‘Grumpy green guy’ doesn’t count as a passenger for driver in HOV lane, Arizona cops say

After being pulled over by state troopers in Arizona, a driver soon learned the “grumpy green guy” sitting beside him didn’t count as a passenger for the HOV lane.

A trooper noticed a driver accompanied by a “Seusspicious-looking ‘passenger’” on Interstate 10, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a Dec. 13 tweet.

“The trooper stopped the driver and determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch,” ADPS said.

The driver was pulled over on I-10 near Avondale Boulevard in Tolleson, a suburb about 12 miles west of Phoenix.

Last week, an #AZTrooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a Seusspicious-looking "passenger" on I-10 at Avondale Blvd at 8AM.

The trooper stopped the driver & determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers.) pic.twitter.com/YcOfZHJVoX — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 13, 2022

Twitter users commended the driver’s ingenuity.

“He should get a creativity award,” one user tweeted.

“A+ for Effort,” another user wrote.

While ADPS also said they appreciated “the festive flair,” the driver ended up with a citation.

“This is illegal,” the department said. “With extra traffic on Arizona roads this time of year, be sure you understand the law (ARS 28-737) and restricted times before using HOV lanes. Don’t get caught with a Grinch!”

Arizona law says HOV lanes are reserved for vehicles with two or more people, including the driver.

Shortly after ADPS shared its tweet, the Arizona Department of Transportation also chimed with a message for drivers.

“HOV lane violators are as cuddly as a cactus, as charming as an eel,” the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted.

