Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 (4Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 to 2019, to illustrate the recovery and trend of these metrics). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
Summary of Results 4Q22 vs. 4Q21 (and 4Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):
The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,442.2 million, or 31.0% (Ps. 2,357.8 million, or 63.1%, as compared to 4Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,817.3 million, or 54.3% (Ps. 3,431.6 million, or 75.0%, as compared to 4Q19).
Cost of services increased by Ps. 264.1 million, or 29.9% (as compared to 4Q19, the cost of services increased Ps. 372.5 million, or 48.2%).
Income from operations increased by Ps. 918.8 million, or 33.6% (Ps. 1,720.3 million, or 89.0%, as compared to 4Q19).
EBITDA increased by Ps. 997.4 million, or 30.6% (Ps. 1,829.3 million, or 75.5%, as compared to 4Q19), an increase from Ps. 3,255.0 million in 4Q21 to Ps. 4,252.4 million in 4Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) went from 70.1% in 4Q21 to 69.8% in 4Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 65.0% in 4Q19).
Comprehensive income decreased Ps. 297.6 million, or 15.2% (as compared to 4Q19, it increased Ps. 625.3 million, or 60.4%), from an income of Ps. 1,957.7 million in 4Q21 to an income of Ps. 1,660.1 million in 4Q22.
Company’s Financial Position:
During 4Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 4Q21, with an increase of 54.3% in total revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,252.4 million, an increase of 30.6% as compared to 4Q21.
In 4Q22, the generation of positive net cash flow from operating activities continued for Ps. 2,910.5 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, of Ps. 12,371.5 million. In 4Q22, the Company drew down two credit facilities for Ps. 3,000.0 million for capital investments.
Passenger Traffic
During 4Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 2,657.4 thousand passengers, an increase of 20.8%, compared to 4Q21 (as compared to 4Q19, total passengers increased by 2,669.4 thousand passengers, or 20.9%).
During 4Q22, the following new routes were opened:
Domestic:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Viva Aerobus
Puerto Vallarta
Toluca
November 14, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
Guanajuato
Merida
November 18, 2022
2 weekly
Aeromexico
Guanajuato
Monterrey
December 15, 2022
7 weekly
Viva Aerobus
Guanajuato
Merida
December 18, 2022
2 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
International:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Viva Aerobus
Guadalajara
Bogota
October 11, 2022
2 weekly
Flair
Puerto Vallarta
Vancouver
October 25, 2022
2 weekly
Flair
Puerto Vallarta
Edmonton
November 2, 2022
2 weekly
WestJet
Puerto Vallarta
Comox
November 5, 2022
1 weekly
Frontier
Guadalajara
Orlando
November 6, 2022
2 weekly
Air Canada
Los Cabos
Calgary
November 6, 2022
1 weekly
Frontier
Kingston
Atlanta
November 7, 2022
2 weekly
Arajet
Kingston
Santo Domingo
November 14, 2022
2 weekly
Sunwing
Puerto Vallarta
Saskatoon
December 11, 2022
2 weekly
Sunwing
Los Cabos
Winnipeg
December 12, 2022
1 weekly
Spirit
Montego Bay
Windsor Locks
December 15, 2022
4 weekly
Sunwing
Los Cabos
Ottawa
December 17, 2022
1 weekly
Air Transat
Puerto Vallarta
Quebec
December 20, 2022
2 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
4Q21
4Q22
Change
2021
2022
Change
Guadalajara
2,542.0
3,185.9
25.3%
8,540.2
11,155.3
30.6%
Tijuana *
1,870.1
2,129.8
13.9%
6,891.3
8,102.9
17.6%
Los Cabos
575.0
708.0
23.1%
2,020.4
2,577.8
27.6%
Puerto Vallarta
554.3
710.5
28.2%
1,848.5
2,654.5
43.6%
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0
0.0%
Guanajuato
404.4
528.0
30.6%
1,487.1
1,828.7
23.0%
Hermosillo
449.5
523.7
16.5%
1,457.9
1,867.2
28.1%
Kingston
0.2
0.4
72.7%
1.2
1.4
15.3%
Mexicali
324.3
373.8
15.3%
1,088.4
1,292.5
18.8%
Morelia
146.9
198.9
35.4%
541.0
673.2
24.4%
La Paz
266.7
267.2
0.2%
901.6
1,053.9
16.9%
Aguascalientes
178.1
170.0
(4.5%)
582.8
694.8
19.2%
Los Mochis
106.3
109.2
2.7%
358.3
416.6
16.3%
Manzanillo
25.7
