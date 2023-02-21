Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

·37 min read
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 (4Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 to 2019, to illustrate the recovery and trend of these metrics). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Summary of Results 4Q22 vs. 4Q21 (and 4Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):

  • The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,442.2 million, or 31.0% (Ps. 2,357.8 million, or 63.1%, as compared to 4Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,817.3 million, or 54.3% (Ps. 3,431.6 million, or 75.0%, as compared to 4Q19).

  • Cost of services increased by Ps. 264.1 million, or 29.9% (as compared to 4Q19, the cost of services increased Ps. 372.5 million, or 48.2%).

  • Income from operations increased by Ps. 918.8 million, or 33.6% (Ps. 1,720.3 million, or 89.0%, as compared to 4Q19).

  • EBITDA increased by Ps. 997.4 million, or 30.6% (Ps. 1,829.3 million, or 75.5%, as compared to 4Q19), an increase from Ps. 3,255.0 million in 4Q21 to Ps. 4,252.4 million in 4Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) went from 70.1% in 4Q21 to 69.8% in 4Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 65.0% in 4Q19).

  • Comprehensive income decreased Ps. 297.6 million, or 15.2% (as compared to 4Q19, it increased Ps. 625.3 million, or 60.4%), from an income of Ps. 1,957.7 million in 4Q21 to an income of Ps. 1,660.1 million in 4Q22.

Company’s Financial Position:

During 4Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 4Q21, with an increase of 54.3% in total revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,252.4 million, an increase of 30.6% as compared to 4Q21.

In 4Q22, the generation of positive net cash flow from operating activities continued for Ps. 2,910.5 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, of Ps. 12,371.5 million. In 4Q22, the Company drew down two credit facilities for Ps. 3,000.0 million for capital investments.

Passenger Traffic

During 4Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 2,657.4 thousand passengers, an increase of 20.8%, compared to 4Q21 (as compared to 4Q19, total passengers increased by 2,669.4 thousand passengers, or 20.9%).

During 4Q22, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

Viva Aerobus

Puerto Vallarta

Toluca

November 14, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

Guanajuato

Merida

November 18, 2022

2 weekly

Aeromexico

Guanajuato

Monterrey

December 15, 2022

7 weekly

Viva Aerobus

Guanajuato

Merida

December 18, 2022

2 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

Viva Aerobus

Guadalajara

Bogota

October 11, 2022

2 weekly

Flair

Puerto Vallarta

Vancouver

October 25, 2022

2 weekly

Flair

Puerto Vallarta

Edmonton

November 2, 2022

2 weekly

WestJet

Puerto Vallarta

Comox

November 5, 2022

1 weekly

Frontier

Guadalajara

Orlando

November 6, 2022

2 weekly

Air Canada

Los Cabos

Calgary

November 6, 2022

1 weekly

Frontier

Kingston

Atlanta

November 7, 2022

2 weekly

Arajet

Kingston

Santo Domingo

November 14, 2022

2 weekly

Sunwing

Puerto Vallarta

Saskatoon

December 11, 2022

2 weekly

Sunwing

Los Cabos

Winnipeg

December 12, 2022

1 weekly

Spirit

Montego Bay

Windsor Locks

December 15, 2022

4 weekly

Sunwing

Los Cabos

Ottawa

December 17, 2022

1 weekly

Air Transat

Puerto Vallarta

Quebec

December 20, 2022

2 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

4Q21

4Q22

Change

2021

2022

Change

Guadalajara

2,542.0

3,185.9

25.3%

8,540.2

11,155.3

30.6%

Tijuana *

1,870.1

2,129.8

13.9%

6,891.3

8,102.9

17.6%

Los Cabos

575.0

708.0

23.1%

2,020.4

2,577.8

27.6%

Puerto Vallarta

554.3

710.5

28.2%

1,848.5

2,654.5

43.6%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0

0.0

0.0%

Guanajuato

404.4

528.0

30.6%

1,487.1

1,828.7

23.0%

Hermosillo

449.5

523.7

16.5%

1,457.9

1,867.2

28.1%

Kingston

0.2

0.4

72.7%

1.2

1.4

15.3%

Mexicali

324.3

373.8

15.3%

1,088.4

1,292.5

18.8%

Morelia

146.9

198.9

35.4%

541.0

673.2

24.4%

La Paz

266.7

267.2

0.2%

901.6

1,053.9

16.9%

Aguascalientes

178.1

170.0

(4.5%)

