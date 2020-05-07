GRPN INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of an Important Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Groupon, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (GRPN) between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Groupon securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GRPN Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, a nearly 23% decline over the prior year period. The Company's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Groupon also announced a "transformational plan to exit Goods" in North America by the third quarter and globally by the end of the year.

Story continues

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.35, or over 44%, to close at $1.70 per share on February 19, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased GRPN securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/grouponinc-grpn-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-272/apply or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588719/GRPN-INVESTOR-FILING-DEADLINE-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-an-Important-Filing-Deadline-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Groupon-Inc