23.9
(7.1%)
86.8
97.9
12.8%
Total
7,443.5
8,929.2
20.0%
25,805.4
32,416.7
25.6%
*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
4Q21
4Q22
Change
2021
2022
Change
Guadalajara
1,059.5
1,218.5
15.0%
3,702.7
4,451.3
20.2%
Tijuana *
885.5
1,158.4
30.8%
2,786.6
4,221.7
51.5%
Los Cabos
1,067.1
1,131.0
6.0%
3,529.2
4,441.5
25.8%
Puerto Vallarta
813.6
966.6
18.8%
2,271.5
3,554.2
56.5%
Montego Bay
821.3
1,130.3
37.6%
2,581.8
4,356.1
68.7%
Guanajuato
184.6
206.9
12.1%
631.9
774.5
22.6%
Hermosillo
25.5
19.6
(23.2%)
102.1
78.1
(23.5%)
Kingston
264.5
432.3
63.4%
829.3
1,560.7
88.2%
Mexicali
2.0
1.7
(14.7%)
5.6
6.3
12.9%
Morelia
113.2
135.3
19.6%
406.1
499.6
23.0%
La Paz
4.6
6.6
44.9%
18.3
25.8
41.1%
Aguascalientes
58.6
64.3
9.8%
210.6
234.5
11.4%
Los Mochis
2.3
1.6
(32.9%)
9.4
7.4
(21.7%)
Manzanillo
16.8
15.6
(7.2%)
46.5
67.9
45.9%
Total
5,317.0
6,488.7
22.0%
17,131.5
24,279.6
41.7%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
4Q21
4Q22
Change
2021
2022
Change
Guadalajara
3,601.5
4,404.4
22.3%
12,243.0
15,606.6
27.5%
Tijuana *
2,755.6
3,288.2
19.3%
9,677.9
12,324.6
27.3%
Los Cabos
1,642.1
1,839.0
12.0%
5,549.6
7,019.3
26.5%
Puerto Vallarta
1,367.9
1,677.0
22.6%
4,120.0
6,208.7
50.7%
Montego Bay
821.3
1,130.3
37.6%
2,581.8
4,356.1
68.7%
Guanajuato
588.9
734.8
24.8%
2,119.0
2,603.2
22.9%
Hermosillo
475.0
543.3
14.4%
1,559.9
1,945.4
24.7%
Kingston
262.5
432.7
64.8%
830.5
1,562.1
88.1%
Mexicali
326.3
375.5
15.1%
1,094.0
1,298.8
18.7%
Morelia
260.1
334.2
28.5%
947.1
1,172.7
23.8%
La Paz
271.3
273.8
0.9%
919.8
1,079.7
17.4%
Aguascalientes
236.7
234.3
(1.0%)
793.4
929.3
17.1%
Los Mochis
108.6
110.7
2.0%
367.7
424.0
15.3%
Manzanillo
42.6
39.5
(7.2%)
133.3
165.8
24.4%
Total
12,760.5
15,417.9
20.8%
42,936.9
56,696.3
32.0%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
4Q21
4Q22
Change
2021
2022
Change
Tijuana
876.1
1,148.0
31.0%
2,754.3
4,186.5
52.0%
Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):
4Q21
4Q22
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
3,571,344
4,710,033
31.9%
Non-aeronautical services
1,077,886
1,381,408
28.2%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
539,140
1,914,213
255.0%
Total revenues
5,188,370
8,005,654
54.3%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
881,966
1,146,085
29.9%
Employee costs
306,052
376,708
23.1%
Maintenance
206,595
296,564
43.5%
Safety, security & insurance
137,293
168,203
22.5%
Utilities
107,333
121,656
13.3%
Other operating expenses
124,693
182,954
46.7%
Technical assistance fees
155,717
202,678
30.2%
Concession taxes
359,403
496,667
38.2%
Depreciation and amortization
519,409
597,987
15.1%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
539,140
1,914,213
255.0%
Other (income)
(2,858)
(6,344)
122.0%
Total operating costs
2,452,777
4,351,286
77.4%
Income from operations
2,735,593
3,654,368
33.6%
Financial Result
(328,381)
(750,104)
128.4%
Income before income taxes
2,407,212
2,904,263
20.6%
Income taxes
(604,778)
(1,073,585)
77.5%
Net income
1,802,434
1,830,679
1.6%
Currency translation effect
55,056
(141,530)
(357.1%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
96,525
(37,573)
(138.9%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
3,649
8,491
132.7%
Comprehensive income
1,957,664
1,660,067
(15.2%)
Non-controlling interest
(35,128)
(13,212)
(62.4%)
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,922,536
1,646,855
(14.3%)
4Q21
4Q22
Change
EBITDA
3,255,002
4,252,355
30.6%
Comprehensive income
1,957,664
1,660,067
(15.2%)
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
3.8213
3.2855
(14.0%)
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
1.9600
1.6852
(14.0%)
Operating income margin
52.7%
45.6%
(13.4%)
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
58.8%
60.0%
2.0%
EBITDA margin
62.7%
53.1%
(15.3%)
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
70.1%
69.8%
(0.4%)
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
27.4%
38.2%
39.6%
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
19.0%
18.8%
(0.8%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q22 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and for 4Q21 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.4960 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 19.6969 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was used.
Revenues (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,138.7 million, or 31.9%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 303.5 million, or 28.2%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,817.3 million, or 54.3%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 953.0 million or 30.6% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the 18.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates because of inflation.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 99.9 million, or 31.9%, compared to 4Q21. This was mainly due to the 37.6% increase in passenger traffic. During 4Q22, there was a 5.1% appreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.7468 in 4Q21 to Ps. 19.6969 in 4Q22, which represented a decrease in revenues in pesos.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 85.8 million, or 59.3% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an 64.8% increase in passenger traffic.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 249.8 million, or 27.8%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 134.6 million, or 22.4%, mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that grew the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and communication and financial services, all of which increased by Ps. 120.0 million, or 24.5%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 112.2 million, or 43.4%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 2.9 million, or 7.4%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 42.6 million, or 31.2%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.5 million, or 32.8%.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 11.1 million, or 26.0%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.7 million, or 32.2%.
4Q21
4Q22
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
161,459
175,353
8.6%
Food and beverage
149,840
200,865
34.1%
Retail
116,054
162,571
40.1%
Car rentals
113,535
142,812
25.8%
Leasing of space
67,052
80,042
19.4%
Time shares
54,519
59,245
8.7%
Ground transportation
42,902
45,325
5.6%
Communications and financial services
19,482
26,616
36.6%
Other commercial revenues
36,071
29,469
(18.3%)
Total
760,914
922,298
21.2%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
114,784
154,210
34.3%
VIP lounges
74,314
104,579
40.7%
Advertising
19,548
48,998
150.7%
Convenience stores
56,902
93,866
65.0%
Total
265,547
401,654
51.3%
Recovery of costs
51,425
57,455
11.7%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
1,077,886
1,381,408
28.2%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%, compared to 4Q21. The change was composed primarily of:
Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,352.9 million, or 269.6%, due to the increased investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at Montego Bay airport, which increased Ps. 2.3 million, or 6.0%, while at Kingston airport, they increased by Ps. 19.9 million.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,898.5 million, or 77.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the increase from costs of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 1,375.1 million or 255.0%, as well as an increase of Ps. 264.1 million, or 29.9%, in the cost of services, an increase of Ps. 184.3 million or 35.8%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, and a Ps. 78.6 million, or 15.1%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 523.4 million, or 27.4%).
This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:
Mexican airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,743.8 million, or 89.6%, compared to 4Q21, primarily due to a Ps. 1,352.9 million, or 269.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), Ps. 213.7 million, or 30.1%, increase in the cost of services, a combined Ps. 102.3 million, or 29.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 75.8 million, or 19.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 391.0 million or 27.1%).
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q22 was mainly due to:
Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 74.2 million, or 42.2%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the inflation and expansion in the terminal and airfield.
Employee costs increased Ps. 66.4 million, or 26.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.
Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 22.4 million, or 22.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of additional operational areas.
Utility costs increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 23.7%, compared with 4Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption and cost of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as an increase in the cost of fuels and the cost of water.
Other operating expenses increased Ps. 35.5 million, or 31.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 33.5 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, due to the increase in sales of these business lines, the increase in FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 48.2 million, or 14.5%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 22.1 million, or 47.2%, increase in concession taxes, and Ps. 23.4 million, or 20.7%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 2.2 million, or 6.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).
Kingston Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 106.5 million, or 60.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 59.8 million, or 52.4%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 27.0 million, or 45.2%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 19.9 million, or 100.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).
Operating income margin went from 52.7% in 4Q21 to 45.6% in 4Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 58.8% in 4Q21 to 60.0% in 4Q22. Income from operations increased Ps. 918.8 million, or 33.6%, compared to 4Q21.
EBITDA margin went from 62.7% in 4Q21 to 53.1% in 4Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 70.1% in 4Q21 to 69.8% in 4Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 997.4 million, or 30.6%, compared to 4Q21.
Financial result increased by Ps. 421.7 million, or 128.4%, from a net expense of Ps. 328.4 million in 4Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 750.1 million in 4Q22. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 33.2 million in 4Q21 to loss of Ps. 260.6 million in 4Q22. This generated a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 293.8 million. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the peso. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 196.6 million, compared to 4Q21.
Interest expenses increased by Ps. 266.1 million, or 54.7%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines, as well as the increase in interest rates.
Interest income increased by Ps. 138.2 million, or 111.0%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.
In 4Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 297.6 million, or 15.2%, compared to 4Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 497.1 million increase in income before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 468.8 million, a Ps. 196.6 million decrease in currency translation effect income and a Ps. 134.1 million decrease in cash flow hedges, among others.
During 4Q22, net income increased by Ps. 28.2 million, or 1.6%, compared to 4Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 440.6 million and benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 28.2 million, mainly due to a decrease in the inflation rate, from 2.4% in 4Q21 to 1.5% in 4Q22.
Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):
2021
2022
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
11,983,954
17,336,734
44.7%
Non-aeronautical services
3,662,441
5,197,238
41.9%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
3,368,511
4,846,404
43.9%
Total revenues
19,014,906
27,380,376
44.0%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
2,989,631
3,781,054
26.5%
Employee costs
1,115,750
1,373,264
23.1%
Maintenance
546,548
730,568
33.7%
Safety, security & insurance
510,440
577,122
13.1%
Utilities
391,836
474,032
21.0%
Other operating expenses
425,057
626,068
47.3%
Technical assistance fees
526,220
756,648
43.8%
Concession taxes
1,231,044
1,895,182
53.9%
Depreciation and amortization
2,050,539
2,313,321
12.8%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
3,368,511
4,846,404
43.9%
Other (income)
(8,231)
(26,427)
221.1%
Total operating costs
10,157,714
13,566,182
33.6%
Income from operations
8,857,192
13,814,194
56.0%
Financial Result
(1,027,930)
(1,538,509)
49.7%
Income before income taxes
7,829,263
12,275,686
56.8%
Income taxes
(1,785,546)
(3,090,212)
73.1%
Net income
6,043,717
9,185,474
52.0%
Currency translation effect
30,810
(488,316)
(1684.9%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
500,765
100,966
(79.8%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
15,263
8,802
42.3%
Comprehensive income
6,590,555
8,806,926
33.6%
Non-controlling interest
(80,248)
(142,710)
77.8%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
6,510,307
8,664,216
33.1%
2021
2022
Change
EBITDA
10,907,731
16,127,515
47.9%
Comprehensive income
6,590,555
8,806,926
33.6%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
12.8646
17.4300
35.5%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
6.5986
8.9403
35.5%
Operating income margin
46.6%
50.5%
8.3%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
56.6%
61.3%
8.3%
EBITDA margin
57.4%
58.9%
2.7%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
69.7%
71.6%
2.7%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
33.4%
31.5%
(5.8%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
19.1%
16.8%
(12.2%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for period ended December 31, 2022 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of that date and for the period ended December 31, 2021 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of that date. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.4960 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average exchange rate of Ps. 20.1254 per U.S. dollar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was used.
Revenues (January to December 2022 vs January to December 2021)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 5,352.8 million, or 44.7%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,534.8 million, or 41.9%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 8,365.5 million, or 44.0%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 4,240.7 million or 40.5% compared to 2021, mainly due to the 28.5% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 685.6 million, or 68.3%, compared to 2021. This was mainly due to the 68.7% increase in passenger traffic.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 426.5 million, or 85.3% compared to 2021, mainly due to an 88.1% increase in passenger traffic.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,231.6 million, or 40.3%, compared to 2021. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 737.1 million, or 35.3%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and other revenues, which jointly increased by Ps. 689.9 million, or 36.5%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 473.8 million, or 57.4%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 20.6 million, or 14.0%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 239.1 million, or 52.6%, compared to 2021. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 12.1 million, or 53.8%.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 64.2 million, or 42.8%, compared to 2021. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 3.2 million, or 44.0%.
2021
2022
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
537,065
711,291
32.4%
Food and beverage
517,254
778,517
50.5%
Retail
401,617
614,011
52.9%
Car rentals
401,589
541,715
34.9%
Leasing of space
242,892
305,841
25.9%
Time shares
189,196
238,213
25.9%
Ground transportation
140,707
171,790
22.1%
Communications and financial services
80,683
104,767
29.9%
Other commercial revenues
118,748
155,262
30.7%
Total
2,629,750
3,621,406
37.7%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
388,106
548,862
41.4%
VIP lounges
219,498
374,038
70.4%
Advertising
53,217
106,583
100.3%
Convenience stores
185,338
322,929
74.2%
Total
846,158
1,352,412
59.8%
Recovery of costs
186,532
223,420
19.8%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
3,662,441
5,197,238
41.9%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets2
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, compared to 2021. The change was composed primarily of:
Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,441.4 million, or 44.0%, as a result of the increase in committed investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 16.5 million, or 17.7%, while at the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 19.9 million.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 3,408.5 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase of Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a combined increase of Ps. 894.5 million, or 50.9%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 791.4 million, or 26.5%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 262.8 million, or 12.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization, (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 1,930.6 million, or 28.4%).
This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:
Mexican airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 2,808.3 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021, primarily due to an increase of Ps. 1,441.4 million, or 44.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), an increase in the cost of services of Ps. 642.8 million, or 27.4%, a combined Ps. 474.6 million, or 39.9%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, and a Ps. 253.8 million, or 16.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization, (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 1,366. 8 million or 26.9%).
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports was mainly due to:
Employee costs increased Ps. 240.9 million, or 26.2%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic and changes in the Labor Law.
Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 140.2 million, or 30.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the terminals and airfields expansions.
Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 55.7 million, or 15.1%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff.
Utility costs increased Ps. 38.2 million, or 15.4%, compared with 2021, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as the increase in the cost of fuels and water.
Other operating expenses increased Ps. 167.7 million or 46.9%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 136.8 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, professional fees, the allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 215.3 million, or 18.7%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 117.9 million, or 68.1%, increase in concession taxes and a Ps. 85.1 million, or 21.6%, increase in the cost of services.
Kingston Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 384.9 million, or 59.0%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 302.0 million, or 76.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 63.5 million, or 25.8%, increase in the cost of services, and an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 19.9 million.
Operating income margin went from 46.6% in 2021 to 50.5% in 2022. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 56.6% in 2021 to 61.3% in 2022. Income from operations increased Ps. 4,957.0 million, or 56.0%, compared to 2021.
EBITDA margin went from 57.4% in 2021 to 58.9% in 2022. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.7% in 2021 to 71.6% in 2022. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 5,219.8 million, or 47.9%, compared to 2021.
Financial result increased by Ps. 510.6 million, or 49.7%, from a net expense of Ps. 1,027.9 million in 2021 to a net expense of Ps. 1,538.5 million in 2022. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 238.3 million in 2021 to income of Ps. 81.4 million in 2022. This generated a decrease in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 156.9 million. Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 519.1 million, compared to 2021.
Interest expenses increased by Ps. 768.5 million, or 45.6%, compared to 2021, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines by Ps. 6,484.4 million, as well as the increase in interest rates. As of December 31, 2022 the debt is 63.8% fixed rate and 36.2% variable rate.
Interest income increased by Ps. 415.3 million, or 98.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.
In 2022, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,216.4 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 4,446.4 million increase in income before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic, an increase in the tariffs due to inflation, and the change in our commercial strategy. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 1,304.7 million.
During 2022, net income increased by Ps. 3,141.8 million, or 52.0%, compared to 2021. Income taxes increased by Ps. 1,534.1 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 229.4 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to an increase in the inflation rate, from 7.4% in 2021 to 7.8% in 2022.
Statement of Financial Position
Total assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 5,182.3 million as compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 3,402.6 million increase in net improvements to concession assets; and (ii) a Ps. 2,475.1 million combined increase in net machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements, and advances to suppliers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of Ps. 572.3 million in other current assets, among others.
Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 5,782.8 million compared to December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 3,957.0 million in long-term debt securities, and (ii) Ps. 3,000.0 million in bank loans. This increase was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 461.5 million in income taxes, (ii) Ps. 435.6 million in accounts payable, and (iii) Ps. 117.8 million in deferred taxes, among others.
Recent events
In January 2023, Guadalajara Airport acquired 116.7 hectares of land from Ejido El Zapote for Ps. 1,143.3 million for the future expansion of the airport, which is included in the airport Master Development Program. In December 2022, the in cooperation with the Guadalajara airport signed a substitute compliance agreement with the Ejido. As part of this agreement, the airport agreed to pay the amount of Ps. 82.5 million, related to the expropriation procedure of the land where the airport is located. With this payment, the lawsuits related to this claim are definitively terminated.
On February 15, 2023, the airline Aeromar announced the suspension of operations due to financial problems and the difficulty in closing agreements with viable conditions to operate in the long term. In our airport network, Aeromar operated in the airports of Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Aguascalientes, without having any exclusive route. During 2022, Aeromar operations represented 0.23% of the total passenger traffic at our airports in Mexico. To date, the airline has a balance payable to GAP of Ps. 37.8 million, of which Ps. 35.6 million were reserved as of December 31, 2022, so this suspension will not have any significant impact on the financial results or the Company operation.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
Airport
4Q21
4Q22
Change
2021
2022
Change
Guadalajara
Aeronautical services
931,617
1,265,273
35.8%
3,296,419
4,562,120
38.4%
Non-aeronautical services
194,625
232,363
19.4%
783,252
877,101
12.0%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
618,541
974,895
57.6%
1,463,854
2,474,815
69.1%
Total Revenues
1,744,783
2,472,531
41.7%
5,543,525
7,914,036
42.8%
Operating income
726,471
1,097,981
51.1%
2,614,203
3,897,415
49.1%
EBITDA
824,268
1,207,186
46.5%
3,004,596
4,336,833
44.3%
Tijuana
Aeronautical services
598,630
796,921
33.1%
1,944,451
2,690,693
38.4%
Non-aeronautical services
116,129
143,401
23.5%
431,706
532,955
23.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
(344,806)
494,906
243.5%
876,292
751,422
(14.2%)
Total Revenues
369,953
1,435,228
287.9%
3,252,449
3,975,070
22.2%
Operating income
457,399
668,295
46.1%
1,496,258
2,227,358
48.9%
EBITDA
520,735
761,983
46.3%
1,751,728
2,569,032
46.7%
Los Cabos
Aeronautical services
599,211
710,108
18.5%
2,003,087
2,711,345
35.4%
Non-aeronautical services
236,312
282,230
19.4%
839,580
1,093,300
30.2%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
186,589
435,097
133.2%
520,812
624,893
20.0%
Total Revenues
1,022,112
1,427,435
39.7%
3,363,479
4,429,538
31.7%
Operating income
594,497
727,865
22.4%
1,961,757
2,739,855
39.7%
EBITDA
662,131
805,201
21.6%
2,223,223
3,041,907
36.8%
Puerto Vallarta
Aeronautical services
442,359
615,741
39.2%
1,336,177
2,278,063
70.5%
Non-aeronautical services
105,730
124,638
17.9%
389,823
524,261
34.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
52,217
(73,915)
(241.6%)
285,667
523,993
83.4%
Total Revenues
600,306
666,464
11.0%
2,011,667
3,326,317
65.4%
Operating income
359,080
515,457
43.5%
1,082,157
1,992,569
84.1%
EBITDA
403,118
568,457
41.0%
1,258,719
2,189,362
73.9%
Montego Bay
Aeronautical services
313,013
412,894
31.9%
1,004,076
1,689,682
68.3%
Non-aeronautical services
136,844
179,487
31.2%
454,519
693,603
52.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
37,263
39,512
6.0%
93,205
109,715
17.7%
Total Revenues
487,120
631,892
29.7%
1,551,800
2,493,000
60.7%
Operating income
160,702
171,028
6.4%
406,256
1,122,272
176.2%
EBITDA
284,621
320,264
12.5%
892,070
1,613,348
80.9%
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)
Airport
4Q21
4Q22
Change
2021
2022
Change
Guanajuato
Aeronautical services
157,213
212,278
35.0%
570,402
760,779
33.4%
Non-aeronautical services
31,241
41,539
33.0%
131,977
154,845
17.3%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
(334)
1,927
(677.3%)
8,947
33,868
278.5%
Total Revenues
188,120
255,744
35.9%
711,326
949,492
33.5%
Operating income
110,114
167,207
51.8%
416,623
605,139
45.2%
EBITDA
129,752
187,749
44.7%
492,584
686,013
39.3%
Hermosillo
Aeronautical services
106,590
128,082
20.2%
341,493
457,013
33.8%
Non-aeronautical services
16,523
23,212
40.5%
70,135
79,181
12.9%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
4,124
23,541
470.8%
17,148
74,231
332.9%
Total Revenues
127,237
174,835
37.4%
428,776
610,425
42.4%
Operating income
52,727
77,278
46.6%
155,691
275,292
76.8%
EBITDA
71,085
99,364
39.8%
231,511
361,404
56.1%
Others (1)
Aeronautical services
422,712
568,737
34.5%
1,487,850
2,187,038
47.0%
Non-aeronautical services
86,054
105,843
23.0%
343,913
415,587
20.8%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
(14,454)
(1,694)
(88.3%)
102,586
253,467
147.1%
Total Revenues
494,312
672,886
36.1%
1,934,350
2,856,092
47.7%
Operating income
116,191
161,229
38.8%
305,253
692,047
126.7%
EBITDA
181,644
235,168
29.5%
574,931
976,700
69.9%
Total
Aeronautical services
3,571,344
4,710,034
31.9%
11,983,954
17,336,734
44.7%
Non-aeronautical services
923,457
1,132,712
22.7%
3,444,905
4,370,832
26.9%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
539,140
1,894,268
251.3%
3,368,511
4,846,404
43.9%
Total Revenues
5,033,941
7,737,014
53.7%
18,797,370
26,553,970
41.3%
Operating income
2,577,179
3,586,337
39.2%
8,438,197
13,551,947
60.6%
EBITDA
3,077,354
4,185,372
36.0%
10,429,363
15,774,599
51.3%
(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31 (in thousands of pesos):
2021
2022
Change
%
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13,332,877
12,371,464
(961,413)
(7.2%)
Trade accounts receivable - Net
1,720,475
2,368,342
647,867
37.7%
Other current assets
1,344,223
771,974
(572,249)
(42.6%)
Total current assets
16,397,575
15,511,780
(885,795)
(5.4%)
Advanced payments to suppliers
923,795
2,564,880
1,641,085
177.6%
Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
3,094,220
3,928,258
834,038
27.0%
Improvements to concession assets - Net
16,857,852
20,260,493
3,402,641
20.2%
Airport concessions - Net
10,328,521
9,668,698
(659,823)
(6.4%)
Rights to use airport facilities - Net
1,208,406
1,135,009
(73,397)
(6.1%)
Deferred income taxes - Net