582.8

694.8

19.2%

Los Mochis

106.3

109.2

2.7%

358.3

416.6

16.3%

Manzanillo

25.7

23.9

(7.1%)

86.8

97.9

12.8%

Total

7,443.5

8,929.2

20.0%

25,805.4

32,416.7

25.6%

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

4Q21

4Q22

Change

2021

2022

Change

Guadalajara

1,059.5

1,218.5

15.0%

3,702.7

4,451.3

20.2%

Tijuana *

885.5

1,158.4

30.8%

2,786.6

4,221.7

51.5%

Los Cabos

1,067.1

1,131.0

6.0%

3,529.2

4,441.5

25.8%

Puerto Vallarta

813.6

966.6

18.8%

2,271.5

3,554.2

56.5%

Montego Bay

821.3

1,130.3

37.6%

2,581.8

4,356.1

68.7%

Guanajuato

184.6

206.9

12.1%

631.9

774.5

22.6%

Hermosillo

25.5

19.6

(23.2%)

102.1

78.1

(23.5%)

Kingston

264.5

432.3

63.4%

829.3

1,560.7

88.2%

Mexicali

2.0

1.7

(14.7%)

5.6

6.3

12.9%

Morelia

113.2

135.3

19.6%

406.1

499.6

23.0%

La Paz

4.6

6.6

44.9%

18.3

25.8

41.1%

Aguascalientes

58.6

64.3

9.8%

210.6

234.5

11.4%

Los Mochis

2.3

1.6

(32.9%)

9.4

7.4

(21.7%)

Manzanillo

16.8

15.6

(7.2%)

46.5

67.9

45.9%

Total

5,317.0

6,488.7

22.0%

17,131.5

24,279.6

41.7%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

4Q21

4Q22

Change

2021

2022

Change

Guadalajara

3,601.5

4,404.4

22.3%

12,243.0

15,606.6

27.5%

Tijuana *

2,755.6

3,288.2

19.3%

9,677.9

12,324.6

27.3%

Los Cabos

1,642.1

1,839.0

12.0%

5,549.6

7,019.3

26.5%

Puerto Vallarta

1,367.9

1,677.0

22.6%

4,120.0

6,208.7

50.7%

Montego Bay

821.3

1,130.3

37.6%

2,581.8

4,356.1

68.7%

Guanajuato

588.9

734.8

24.8%

2,119.0

2,603.2

22.9%

Hermosillo

475.0

543.3

14.4%

1,559.9

1,945.4

24.7%

Kingston

262.5

432.7

64.8%

830.5

1,562.1

88.1%

Mexicali

326.3

375.5

15.1%

1,094.0

1,298.8

18.7%

Morelia

260.1

334.2

28.5%

947.1

1,172.7

23.8%

La Paz

271.3

273.8

0.9%

919.8

1,079.7

17.4%

Aguascalientes

236.7

234.3

(1.0%)

793.4

929.3

17.1%

Los Mochis

108.6

110.7

2.0%

367.7

424.0

15.3%

Manzanillo

42.6

39.5

(7.2%)

133.3

165.8

24.4%

Total

12,760.5

15,417.9

20.8%

42,936.9

56,696.3

32.0%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport

4Q21

4Q22

Change

2021

2022

Change

Tijuana

876.1

1,148.0

31.0%

2,754.3

4,186.5

52.0%


Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

 

4Q21

4Q22

Change

Revenues

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

3,571,344

4,710,033

31.9%

Non-aeronautical services

1,077,886

1,381,408

28.2%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

539,140

1,914,213

255.0%

Total revenues

5,188,370

8,005,654

54.3%

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

Costs of services:

881,966

1,146,085

29.9%

Employee costs

306,052

376,708

23.1%

Maintenance

206,595

296,564

43.5%

Safety, security & insurance

137,293

168,203

22.5%

Utilities

107,333

121,656

13.3%

Other operating expenses

124,693

182,954

46.7%

 

 

 

 

Technical assistance fees

155,717

202,678

30.2%

Concession taxes

359,403

496,667

38.2%

Depreciation and amortization

519,409

597,987

15.1%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

539,140

1,914,213

255.0%

Other (income)

(2,858)

(6,344)

122.0%

Total operating costs

2,452,777

4,351,286

77.4%

Income from operations

2,735,593

3,654,368

33.6%

Financial Result

(328,381)

(750,104)

128.4%

Income before income taxes

2,407,212

2,904,263

20.6%

Income taxes

(604,778)

(1,073,585)

77.5%

Net income

1,802,434

1,830,679

1.6%

Currency translation effect

55,056

(141,530)

(357.1%)

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

96,525

(37,573)

(138.9%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

3,649

8,491

132.7%

Comprehensive income

1,957,664

1,660,067

(15.2%)

Non-controlling interest

(35,128)

(13,212)

(62.4%)

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

1,922,536

1,646,855

(14.3%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q21

4Q22

Change

EBITDA

3,255,002

4,252,355

30.6%

Comprehensive income

1,957,664

1,660,067

(15.2%)

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

3.8213

3.2855

(14.0%)

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

1.9600

1.6852

(14.0%)

 

 

 

 

Operating income margin

52.7%

45.6%

(13.4%)

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

58.8%

60.0%

2.0%

EBITDA margin

62.7%

53.1%

(15.3%)

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

70.1%

69.8%

(0.4%)

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

27.4%

38.2%

39.6%

Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)

19.0%

18.8%

(0.8%)

 

 

 

 

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q22 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and for 4Q21 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.4960 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 19.6969 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was used.

Revenues (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,138.7 million, or 31.9%.

  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 303.5 million, or 28.2%.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%.

  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,817.3 million, or 54.3%.

  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 953.0 million or 30.6% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the 18.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates because of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 99.9 million, or 31.9%, compared to 4Q21. This was mainly due to the 37.6% increase in passenger traffic. During 4Q22, there was a 5.1% appreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.7468 in 4Q21 to Ps. 19.6969 in 4Q22, which represented a decrease in revenues in pesos.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 85.8 million, or 59.3% compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an 64.8% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 249.8 million, or 27.8%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 134.6 million, or 22.4%, mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that grew the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and communication and financial services, all of which increased by Ps. 120.0 million, or 24.5%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 112.2 million, or 43.4%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 2.9 million, or 7.4%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 42.6 million, or 31.2%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.5 million, or 32.8%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 11.1 million, or 26.0%, compared to 4Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.7 million, or 32.2%.

 

4Q21

4Q22

Change

Businesses operated by third parties:

 

 

 

Duty-free

161,459

175,353

8.6%

Food and beverage

149,840

200,865

34.1%

Retail

116,054

162,571

40.1%

Car rentals

113,535

142,812

25.8%

Leasing of space

67,052

80,042

19.4%

Time shares

54,519

59,245

8.7%

Ground transportation

42,902

45,325

5.6%

Communications and financial services

19,482

26,616

36.6%

Other commercial revenues

36,071

29,469

(18.3%)

Total

760,914

922,298

21.2%

 

 

 

 

Businesses operated directly by us:

 

 

 

Car parking

114,784

154,210

34.3%

VIP lounges

74,314

104,579

40.7%

Advertising

19,548

48,998

150.7%

Convenience stores

56,902

93,866

65.0%

Total

265,547

401,654

51.3%

Recovery of costs

51,425

57,455

11.7%

Total Non-aeronautical Revenues

1,077,886

1,381,408

28.2%

 

 

 

 

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,375.1 million, or 255.0%, compared to 4Q21. The change was composed primarily of:

    1. Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,352.9 million, or 269.6%, due to the increased investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

    2. Improvements to concession assets at Montego Bay airport, which increased Ps. 2.3 million, or 6.0%, while at Kingston airport, they increased by Ps. 19.9 million.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,898.5 million, or 77.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the increase from costs of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 1,375.1 million or 255.0%, as well as an increase of Ps. 264.1 million, or 29.9%, in the cost of services, an increase of Ps. 184.3 million or 35.8%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, and a Ps. 78.6 million, or 15.1%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 523.4 million, or 27.4%).

