Grullon leads UT Martin against Little Rock

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-13, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-9, 7-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Little Rock after Josue Grullon scored 31 points in UT Martin's 90-79 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Trojans are 6-3 on their home court. Little Rock leads the OVC in team defense, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

Little Rock's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Ante Beljan is averaging 13.7 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 11 points, 8.4 rebounds and two steals for the Skyhawks. Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press