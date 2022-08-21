A gruelling, violent, traumatic masterpiece of modern theatre

Dzifa Benson
·3 min read
A Little Life adapts Hanya Yanagihara's 2015 novel for the stage - Jan Versweyveld
A Little Life adapts Hanya Yanagihara's 2015 novel for the stage - Jan Versweyveld

At the beginning of Ivo van Hove’s stage adaptation of A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara’s Booker-shortlisted 2015 novel, four talented young men have just graduated from the same prestigious university. They vow to maintain their tight-knit friendship for the rest of their lives as they set about carving out high-flying careers in New York.

They are a diverse group. Willem (Maarten Heijmans) is an aspiring (white) actor; mixed race, “post-black” Malcolm (Edwin Jonker) wants to take the architectural world by storm; JB (Majd Mardo), who is part-Arabic, is already making his mark as an artist. Jude St Francis (Ramsey Nasr), a lawyer whose ethnicity, sexuality and past are unknown even to his friends, is the enigma of the group. Later, we learn that he was an orphan raised in a monastery and was named by the monks for the patron saint of lost causes.

We think we know where the play is going as it follows the group for the next 30 years. Surely, the vagaries of life and racial tension will intrude on this privileged, happy little bubble – but there’s no predicting the grisly trajectory of tragedy that will ensue. The play’s themes of friendship, love and forgiveness are writ large, but the first clear indication that A Little Life also exposes child abuse, rape, domestic violence, addiction, self-harm, suicide and grief in all their monstrous detail is when it gradually focuses, via extended flashbacks and scenes of gruesomely graphic self-harm, on Jude’s murky, traumatic past and extreme self-loathing.

Performed in Dutch with English supertitles, Jan Versweyveld’s design compartmentalises the Festival Theatre stage into specific areas for each character, with a bathroom sink, the site of Jude’s ritualised automutilation, taking centre stage. In combination with continuous, slow-motion video projections of empty New York streets that snow to static whenever Jude self-harms, and the seamless melding of locations and timeframes, the whole stage can feel like an incarnation of Jude’s relentless torment.

The delight of any van Hove production is the nuanced attention to theatrical detail. Here at the Edinburgh International Festival, this took several forms: scratchy violins from a live string quartet that amped the sensation of disquiet and reminded me of the foreboding violins in Hitchcock’s Psycho; three sexual predators brilliantly portrayed by the same actor (Hans Kesting) to illustrate that it’s the same kind of man that kept hurting an adolescent Jude; Jude’s white shirt, which kept getting bloodier and bloodier, a visual clue that his trauma was beyond salvation; and the pungent and pervasive odour of something chemical (formaldehyde? ether?) that repeatedly flooded the theatre whenever Jude’s wrecked body ended up on the operating table once again.

It may seem implausible that even close friends would continue to support someone who refuses help, but the fact that Jude’s friends’ compassion never fatigues leavens the bleakness of his suffering for the audience, who eventually twig that there will be no possibility of redemption for him in this subversive play. The exploration of masculinity and violence is a trademark of van Hove and International Theater Amsterdaam’s residency at the EIF, and at just over 4 hours long, this devastating play is emotionally gruelling. But that doesn’t detract from how transfixing and heartrending it is. Put simply, this is van Hove in stellar form.

Until Monday 22. Tickets: 0131 473 2000; eif.co.uk