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,743.8 million, or 89.6%, compared to 4Q21, primarily due to a Ps. 1,352.9 million, or 269.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), Ps. 213.7 million, or 30.1%, increase in the cost of services, a combined Ps. 102.3 million, or 29.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 75.8 million, or 19.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 391.0 million or 27.1%).

The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q22 was mainly due to:

  • Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 74.2 million, or 42.2%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the inflation and expansion in the terminal and airfield.

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 66.4 million, or 26.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.

  • Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 22.4 million, or 22.1%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of additional operational areas.

  • Utility costs increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 23.7%, compared with 4Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption and cost of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as an increase in the cost of fuels and the cost of water.

  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 35.5 million, or 31.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 33.5 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, due to the increase in sales of these business lines, the increase in FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 48.2 million, or 14.5%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 22.1 million, or 47.2%, increase in concession taxes, and Ps. 23.4 million, or 20.7%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 2.2 million, or 6.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 106.5 million, or 60.4%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 59.8 million, or 52.4%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 27.0 million, or 45.2%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 19.9 million, or 100.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Operating income margin went from 52.7% in 4Q21 to 45.6% in 4Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 58.8% in 4Q21 to 60.0% in 4Q22. Income from operations increased Ps. 918.8 million, or 33.6%, compared to 4Q21.

EBITDA margin went from 62.7% in 4Q21 to 53.1% in 4Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 70.1% in 4Q21 to 69.8% in 4Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 997.4 million, or 30.6%, compared to 4Q21.

Financial result increased by Ps. 421.7 million, or 128.4%, from a net expense of Ps. 328.4 million in 4Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 750.1 million in 4Q22. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 33.2 million in 4Q21 to loss of Ps. 260.6 million in 4Q22. This generated a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 293.8 million. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the peso. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 196.6 million, compared to 4Q21.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 266.1 million, or 54.7%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines, as well as the increase in interest rates.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 138.2 million, or 111.0%, compared to 4Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 4Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 297.6 million, or 15.2%, compared to 4Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 497.1 million increase in income before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 468.8 million, a Ps. 196.6 million decrease in currency translation effect income and a Ps. 134.1 million decrease in cash flow hedges, among others.

During 4Q22, net income increased by Ps. 28.2 million, or 1.6%, compared to 4Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 440.6 million and benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 28.2 million, mainly due to a decrease in the inflation rate, from 2.4% in 4Q21 to 1.5% in 4Q22.

Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

 

2021

2022

Change

Revenues

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

11,983,954

17,336,734

44.7%

Non-aeronautical services

3,662,441

5,197,238

41.9%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

3,368,511

4,846,404

43.9%

Total revenues

19,014,906

27,380,376

44.0%

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

Costs of services:

2,989,631

3,781,054

26.5%

Employee costs

1,115,750

1,373,264

23.1%

Maintenance

546,548

730,568

33.7%

Safety, security & insurance

510,440

577,122

13.1%

Utilities

391,836

474,032

21.0%

Other operating expenses

425,057

626,068

47.3%

 

 

 

 

Technical assistance fees

526,220

756,648

43.8%

Concession taxes

1,231,044

1,895,182

53.9%

Depreciation and amortization

2,050,539

2,313,321

12.8%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

3,368,511

4,846,404

43.9%

Other (income)

(8,231)

(26,427)

221.1%

Total operating costs

10,157,714

13,566,182

33.6%

Income from operations

8,857,192

13,814,194

56.0%

Financial Result

(1,027,930)

(1,538,509)

49.7%

Income before income taxes

7,829,263

12,275,686

56.8%

Income taxes

(1,785,546)

(3,090,212)

73.1%

Net income

6,043,717

9,185,474

52.0%

Currency translation effect

30,810

(488,316)

(1684.9%)

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

500,765

100,966

(79.8%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

15,263

8,802

42.3%

Comprehensive income

6,590,555

8,806,926

33.6%

Non-controlling interest

(80,248)

(142,710)

77.8%

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

6,510,307

8,664,216

33.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

2022

Change

EBITDA

10,907,731

16,127,515

47.9%

Comprehensive income

6,590,555

8,806,926

33.6%

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

12.8646

17.4300

35.5%

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

6.5986

8.9403

35.5%

 

 

 

 

Operating income margin

46.6%

50.5%

8.3%

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

56.6%

61.3%

8.3%

EBITDA margin

57.4%

58.9%

2.7%

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

69.7%

71.6%

2.7%

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

33.4%

31.5%

(5.8%)

Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)

19.1%

16.8%

(12.2%)

 

 

 

 

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for period ended December 31, 2022 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of that date and for the period ended December 31, 2021 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of that date. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.4960 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average exchange rate of Ps. 20.1254 per U.S. dollar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was used.

Revenues (January to December 2022 vs January to December 2021)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 5,352.8 million, or 44.7%.

  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,534.8 million, or 41.9%.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%.

  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 8,365.5 million, or 44.0%.

  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 4,240.7 million or 40.5% compared to 2021, mainly due to the 28.5% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 685.6 million, or 68.3%, compared to 2021. This was mainly due to the 68.7% increase in passenger traffic.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 426.5 million, or 85.3% compared to 2021, mainly due to an 88.1% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,231.6 million, or 40.3%, compared to 2021. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 737.1 million, or 35.3%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and other revenues, which jointly increased by Ps. 689.9 million, or 36.5%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 473.8 million, or 57.4%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 20.6 million, or 14.0%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 239.1 million, or 52.6%, compared to 2021. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 12.1 million, or 53.8%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 64.2 million, or 42.8%, compared to 2021. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 3.2 million, or 44.0%.

 

2021

2022

Change

Businesses operated by third parties:

 

 

 

Duty-free

537,065

711,291

32.4%

Food and beverage

517,254

778,517

50.5%

Retail

401,617

614,011

52.9%

Car rentals

401,589

541,715

34.9%

Leasing of space

242,892

305,841

25.9%

Time shares

189,196

238,213

25.9%

Ground transportation

140,707

171,790

22.1%

Communications and financial services

80,683

104,767

29.9%

Other commercial revenues

118,748

155,262

30.7%

Total

2,629,750

3,621,406

37.7%

 

 

 

 

Businesses operated directly by us:

 

 

 

Car parking

388,106

548,862

41.4%

VIP lounges

219,498

374,038

70.4%

Advertising

53,217

106,583

100.3%

Convenience stores

185,338

322,929

74.2%

Total

846,158

1,352,412

59.8%

Recovery of costs

186,532

223,420

19.8%

Total Non-aeronautical Revenues

3,662,441

5,197,238

41.9%

 

 

 

 

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets2
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, compared to 2021. The change was composed primarily of:

    1. Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,441.4 million, or 44.0%, as a result of the increase in committed investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

    2. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 16.5 million, or 17.7%, while at the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 19.9 million.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 3,408.5 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase of Ps. 1,477.9 million, or 43.9%, in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a combined increase of Ps. 894.5 million, or 50.9%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 791.4 million, or 26.5%, increase in the cost of services, and a Ps. 262.8 million, or 12.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization, (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 1,930.6 million, or 28.4%).

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 2,808.3 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021, primarily due to an increase of Ps. 1,441.4 million, or 44.0%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), an increase in the cost of services of Ps. 642.8 million, or 27.4%, a combined Ps. 474.6 million, or 39.9%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, and a Ps. 253.8 million, or 16.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization, (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 1,366. 8 million or 26.9%).

The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports was mainly due to:

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 240.9 million, or 26.2%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic and changes in the Labor Law.

  • Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 140.2 million, or 30.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to the terminals and airfields expansions.

  • Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 55.7 million, or 15.1%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff.

  • Utility costs increased Ps. 38.2 million, or 15.4%, compared with 2021, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, as well as the increase in the cost of fuels and water.

  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 167.7 million or 46.9%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 136.8 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, professional fees, the allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 215.3 million, or 18.7%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 117.9 million, or 68.1%, increase in concession taxes and a Ps. 85.1 million, or 21.6%, increase in the cost of services.

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 384.9 million, or 59.0%, compared to 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 302.0 million, or 76.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 63.5 million, or 25.8%, increase in the cost of services, and an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 19.9 million.

Operating income margin went from 46.6% in 2021 to 50.5% in 2022. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 56.6% in 2021 to 61.3% in 2022. Income from operations increased Ps. 4,957.0 million, or 56.0%, compared to 2021.

