
%
Kingston
0.0
0.1
134.4
%
1.0
1.0
5.8
%
Mexicali
102.5
119.7
16.8
%
866.6
1,038.4
19.8
%
Morelia
43.2
59.4
37.5
%
437.2
533.7
22.1
%
La Paz
85.3
86.2
1.1
%
720.2
873.0
21.2
%
Aguascalientes
52.5
55.1
5.0
%
457.2
579.8
26.8
%
Los Mochis
31.2
36.3
16.4
%
283.2
343.8
21.4
%
Manzanillo
7.0
7.3
4.4
%
68.0
81.3
19.5
%
Total
2,401.8
2,901.3
20.8
%
20,763.7
26,388.7
27.1
%
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-21
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 21
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Guadalajara
346.6
370.8
7.0
%
2,989.9
3,603.7
20.5
%
Tijuana*
218.5
334.4
53.1
%
2,119.5
3,397.7
60.3
%
Los Cabos
321.3
322.1
0.2
%
2,783.3
3,632.5
30.5
%
Puerto Vallarta
190.0
205.8
8.3
%
1,647.9
2,793.4
69.5
%
Montego Bay
208.7
317.1
51.9
%
1,969.7
3,542.9
79.9
%
Guanajuato
55.8
65.2
16.8
%
503.1
632.9
25.8
%
Hermosillo
10.5
6.6
(37.3
%)
87.1
65.1
(25.2
%)
Kingston
77.9
140.9
80.9
%
642.8
1,269.3
97.5
%
Mexicali
0.7
0.6
(19.9
%)
4.3
5.2
20.3
%
Morelia
35.5
40.7
14.8
%
328.4
404.9
23.3
%
La Paz
1.1
1.4
18.1
%
14.8
20.5
38.2
%
Aguascalientes
18.0
20.8
16.0
%
169.9
191.0
12.4
%
Los Mochis
1.0
0.5
(43.6
%)
8.0
6.4
(21.0
%)
Manzanillo
2.9
3.0
2.5
%
32.6
55.2
69.6
%
Total
1,488.4
1,829.8
22.9
%
13,301.5
19,620.7
47.5
%
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-21
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 21
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Guadalajara
1,160.8
1,427.0
22.9
%
9,802.3
12,629.1
28.8
%
Tijuana*
847.0
1,018.2
20.2
%
7,769.3
10,054.6
29.4
%
Los Cabos
510.5
553.4
8.4
%
4,418.0
5,733.7
29.8
%
Puerto Vallarta
362.6
437.0
20.5
%
3,114.7
4,968.7
59.5
%
Montego Bay
208.7
317.1
51.9
%
1,969.7
3,542.9
79.9
%
Guanajuato
187.4
229.3
22.4
%
1,717.4
2,097.7
22.1
%
Hermosillo
154.6
177.2
14.6
%
1,239.5
1,579.3
27.4
%
Kingston
77.9
140.9
80.9
%
643.8
1,270.3
97.3
%
Mexicali
103.2
120.3
16.6
%
870.9
1,043.6
19.8
%
Morelia
78.7
100.1
27.3
%
765.6
938.6
22.6
%
La Paz
86.5
87.6
1.3
%
735.0
893.5
21.6
%
Aguascalientes
70.4
75.9
7.8
%
627.1
770.9
22.9
%
Los Mochis
32.2
36.8
14.6
%
291.3
350.1
20.2
%
Manzanillo
9.9
10.2
3.9
%
100.6
136.5
35.7
%
Total
3,890.2
4,731.1
21.6
%
34,065.1
46,009.4
35.1
%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
CBX users (in thousands):
Airport
Oct-21
Oct-22
% Change
Jan-Oct 21
Jan-Oct 22
% Change
Tijuana
214.4
331.5
54.6
%
2,092.6
3,370.0
61.0
%
Highlights for the month:
Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during October 2022 increased by 18.9%, compared to October 2021; load factors for the month went from 73.9% in October 2021 to 81.3% in October 2022.
New routes:
Guadalajara – Bogota: VivaAerobus
Puerto Vallarta – Vancouver: Flair
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
IR Contacts:
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer
svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director
asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx