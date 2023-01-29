Growth of starling population a cautionary tale, says N.S. expert

There are an estimated 200 million European starlings in North America. (Bill Perks - image credit)

Environmentalists in Nova Scotia have long warned of the dangers invasive species of plants and animals can pose to native ecosystems.

The European starling is a case in point, according to Kristen Noel, council supervisor at the Nova Scotia Invasive Species Council.

The boisterous European starling, a common sight across Nova Scotia with its dark iridescent plumage, is — as its name suggests — not native to North America.

Predatory aquatic species like the chain pickerel and smallmouth bass were introduced as a sport fish in the 1900s and are now widespread in the province, according to Noel.

Likewise, introduced insects like the hemlock woolly adelgid and emerald ash borer are threatening local trees.

"The starling is a great example of what can happen when you release species that are non-native to an environment," Noel said.

Neville Webb

The birds are known to have been introduced into the wild sometime in the 19th century.

Noel said it is thought that the population started with 50 breeding pairs released in New York's Central Park in the late 1890s.

A recent study from Duke University suggests the birds may, in fact, have been released at multiple locations, including Quebec, at various points during the 19th century.

200 million starlings

Today, it is estimated there are around 200 million starlings throughout North America — ranging from Alaska to Mexico.

Much of the starling's success thriving in their new environment, Noel said, can be attributed to their rapid reproduction rate.

Starlings produce two nests a year with about four to six eggs per clutch which is more than most native birds, Noel said.

Noel said starlings are generalists when it comes to eating and eat a wider range of items than their native counterparts.

A study from Cornell University in the United States suggests starlings may also have genetic advantages that help them adapt to different environments faster.

Impact

Because of their large numbers and gregarious nature, Noel said, starlings pose quite a few impacts to native biodiversity and agriculture.

"They're cavity-nesters and ... they'll take over sites from our native species, such as woodpeckers, flickers, flycatchers or tree swallows," she said.

"In agricultural areas they can cause serious damage by feeding on the fruit in orchards or vineyards. And they've also been known to steal grain or feed from livestock."

Royal BC Museum

Given the century-long head start starlings have in establishing themselves, Noel said there is little Nova Scotia can do about the bird that is now "so established and almost naturalized."

Noel said the council focuses on early detection of invasive species so it can create a management plan.

It's a view echoed by Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife, a Nova Scotia-based wildlife rehabilitation and education organization.

"It's here, and when an invasive species first comes to our province, that's probably the time to tackle the issue," she said

"If they've been here over 100 years maybe now they are so integrated that they're actually in some aspects doing some good."

Education about invasive species

Swinimer said invasive species cause many problems for the natural environment in Nova Scotia and educating the public about the dangers is important.

Hope for Wildlife has rehabilitated and released starlings in the past, as allowed by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, she said.

'Amazing animals'

She recalled that someone once dropped off a pet starling that could talk and it "chatted up a storm." After they released the bird, it remained on the property for several years before it disappeared.

"They're quite amazing animals — they really are," she said.

Over a century after it was first released in North America, the European starling can, at least, serve as a cautionary tale, Noel said.

"The starling is a great example of what can happen when you release species that are non-native to an environment," Noel said. "So, I guess I would want people to take away to not release anything that doesn't belong in the wild to the wild."