EBITDA margin went from 57.4% in 2021 to 58.9% in 2022. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.7% in 2021 to 71.6% in 2022. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 5,219.8 million, or 47.9%, compared to 2021.

Financial result increased by Ps. 510.6 million, or 49.7%, from a net expense of Ps. 1,027.9 million in 2021 to a net expense of Ps. 1,538.5 million in 2022. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 238.3 million in 2021 to income of Ps. 81.4 million in 2022. This generated a decrease in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 156.9 million. Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 519.1 million, compared to 2021.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 768.5 million, or 45.6%, compared to 2021, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the draw dawn of credit lines by Ps. 6,484.4 million, as well as the increase in interest rates. As of December 31, 2022 the debt is 63.8% fixed rate and 36.2% variable rate.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 415.3 million, or 98.8%, compared to 2021, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 2022, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,216.4 million, or 33.6%, compared to 2021. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 4,446.4 million increase in income before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic, an increase in the tariffs due to inflation, and the change in our commercial strategy. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 1,304.7 million.

During 2022, net income increased by Ps. 3,141.8 million, or 52.0%, compared to 2021. Income taxes increased by Ps. 1,534.1 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 229.4 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to an increase in the inflation rate, from 7.4% in 2021 to 7.8% in 2022.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 5,182.3 million as compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 3,402.6 million increase in net improvements to concession assets; and (ii) a Ps. 2,475.1 million combined increase in net machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements, and advances to suppliers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of Ps. 572.3 million in other current assets, among others.

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 5,782.8 million compared to December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 3,957.0 million in long-term debt securities, and (ii) Ps. 3,000.0 million in bank loans. This increase was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 461.5 million in income taxes, (ii) Ps. 435.6 million in accounts payable, and (iii) Ps. 117.8 million in deferred taxes, among others.

Recent events

In January 2023, Guadalajara Airport acquired 116.7 hectares of land from Ejido El Zapote for Ps. 1,143.3 million for the future expansion of the airport, which is included in the airport Master Development Program. In December 2022, the in cooperation with the Guadalajara airport signed a substitute compliance agreement with the Ejido. As part of this agreement, the airport agreed to pay the amount of Ps. 82.5 million, related to the expropriation procedure of the land where the airport is located. With this payment, the lawsuits related to this claim are definitively terminated.

On February 15, 2023, the airline Aeromar announced the suspension of operations due to financial problems and the difficulty in closing agreements with viable conditions to operate in the long term. In our airport network, Aeromar operated in the airports of Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Aguascalientes, without having any exclusive route. During 2022, Aeromar operations represented 0.23% of the total passenger traffic at our airports in Mexico. To date, the airline has a balance payable to GAP of Ps. 37.8 million, of which Ps. 35.6 million were reserved as of December 31, 2022, so this suspension will not have any significant impact on the financial results or the Company operation.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport

4Q21

4Q22

Change

2021

2022

Change

Guadalajara

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

931,617

1,265,273

35.8%

3,296,419

4,562,120

38.4%

Non-aeronautical services

194,625

232,363

19.4%

783,252

877,101

12.0%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

618,541

974,895

57.6%

1,463,854

2,474,815

69.1%

Total Revenues

1,744,783

2,472,531

41.7%

5,543,525

7,914,036

42.8%

Operating income

726,471

1,097,981

51.1%

2,614,203

3,897,415

49.1%

EBITDA

824,268

1,207,186

46.5%

3,004,596

4,336,833

44.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tijuana

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

598,630

796,921

33.1%

1,944,451

2,690,693

38.4%

Non-aeronautical services

116,129

143,401

23.5%

431,706

532,955

23.5%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

(344,806)

494,906

243.5%

876,292

751,422

(14.2%)

Total Revenues

369,953

1,435,228

287.9%

3,252,449

3,975,070

22.2%

Operating income

457,399

668,295

46.1%

1,496,258

2,227,358

48.9%

EBITDA

520,735

761,983

46.3%

1,751,728

2,569,032

46.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Cabos

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

599,211

710,108

18.5%

2,003,087

2,711,345

35.4%

Non-aeronautical services

236,312

282,230

19.4%

839,580

1,093,300

30.2%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

186,589

435,097

133.2%

520,812

624,893

20.0%

Total Revenues

1,022,112

1,427,435

39.7%

3,363,479

4,429,538

31.7%

Operating income

594,497

727,865

22.4%

1,961,757

2,739,855

39.7%

EBITDA

662,131

805,201

21.6%

2,223,223

3,041,907

36.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Puerto Vallarta

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

442,359

615,741

39.2%

1,336,177

2,278,063

70.5%

Non-aeronautical services

105,730

124,638

17.9%

389,823

524,261

34.5%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

52,217

(73,915)

