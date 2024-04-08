Grubhub Is Debuting an ‘A-Bomb on a Bun’ for Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ Premiere

If you're not into spicy food, this probably isn't for you.

Grubhub

Fallout is coming to your dinner table.

In celebration of Fallout’s premiere on Prime Video, Grubhub is offering a unique limited-edition Nuka-Blast Burger Meal you can chow down on while you watch.

The $12 meal will come from the Nuka-World Cafe and will arrive in a one-of-a-kind collector’s delivery box — available exclusively for Grubhub users in select areas of New York City and Los Angeles on April 11, the same day the series premieres on the streaming service.

Related: A 6-Year-Old Ran Up a $1,000 GrubHub Bill on His Dad's Phone

Based on the popular video game, Fallout is set 200 years after the apocalypse and follows a group of people who have been living in luxury fallout shelters and are then forced to return to the world outside. The series is brought to us by Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moton, and Walton Goggins. Unlike the special meal, the series will be available to stream in 240 different countries and territories when it debuts later this week.

So, what exactly is a Nuka-Blast Burger?

In the game, the burger is sold at Cappy’s Cafe in the Nuka-World before the Great War. It was so spicy that it was nicknamed “the A-bomb on a bun.”

Grubhub is attempting to capture that A-bomb flavor and describes the burger as a way for fans to “satisfy their hottest cravings.” The burger includes Calabrian chiles, fire-roasted jalapeño peppers, cayenne spices, and a specially crafted spicy dipping sauce made with ghost chili peppers — so if you’re not a fan of spicy food, this one probably isn’t for you.

Related: 6 Dishes You Should Never Order for Delivery

The meal also comes with fries and a peach-flavored “Nuka-Cola Victory Special Release” from Jones Soda to help cut through all those peppers.

The offering is part of Prime Video and Grubhub’s ongoing “Tune In & Takeout” series. The series has been going on since 2022 and has previously included themed meals around The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Candy Cane Lane, and Shotgun Wedding.

Story continues

If you want to snag one of the meals you’ll want to act fast. In addition to only being available in limited areas, Grubhub says the meals are only available in limited quantities. Sales are also limited to one meal per person.

But if you’re not in the area, or if you miss out on one of those coveted meals, you can also order a 4-pack of the Nuka-Cola Victory soda from Jones for $24.99.

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.