Grundstrom scores 2. Kings beat Blues 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night.

Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots.

Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in regulation for the first time since Craig Berube took over as coach during the 2018-19 season. It is also the Blues' worst skid since an 0-6-1 stretch from March 22 to April 5, 2021.

Jordan Binnington started for St. Louis but was pulled midway through the second period after giving up five goals on 18 shots. Thomas Greiss came on and stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Los Angeles went up 1-0 when Vilardi tipped in the puck from the right side off a pass from Kevin Fiala with 6:48 left in the first.

The Kings pulled away with four goals in the first 10 minutes of the second. The first two goals looked the same. Grundstrom scored on a backdoor tip-in at 3:44 and Kpoitar followed with a tip-in goal at 5:06 that caused the Blues fan to boo loudly.

Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot at 7:39 and Grundstrom scored his second goal at 9:59 for a 5-0 lead and ending Binnington's night.

Toropchenko got the Blues on the scoreboard when he poked in the puck on a rebound of his own shot 43 seconds later.

Opponents have outscored the Blues 25-8 during their losing streak.

SCORING TWO

Grundstrom had his second career two-goal game. The first came last Nov. 27 in a 4-2 win against Ottawa.

SPOTTED

St. Louis Cardinals manger Oliver Marol was shown on the videoboard taking in the game.

MILESTONE

RW Vladimir Tarasenko played in his 614th game with the Blues, passing Hall of Famer Al MacInnis and tying Bob Plager for 12th most in franchise history.

INJURIES

Kings: C Quinton Byfield (illness) is listed day to day. ... LW Alex Iafallo (lower body) was out.

Blues: LW Brandon Saad (upper-body) is listed day to do. He has missed the past four games. ... D Marco Scandella (hip) and D Scott Perunovich (shoulder) were out.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Warren Mayes, The Associated Press