(241.6%)

285,667

523,993

83.4%

Total Revenues

600,306

666,464

11.0%

2,011,667

3,326,317

65.4%

Operating income

359,080

515,457

43.5%

1,082,157

1,992,569

84.1%

EBITDA

403,118

568,457

41.0%

1,258,719

2,189,362

73.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Montego Bay

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

313,013

412,894

31.9%

1,004,076

1,689,682

68.3%

Non-aeronautical services

136,844

179,487

31.2%

454,519

693,603

52.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

37,263

39,512

6.0%

93,205

109,715

17.7%

Total Revenues

487,120

631,892

29.7%

1,551,800

2,493,000

60.7%

Operating income

160,702

171,028

6.4%

406,256

1,122,272

176.2%

EBITDA

284,621

320,264

12.5%

892,070

1,613,348

80.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)

Airport

4Q21

4Q22

Change

2021

2022

Change

Guanajuato

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

157,213

212,278

35.0%

570,402

760,779

33.4%

Non-aeronautical services

31,241

41,539

33.0%

131,977

154,845

17.3%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

(334)

1,927

(677.3%)

8,947

33,868

278.5%

Total Revenues

188,120

255,744

35.9%

711,326

949,492

33.5%

Operating income

110,114

167,207

51.8%

416,623

605,139

45.2%

EBITDA

129,752

187,749

44.7%

492,584

686,013

39.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hermosillo

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

106,590

128,082

20.2%

341,493

457,013

33.8%

Non-aeronautical services

16,523

23,212

40.5%

70,135

79,181

12.9%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

4,124

23,541

470.8%

17,148

74,231

332.9%

Total Revenues

127,237

174,835

37.4%

428,776

610,425

42.4%

Operating income

52,727

77,278

46.6%

155,691

275,292

76.8%

EBITDA

71,085

99,364

39.8%

231,511

361,404

56.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

422,712

568,737

34.5%

1,487,850

2,187,038

47.0%

Non-aeronautical services

86,054

105,843

23.0%

343,913

415,587

20.8%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

(14,454)

(1,694)

(88.3%)

102,586

253,467

147.1%

Total Revenues

494,312

672,886

36.1%

1,934,350

2,856,092

47.7%

Operating income

116,191

161,229

38.8%

305,253

692,047

126.7%

EBITDA

181,644

235,168

29.5%

574,931

976,700

69.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

3,571,344

4,710,034

31.9%

11,983,954

17,336,734

44.7%

Non-aeronautical services

923,457

1,132,712

22.7%

3,444,905

4,370,832

26.9%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

539,140

1,894,268

251.3%

3,368,511

4,846,404

43.9%

Total Revenues

5,033,941

7,737,014

53.7%

18,797,370

26,553,970

41.3%

Operating income

2,577,179

3,586,337

39.2%

8,438,197

13,551,947

60.6%

EBITDA

3,077,354

4,185,372

36.0%

10,429,363

15,774,599

51.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31 (in thousands of pesos):

 

2021

2022

Change

%

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

13,332,877

12,371,464

(961,413)

(7.2%)

Trade accounts receivable - Net

1,720,475

2,368,342

647,867

37.7%

Other current assets

1,344,223

771,974

(572,249)

(42.6%)

Total current assets

16,397,575

15,511,780

(885,795)

(5.4%)

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced payments to suppliers

923,795

2,564,880

1,641,085

177.6%

Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net

3,094,220

3,928,258

834,038

27.0%

Improvements to concession assets - Net

16,857,852

20,260,493

3,402,641

20.2%

Airport concessions - Net

10,328,521

9,668,698

(659,823)

(6.4%)

Rights to use airport facilities - Net

1,208,406

1,135,009

(73,397)

(6.1%)

Deferred income taxes - Net

